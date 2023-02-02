Maryland's 60 hospitals and health systems have launched a digital marketing campaign to fill healthcare jobs. The campaign, JoinMdHealth.org, is designed to encourage students and those looking for new opportunities to pursue careers in health or educational opportunities that lead to hospital careers, the Maryland Hospital Association, which launched the campaign with its members, said in a Feb. 6 news release. The campaign includes digital resources such as a website that lists job openings and tips to start a healthcare career. There will also be outreach via the campaign's social media accounts.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO