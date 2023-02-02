ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Weiner dog winner announced from sold out Cyclones game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races on Saturday night during the first and second intermissions. Hatley earned the title as the 2nd annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out Boomer and Oscar. The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds...
Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of Wausau’s biggest events in the summer, Taste N Glow, will take place July 7-9. Organizers Steve and Nancy Woller are ready to deliver a total of about 40 hot air balloons, including one that hails from Cambridge, England, and a suicide awareness balloon. “We have a dog that mysteriously looks like Marshall from ‘Paw Patrol’ called Fire Dog. It’s a dalmatian with a fireman’s hat. It’s adorable,” said Nancy.
Pro Vintage Racing series shows fun competition with classic snowmobile rides

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For Pro Vintage Racing, they are no strangers to flying on the ice of the Wausau 525 racetrack, a hot commodity within the industry. “It’s one of them establishments that if you ain’t ran here, you wanna run here,” says Steven Perik Jr., President & Driver, Pro Vintage Racing. “And if you have ran here, you wanna keep coming back.”
No injuries in fire at Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured after a fire at a Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat Monday afternoon. Crews were called to Wausau Cleaners on west Stewart Ave around 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a dryer on fire. They were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke but was contained to just one dryer.
Wood, Marathon Counties close portions of snowmobile trails

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department has closed all snowmobile trails in Wood County, with the exception of trails maintained by the Bakerville Sno Rovers. The trails are closed effective immediately. The department says warm temperatures and deteriorating trail conditions lead to the closure....
Amherst man charged with murder pleads not guilty

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The 78-year-old Amherst man accused of shooting and killing an elderly man has pleaded not guilty to 1st-degree intentional homicide. Miles Bradley remains in the Portage County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. The shooting happened Nov. 27. Investigators responded to a home on Yellow...
North Wood Blooms using ‘Sponsor a Stem’ campaign to provide random acts of kindness towards local health care workers

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - North Wood Blooms isn’t your ordinary floral shop. They carefully craft wooden flowers, ones that stand out above a typical flower. “They do not need water, they can last forever, they’re made of natural materials, so they still have that really organic feel and look to them,” says Andi Gretzinger, Owner, Northwoods Blooms LLC. “They’re fully customizable and they ship really well.”
Jury finds Antigo man guilty of killing his mother

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury has found a 39-year-old Antigo man guilty in the death of his mother. After a 6 day trial, Derek Goplin was convicted of 1st-degree intentional homicide. Goplin killed his mother, Susan Reece, on Halloween 2021. Her body was found the next day during a...
