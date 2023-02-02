Read full article on original website
Kids Market To Host Spring Sale In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE - Kids Market announced the 22nd anniversary of its bi-annual children’s sale in Winona Lake on March 11. The event is held at the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive, Winona Lake, on the campus of Grace College. The spring sale will feature spring and...
TWF’s Land Of Lakes Exhibit At NWCC Through February
NORTH WEBSTER - The Watershed Foundation’s Land of Lakes exhibit has moved to the North Webster Community Center through Feb. 28. This exhibit was created in 2021 in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s Water|Ways exhibit. It was developed by The Watershed Foundation in cooperation with the Clean Waters Partnership, including Kosciusko County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams and the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation, according to a news release from TWF.
Carol Ann Alexander
Carol Ann Alexander, of Winona Lake, passed away at her Grace Village home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the age of 89. Born on Oct. 24, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Carol was the only child of Richard and Mabel Yost Bonner. On Aug. 7, 1953, in her hometown of...
Barry Andrew Announces Candidacy For Winona Lake Town Council
WINONA LAKE - Barry Andrew announced he filed for Winona Lake Town Council Ward 4 in the upcoming election. Andrew, the Kosciusko County Community Corrections director, announced his candidacy for the Winona Lake Town Council Ward 4 seat being vacated by Heather James. “Service has always been the model in...
Warsaw Council Gives Support To Driving Privilege Card Program
Warsaw Common Council voiced support Monday for Mayor Joe Thallemer to prepare a resolution in support of Indiana Senate Bill 248 on the Driving Privilege Card Program. The Council gave a consensus vote of 6-0 - with the resolution to be presented to the Council at their Feb. 21 meeting - after Ed Rodriguez, on behalf of La Voz Unida, gave a presentation on the program, backed by a standing-room-only crowd.
Deloris Lee Deardorff
Deloris Lee Deardorff, 75, Warsaw, died at 2:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Lafayette, to Marjorie M. and Edgar Lewis Deardorff. Deloris’ life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
Jerry Lee Rathbun
Jerry Lee Rathbun, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, passed away at 4:44 a.m. in the comfort of his home on Feb. 3, 2023, in Fort Wayne at the age of 85. Jerry was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Warsaw, to Earla Jane Hawkins Rathbun and Cyril “Tuffy” Cameron Rathbun. He spent his early years in Warsaw where he attended elementary school, junior high school and graduated in 1956 from Warsaw High School. In 1956, Jerry studied engineering, education and science at Purdue University in West Lafayette and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 1960. Jerry remained a lifelong fan of all Purdue sports.
Randy Lee Hurd
Randy Lee Hurd, 54, Burket, died at 7:48 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. He was born June 30, 1968, in Columbia City, to Anna Jean Miller Hurd and Lorenza Hurd. On Sept. 27, 2003, he married Tammy Lyn Robinson. Friends and family may visit...
Charles ‘Dustin’ ‘Buster’ Barrett
Charles “Dustin” “Buster” Barrett, 40, Warsaw, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis. Service arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Rita M. Kolb
Rita M. Kolb, 65, Syracuse, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Public Occurrences 02.07.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:31 a.m. Sunday - Martin Gonzalez, 27, of 102 E. Ramar Drive, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Bond: $700. • 4:14 p.m. Sunday - Clifton...
2 Arrested In 1975 Cold Case Of Death Of Laurel Jean Mitchell
NOBLE COUNTY - On Monday, the Indiana State Police arrested two men alleged to be responsible for the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell in 1975, an investigation which has spanned the course of nearly a half century. According to a news release from ISP, on Aug. 6, 1975, at approximately...
Public Occurrences 2.6.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:25 p.m. Friday - Andrew Jorge Cook, 39, of 401 N. Morgan St., lot 13, Mentone, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 2:15 p.m. Friday -...
2 OK After Falling Through Ice On Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE - Two men fell through the ice and into the water at Silver Lake for about 15 minutes Sunday. According to the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the first person was able to get on the ice and start crawling as the first emergency crew unit arrived on scene. The second person was finally able to get on top of the ice and lay flat and start to make his way to the pier just as Parkview EMS and the second fire unit pulled in.
Sunday Morning House Fire Contained Mainly To Attic
A firefighter went to a hospital to get checked out after an early Sunday morning house fire in Warsaw, but otherwise there were no injuries. “Everybody got out of the residence, pretty much immediately,” said Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Public Information Officer Max Kinsey. WWFT was dispatched at 5:38 a.m....
