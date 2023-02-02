Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Council Gives Support To Driving Privilege Card Program
Warsaw Common Council voiced support Monday for Mayor Joe Thallemer to prepare a resolution in support of Indiana Senate Bill 248 on the Driving Privilege Card Program. The Council gave a consensus vote of 6-0 - with the resolution to be presented to the Council at their Feb. 21 meeting - after Ed Rodriguez, on behalf of La Voz Unida, gave a presentation on the program, backed by a standing-room-only crowd.
Times-Union Newspaper
Rita M. Kolb
Rita M. Kolb, 65, Syracuse, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
WOWO News
Warsaw Orthopedic Maintenance Technician Enters Congressional Race
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Another name has entered the fray when it comes to the Congressional seat being vacated by Jim Banks. Mike Felker a Republican Candidate is seeking election of US Congress District 3, establishing his committee Felker for Congress. Felker is a native Hoosier who lives and works in Warsaw and is currently employed as a maintenance technician in the orthopedic industry and has been for the past 17 years. After retiring from 20 years in the Army National Guard with two combat deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Felker expressed his excitement to run for public office and continue to serve both Indiana and the country.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jerry Lee Rathbun
Jerry Lee Rathbun, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, passed away at 4:44 a.m. in the comfort of his home on Feb. 3, 2023, in Fort Wayne at the age of 85. Jerry was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Warsaw, to Earla Jane Hawkins Rathbun and Cyril “Tuffy” Cameron Rathbun. He spent his early years in Warsaw where he attended elementary school, junior high school and graduated in 1956 from Warsaw High School. In 1956, Jerry studied engineering, education and science at Purdue University in West Lafayette and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 1960. Jerry remained a lifelong fan of all Purdue sports.
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
Times-Union Newspaper
Deloris Lee Deardorff
Deloris Lee Deardorff, 75, Warsaw, died at 2:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Lafayette, to Marjorie M. and Edgar Lewis Deardorff. Deloris’ life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 02.07.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:31 a.m. Sunday - Martin Gonzalez, 27, of 102 E. Ramar Drive, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Bond: $700. • 4:14 p.m. Sunday - Clifton...
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Quiz Bowl Returns March 14
Erin Serafino, Warsaw Education Foundation executive director, hopes to up the amount of teams participating in 2023’s Community Quiz Bowl from last year. The Community Quiz Bowl, hosted by the WEF, will be 7 p.m. March 14 at the Warsaw Community High School Tiger Recreation and Activity Center. Serafino...
Times-Union Newspaper
Charles ‘Dustin’ ‘Buster’ Barrett
Charles “Dustin” “Buster” Barrett, 40, Warsaw, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis. Service arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Barry Andrew Announces Candidacy For Winona Lake Town Council
WINONA LAKE - Barry Andrew announced he filed for Winona Lake Town Council Ward 4 in the upcoming election. Andrew, the Kosciusko County Community Corrections director, announced his candidacy for the Winona Lake Town Council Ward 4 seat being vacated by Heather James. “Service has always been the model in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 2.6.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:25 p.m. Friday - Andrew Jorge Cook, 39, of 401 N. Morgan St., lot 13, Mentone, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 2:15 p.m. Friday -...
Times-Union Newspaper
Randy Lee Hurd
Randy Lee Hurd, 54, Burket, died at 7:48 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. He was born June 30, 1968, in Columbia City, to Anna Jean Miller Hurd and Lorenza Hurd. On Sept. 27, 2003, he married Tammy Lyn Robinson. Friends and family may visit...
abc57.com
South Bend Schools considers consolidating to two high schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new proposal from South Bend Community School Corporation suggests leaving just two high schools open. South Bend Schools released three potential scenarios for its long-range facilities master plan, Monday. The proposals are clear to note there has not been a final decision, and consolidation isn't likely before the 2024-25 school year.
abc57.com
New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment
ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 2/4
Triton fell just short of a sectional championship Saturday night, falling 53-49 to Argos in overtime in the final game of 1A Sectional 50 at Culver Community. The Trojans end their season with a 15-9 record. Triton erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come back and force...
95.3 MNC
Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants
Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
Times-Union Newspaper
Carol Ann Alexander
Carol Ann Alexander, of Winona Lake, passed away at her Grace Village home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the age of 89. Born on Oct. 24, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Carol was the only child of Richard and Mabel Yost Bonner. On Aug. 7, 1953, in her hometown of...
WISH-TV
Disciplinary charges filed against St. Joseph County Probate Court judge
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Disciplinary charges have been filed against the St. Joseph County Probate Court judge, according to the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications. Jason Cichowicz faces seven counts of misconduct in his role as an attorney and later as a judge related to “a conflict of...
Sheriff: Driver of stolen semi intentionally slammed into Indiana deputy's patrol car
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Huntington County deputy's patrol car was totaled Sunday night by a semi-truck that police said intentionally slammed into it before leading police on a chase. A semi-truck and trailer that was stolen from Chesterton, Indiana, was spotted in the Warren Travel Plaza at I-69...
