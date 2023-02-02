WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For Pro Vintage Racing, they are no strangers to flying on the ice of the Wausau 525 racetrack, a hot commodity within the industry. “It’s one of them establishments that if you ain’t ran here, you wanna run here,” says Steven Perik Jr., President & Driver, Pro Vintage Racing. “And if you have ran here, you wanna keep coming back.”

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO