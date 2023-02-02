SILVER LAKE - Two men fell through the ice and into the water at Silver Lake for about 15 minutes Sunday. According to the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the first person was able to get on the ice and start crawling as the first emergency crew unit arrived on scene. The second person was finally able to get on top of the ice and lay flat and start to make his way to the pier just as Parkview EMS and the second fire unit pulled in.

SILVER LAKE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO