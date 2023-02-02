WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Another name has entered the fray when it comes to the Congressional seat being vacated by Jim Banks. Mike Felker a Republican Candidate is seeking election of US Congress District 3, establishing his committee Felker for Congress. Felker is a native Hoosier who lives and works in Warsaw and is currently employed as a maintenance technician in the orthopedic industry and has been for the past 17 years. After retiring from 20 years in the Army National Guard with two combat deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Felker expressed his excitement to run for public office and continue to serve both Indiana and the country.

