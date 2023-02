RONAN — Geraldine “Jerry” Cordier Powell, 84, of Ronan passed away peacefully in her home with her daughter holding her hand on Sunday, January 29, 2023, ending her battle with cancer. She was born on January 24, 1939, in St. Ignatius to Charles Victor Cordier and Pearl Mary Rein Cordier. She was number ten of twelve kids. “The perfect ten.” She was an enrolled member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe.

