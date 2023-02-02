ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Council Gives Support To Driving Privilege Card Program

Warsaw Common Council voiced support Monday for Mayor Joe Thallemer to prepare a resolution in support of Indiana Senate Bill 248 on the Driving Privilege Card Program. The Council gave a consensus vote of 6-0 - with the resolution to be presented to the Council at their Feb. 21 meeting - after Ed Rodriguez, on behalf of La Voz Unida, gave a presentation on the program, backed by a standing-room-only crowd.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Rita M. Kolb

Rita M. Kolb, 65, Syracuse, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
SYRACUSE, IN
WOWO News

Warsaw Orthopedic Maintenance Technician Enters Congressional Race

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Another name has entered the fray when it comes to the Congressional seat being vacated by Jim Banks. Mike Felker a Republican Candidate is seeking election of US Congress District 3, establishing his committee Felker for Congress. Felker is a native Hoosier who lives and works in Warsaw and is currently employed as a maintenance technician in the orthopedic industry and has been for the past 17 years. After retiring from 20 years in the Army National Guard with two combat deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Felker expressed his excitement to run for public office and continue to serve both Indiana and the country.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Jerry Lee Rathbun

Jerry Lee Rathbun, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, passed away at 4:44 a.m. in the comfort of his home on Feb. 3, 2023, in Fort Wayne at the age of 85. Jerry was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Warsaw, to Earla Jane Hawkins Rathbun and Cyril “Tuffy” Cameron Rathbun. He spent his early years in Warsaw where he attended elementary school, junior high school and graduated in 1956 from Warsaw High School. In 1956, Jerry studied engineering, education and science at Purdue University in West Lafayette and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 1960. Jerry remained a lifelong fan of all Purdue sports.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Deloris Lee Deardorff

Deloris Lee Deardorff, 75, Warsaw, died at 2:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Lafayette, to Marjorie M. and Edgar Lewis Deardorff. Deloris’ life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 02.07.23

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:31 a.m. Sunday - Martin Gonzalez, 27, of 102 E. Ramar Drive, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Bond: $700. • 4:14 p.m. Sunday - Clifton...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Community Quiz Bowl Returns March 14

Erin Serafino, Warsaw Education Foundation executive director, hopes to up the amount of teams participating in 2023’s Community Quiz Bowl from last year. The Community Quiz Bowl, hosted by the WEF, will be 7 p.m. March 14 at the Warsaw Community High School Tiger Recreation and Activity Center. Serafino...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Charles ‘Dustin’ ‘Buster’ Barrett

Charles “Dustin” “Buster” Barrett, 40, Warsaw, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis. Service arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Barry Andrew Announces Candidacy For Winona Lake Town Council

WINONA LAKE - Barry Andrew announced he filed for Winona Lake Town Council Ward 4 in the upcoming election. Andrew, the Kosciusko County Community Corrections director, announced his candidacy for the Winona Lake Town Council Ward 4 seat being vacated by Heather James. “Service has always been the model in...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 2.6.23

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:25 p.m. Friday - Andrew Jorge Cook, 39, of 401 N. Morgan St., lot 13, Mentone, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 2:15 p.m. Friday -...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Randy Lee Hurd

Randy Lee Hurd, 54, Burket, died at 7:48 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. He was born June 30, 1968, in Columbia City, to Anna Jean Miller Hurd and Lorenza Hurd. On Sept. 27, 2003, he married Tammy Lyn Robinson. Friends and family may visit...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Schools considers consolidating to two high schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new proposal from South Bend Community School Corporation suggests leaving just two high schools open. South Bend Schools released three potential scenarios for its long-range facilities master plan, Monday. The proposals are clear to note there has not been a final decision, and consolidation isn't likely before the 2024-25 school year.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment

ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 2/4

Triton fell just short of a sectional championship Saturday night, falling 53-49 to Argos in overtime in the final game of 1A Sectional 50 at Culver Community. The Trojans end their season with a 15-9 record. Triton erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come back and force...
ARGOS, IN
95.3 MNC

Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants

Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Carol Ann Alexander

Carol Ann Alexander, of Winona Lake, passed away at her Grace Village home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the age of 89. Born on Oct. 24, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Carol was the only child of Richard and Mabel Yost Bonner. On Aug. 7, 1953, in her hometown of...
WINONA LAKE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy