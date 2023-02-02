Four days ago, the local television station in Montana showed video of a white balloon floating eastward at about 60,000 feet of altitude. It had been spotted near the Aleutian Islands on January 28 by the U.S. military, but wasn’t reported on the news until a little after 4 p.m. on February 1 near Reed Point, Mont. By Saturday morning it was soaring high over my niece’s house in Asheville, N.C. Around 2 p.m. it was shot down by an American fighter plane just off the coast of South Carolina.

