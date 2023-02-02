Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Rising Designer Sia Arnika Looks to Her Childhood for FW23 Show
Berlin-based Danish designer Sia Arnika showcased her latest collection in the German capital in anticipation of the Fall/Winter 2023 season. Falling just in time for Berlin Fashion Week, the collection was an exploration of Arnika’s childhood, as explained in a press release, “A memory of a childhood, playing witches with my friends, putting spells on boys we liked, watching the snowfall, walking onto the ice summoning the winter witch.” With inspiration from Nordic myths and folktales, the range plays around with silhouettes and textures while using sustainable textiles with support from Circulose.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Hypebae
Hiroshi Fujiwara and Converse Want You to Customize Your Kicks
Japanese streetwear designer and musician, Hiroshi Fujiwara, already has a longstanding history with Converse — and the latest instalment of the duo’s partnership might just be its most exciting one yet. The “godfather of streetwear” has once again joined forces with the global footwear brand, revisiting his previous...
Hypebae
Good American Launches Soft Sculpt Denim Collection
Khloé Kardashian‘s ever-expanding denim brand, Good American, just launched its all-new Soft Sculpt denim collection, comprising eight silhouettes across three cult-loved denim styles. Featuring a range of dresses, jumpsuits, bodysuits and tops, the collection aims to prioritize comfort and stretch in a bid to support its wearer’s natural...
Hypebae
Lacoste Introduces Pelagia Kolotouros as Its New Creative Design Director
Just a month after announcing Louise Trotter’s departure, Lacoste has now introduced Pelagia Kolotouros as its new Creative Design Director to oversee the brand. In addition to the French label’s creative studio, Kolotouros will also be in charge of the “collaboration between the brand’s creative teams, and the creative communities and collectives engaged with Lacoste,” as explained in a press release.
Hypebae
A Gucci x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Be Coming Soon
A new Gucci and Birkenstock collaboration has been spotted on the streets of New York City, specifically, on the set of season two of Sex and the City. Rumors of the collaboration began to surface after paparazzi shots of Sarah Jessica Parker were seen doing the rounds on social media and already — the internet cannot get enough.
Hypebae
Loewe's Viral Grass Sneakers Have Arrived
Remember the Loewe menswear collection that featured actual grass on its garments and shoes? The sneakers from the Spring/Summer 2023 runway have officially arrived at the label’s stores, signaling the start of a warm and grassy spring season. Those who watched the presentation will remember that the grass on...
Hypebae
Pxssy Palace's Mya Mehmi Unveils Emotional Debut Single, "Parivaar (Interlude)"
London-based and trans musician, Mya Mehmi, unveils her new sound to the world with her debut single, “Parivaar (Interlude).”. Translating to “family” from Punjabi, “Parivaar” was written during the 2020 pandemic that left Myai’s family changed forever, after the loss of her uncle, Thaya. “I made this song in 2020 for my cousin and my dad, after the passing of my beloved Thaya [uncle]. I was drowning in emotions… and feeling so helpless watching my family grieve a loss that we will without a doubt never truly recover from. This was my effort to console loved ones and immortalize someone that continues to be so influential in my life,” she shared.
Hypebae
Louis Vuitton Reveals First Clothing Line for Babies
Louis Vuitton is bringing luxury to tiny tots as the fashion house is releasing its first clothing line for babies on March 3. “The collection represents a thoughtful range of everyday pieces and special occasion styles, of first toys that can become lifelong keepsakes” the house shared in an official statement.
Hypebae
Beyoncé's Hairstylist Confirms Her Natural Hair Length
If you’re a true Beyoncé fan, you’ll know that her millions of dollars in hair installments, wigs and etc are often confused with her true hair. Now, her hairstylist has taken to Instagram to confirm the icon’s natural hair length. Let’s rewind it back for Gen...
Hypebae
CLOT x Nike's "CLOTEZ" Collab Is a 3-in-1 Cortez
Nike has joined forces with CLOT once again, delivering a new iteration of the Cortez inspired by Chinese culture. Officially dubbed the “CLOTEZ,” the collaboration was created in partnership with aspiring designer Harry Wong, resulting in a 3-in-1 sneaker embodying the yin-yang philosophy, which is a fundamental part of CLOT’s brand DNA.
Hypebae
Nike's ACG Air Moc Slip-on Returns in "Sail/Black"
Nike just announced the return of its ever-popular ACG Air Moc silhouette, this time arriving in a clean “Sail” and “Black” colorway. First introduced back in 1994, the cozy slip-on shoe has become known for its comfort and relaxed fit and has since been redesigned in a slew of quilted iterations and varying colorways. The latest edition, however, brings the comfy silhouette into a modern era, reimagined with a brushed canvas upper and clean Swoosh embroidery around its heel.
Hypebae
Cardi B's Godiva Chocolate Mullet Blurs Lines Between Editorial and Edgy-Chic
Over the last few years, the mullet hairstyle has been having a hot trending moment. We’ve seen many style variations from Miley Cyrus, Jenna Ortega, and now Cardi B. However, Cardi B’s take on the look may have shaken a few tables. The star took to Instagram to...
Hypebae
Stussy x Nike's Latest Air Max Penny 2 Will Come With an Apparel Capsule
Like most of their recent releases, Stussy and Nike are delivering accompanying apparel alongside their forthcoming Air Max Penny 2 drop. Arriving with the tan version of the collaborative sneaker, the apparel collection features a range of co-branded pieces. A hooded jacket features a giant Swoosh on the back with Stussy’s branding subtly running down the stripes, while both brands’ logos are embroidered onto blue sweatshirts and pants. The same striped theme continues on a pair of loose-fitted trousers paired with Stussy’s white-and-black knit sweater. Based on the lookbook images, the lineup is complete with a white T-shirt featuring Stussy and Nike’s branding in the streetwear label’s signature graffiti font.
Hypebae
Palace Debuts Collaboration with RIMOWA
Palace is continuing its long list of impressive collaborations, with premium luggage manufacturer, RIMOWA, next up on its list. The London-based label has joined forces with the travel pioneers for a collection that merges Palace’s unique approach to streetwear with RIMOWA’s heritage design, arriving in the form of a limited-edition suitcase, skateboard deck and sticker set.
Hypebae
Marc Jacobs' Platform Boots Are Still Living Rent Free in Our Heads
It’s been a few days since Marc Jacobs showcased its Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear show in New York, and the chunky platform boots that dominated the runway are still the talk of the town. Drawing inspiration from Jacobs’ heroes, the collection cited the late Vivienne Westwood as its core influence,...
Hypebae
GANNI's FW23 "BUTTERFLIES!" Collection Is a Reflection of the Past
Ditte Reffstrup looked back on the past 13 years she’s been at GANNI for her latest Fall/Winter 2023 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week. The creative director invited guests to the ARKEN Museum of Modern Art, 30 minutes south of the Danish capital, to showcase the internationally-loved brand’s newest logo.
Hypebae
Moon Boot Debuts No-Lace Boots and Sandals
Moon Boot is expanding its range of viral snow boots, launching a series of new footwear styles created to be worn all year long. Collectively dubbed the “Preview Collection,” the capsule features two unisex silhouettes — the No Lace and Evolution Sandal. The former, as suggested by its name, is a laceless boot design with Moon Boot’s branding printed on the sides. The slip-on design is offered in rubber material and suede, which are both fully water-repellent. The boots are complete with multisize foam lining for added comfort.
Hypebae
Fear of God Gears up for Second Delivery of "Eternal" Collection
Jerry Lorenzo‘s Fear of God is back with another delivery of its “Eternal” collection, which made its initial debut in December 2022. An extension of the first release, the sophomore delivery is once again comprised of luxury wardrobe essentials. The timeless range focuses on quality and fit with a minimalist aesthetic, making each item versatile for styling in a variety of looks.
Hypebae
Francesco Risso Opens a New Chapter for Marni in FW23 Collection
Marni headed to Tokyo, Japan to showcase its Fall/Winter 2023 collection just a week before Fashion Month kicks off in New York City. “Here in Japan I’ve found a profound sense of patience, of stillness, of respect, something that in the West I believe we’re losing. We’re surrounded by futility. After three years of pandemic, where we all have been vocal about the changes we wanted in the system, to slow down, etc., we’re back to square one,” creative director Francesco Risso explained to Vogue Runway ahead of the show.
