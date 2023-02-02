Read full article on original website
Related
News Now Warsaw
Collision with pickup truck kills woman in Elkhart County
ELKHART — A woman died after a fatal crash in Middlebury on Monday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver of...
Sheriff: Driver of stolen semi intentionally slammed into Indiana deputy's patrol car
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Huntington County deputy's patrol car was totaled Sunday night by a semi-truck that police said intentionally slammed into it before leading police on a chase. A semi-truck and trailer that was stolen from Chesterton, Indiana, was spotted in the Warren Travel Plaza at I-69...
abc57.com
Bare Hands Brewery misses key deadline on proposed South Bend site
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The future Bare Hands Brewery location in South Bend, which has seen years of delays, has missed another key deadline. The brewery first announced an expansion into South Bend in 2016, with the City selling a vacant property near Four Winds Field to Bare Hands for $1. Years of delays, including pandemic-related setbacks, led to the City renegotiating its contract with Bare Hands Brewery this past Summer. The new agreement called for the South Bend location on the corner of William & Wayne Street to have a rough inspection by February 1, and open by September 1, 2023.
tourcounsel.com
Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana
Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 02.07.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:31 a.m. Sunday - Martin Gonzalez, 27, of 102 E. Ramar Drive, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Bond: $700. • 4:14 p.m. Sunday - Clifton...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kids Market To Host Spring Sale In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE - Kids Market announced the 22nd anniversary of its bi-annual children’s sale in Winona Lake on March 11. The event is held at the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive, Winona Lake, on the campus of Grace College. The spring sale will feature spring and...
WNDU
Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman died after a fatal crash in Middlebury on Monday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right-of-way and did not stop at the stop sign before it crashed into the driver’s side of a Nissan Cube Hatchback in the intersection.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:58 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 5000 block of South East Channel Road, Warsaw. Sarah Elizabeth Elder, Warsaw, reported her vehicle stolen. Loss of up to $50,000. 12:19 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 11000 block of North Robin Hood Road,...
moderncampground.com
RV Industry Gears Up for Fixed Operations Certification Week
According to the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association (RVIA), the RV industry is gearing up for the much-anticipated RV Fixed Operations Certification Week, set to take place from March 5-11. The event is a collaboration between the Society of Certified RV Professionals, the RV Technical Institute,...
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
abc57.com
Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
abc57.com
Goshen man arrested in connection with 1975 cold case
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager in 1975. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, were arrested in their respective homes on Monday. On August 6, 1975, 17-year-old Laurel Jean...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 2.6.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:25 p.m. Friday - Andrew Jorge Cook, 39, of 401 N. Morgan St., lot 13, Mentone, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 2:15 p.m. Friday -...
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating theft, asking for help in identifying woman
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with a theft investigation. If you have any information, please contact Goshen Police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected] or through Facebook Messenger, referencing case number 22GOS04804.
95.3 MNC
Woman, 31, killed in crash at County Roads 20, 35 in Elkhart County
A 31-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Elkhart County. The collision happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 35 when an 18-year-old driving a truck failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign then t-bond the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle.
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does This
His Sister Called it a "Test of the Universe" An Elkhart, Indiana man recently received much more than a Sausage McMuffin from the drive-thru. Instead, he found stacks of money in individual Ziploc bags totaling around $5,000.
95.3 MNC
Police pursuit of stolen car in Goshen ends with crash, driver hospitalized
A pursuit of a stolen car ended with a crash and the suspect driver rushed to the hospital. Goshen Police were notified around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, about a stolen vehicle that was spotted in the parking lot of a gas station in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road.
News Now Warsaw
Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE — Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were...
WANE-TV
‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
abc57.com
South Bend man accused of methamphetamine possession, identity deception
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested in Marshall County early Monday morning on a number of charges, including possession of methamphetamine and identity deception, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 1 a.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of U.S. 31...
Comments / 0