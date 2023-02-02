Read full article on original website
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Chiefs' Andy Reid reunites with his former Eagles players, talks Super Bowl LVII preparation
For 14 seasons, Andy Reid was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. 10 years later, he's meeting them in Super Bowl LVII as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs, Eagles land in Phoenix, prepare for Super Bowl 57
A few minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed in Phoenix, the pilot hung a "Chiefs Kingdom" flag out of the window as players, coaches and staff got off the plane and walked across the runway
Phillymag.com
The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe
Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Eagles' last Super Bowl champion team was in 2017 season. Where are the key players today?
The Philadelphia Eagles can win their second Super Bowl title in five years by beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in Glendale, Arizona. The 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field gave the top-seeded Birds the opportunity to win it all again in...
The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs have strong Philadelphia connection thanks to Andy Reid's long tenure with Eagles
The connections between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII go much deeper than Andy Reid coaching the two franchises. Reid established a positive culture in Philadelphia, having nine winning seasons in his 14 years on the job while racking up six NFC East division titles, five conference championship game appearances, and a Super Bowl XXXIX appearance in the 2004 season.
Mel Farr, an Automotive Pioneer Who Once Founded the Nation’s Largest Black-owned Auto Dealership
Mel Farr, a former Detroit Lions running back and business titan created a lucrative post-NFL career as an auto industry leader, dominating BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s list of top auto dealers on the BE 100s list. Farr, who was a Rookie of the Year in 1967, played seven seasons with the...
Tri-City Herald
Andy Reid Talks Eagles, Brandon Graham Says he is Indebted to the KC Coach
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will sit atop a riser in Phoenix Monday night and be asked all sorts of questions. Some of them will even have to do with facing the Eagles, an organization that gave him his first crack at being a head coach, a place where he spent 14 years.
Eagles notebook: Jordan Mailata pays homage to Jason Kelce
Three years after being drafted in the seventh round, former Australian rugby player Jordan Mailata is starting at left tackle
Super Bowl Hype Week is upon us: How Chiefs, Eagles got here
Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is just six sleeps away. Let the hype begin.
Nick Sirianni feels love from Eagles fans
The notoriously fickle fans in Philadelphia have embraced second-year Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. The warm and fuzzy feelings are mutual,
