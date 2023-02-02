Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Record participation for Wisconsin Rapids Special Olympics Polar Plunge
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids had a record year with 400 people participating in this year’s 2023 Wisconsin Rapids Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Whether it’s a huge group of people working together or just one dedicated veteran, it’s all for a good cause. “I raised...
WSAW
Weiner dog winner announced from sold out Cyclones game
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races on Saturday night during the first and second intermissions. Hatley earned the title as the 2nd annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out Boomer and Oscar. The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds...
WSAW
Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of Wausau’s biggest events in the summer, Taste N Glow, will take place July 7-9. Organizers Steve and Nancy Woller are ready to deliver a total of about 40 hot air balloons, including one that hails from Cambridge, England, and a suicide awareness balloon. “We have a dog that mysteriously looks like Marshall from ‘Paw Patrol’ called Fire Dog. It’s a dalmatian with a fireman’s hat. It’s adorable,” said Nancy.
WSAW
Pro Vintage Racing series shows fun competition with classic snowmobile rides
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For Pro Vintage Racing, they are no strangers to flying on the ice of the Wausau 525 racetrack, a hot commodity within the industry. “It’s one of them establishments that if you ain’t ran here, you wanna run here,” says Steven Perik Jr., President & Driver, Pro Vintage Racing. “And if you have ran here, you wanna keep coming back.”
WSAW
No injuries in fire at Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured after a fire at a Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat Monday afternoon. Crews were called to Wausau Cleaners on west Stewart Ave around 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a dryer on fire. They were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke but was contained to just one dryer.
WSAW
Wood, Marathon Counties close portions of snowmobile trails
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department has closed all snowmobile trails in Wood County, with the exception of trails maintained by the Bakerville Sno Rovers. The trails are closed effective immediately. The department says warm temperatures and deteriorating trail conditions lead to the closure....
WSAW
Stevens Point Health Services looking to show some love to their residents this Valentine’s Day
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Looking to spread some love this Valentine’s Day? You can send a card to the residents at Stevens Point Health Services. Staff at the skilled nursing and rehab center are asking the community to send in or drop off Valentine’s Day cards. They hope to receive at least 100 cards by February 14th.
WSAW
Amherst man charged with murder pleads not guilty
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The 78-year-old Amherst man accused of shooting and killing an elderly man has pleaded not guilty to 1st-degree intentional homicide. Miles Bradley remains in the Portage County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. The shooting happened Nov. 27. Investigators responded to a home on Yellow...
WSAW
Marathon Co. Highway 29 road projects slated to start in April
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Portions of Highway 29 in Marathon County will see road construction projects in 2023. A $12.4 million project in the eastbound lanes is expected to start in April 2023. The stretch of road is in Edgar, between County E and County H. According to a release...
WSAW
North Wood Blooms using ‘Sponsor a Stem’ campaign to provide random acts of kindness towards local health care workers
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - North Wood Blooms isn’t your ordinary floral shop. They carefully craft wooden flowers, ones that stand out above a typical flower. “They do not need water, they can last forever, they’re made of natural materials, so they still have that really organic feel and look to them,” says Andi Gretzinger, Owner, Northwoods Blooms LLC. “They’re fully customizable and they ship really well.”
WSAW
Jury finds Antigo man guilty of killing his mother
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury has found a 39-year-old Antigo man guilty in the death of his mother. After a 6 day trial, Derek Goplin was convicted of 1st-degree intentional homicide. Goplin killed his mother, Susan Reece, on Halloween 2021. Her body was found the next day during a...
WSAW
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waupaca County woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the death of her son after he was accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of reptiles. Tiffany Powell, 37, appeared in Waupaca County Court Monday for a sentencing...
Comments / 0