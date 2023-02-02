Read full article on original website
Viewpoint: Investment in nursing schools can help end the workforce shortage
With staffing shortages poised to continue, those in the healthcare space must continue to rethink strategies to address the issue. One place to start is by increasing investment in nursing schools, members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board argue in a Feb. 6 article. Nursing schools provide a critical pipeline...
6 organizations launching nursing programs
Here are six organizations launching or expanding nursing programs:. Glendale-based Arizona College of Nursing is opening a campus in Cincinnati, which will offer a bachelor's in nursing program. State University of New York nursing programs are set to receive more than $1.4 million from the state to increase enrollment. Methodist...
AHA provides guidance for staffing, resources to improve stroke center patient care
The American Heart Association released new clinical practice guidelines for stroke centers, which include staffing, leadership and resource requirements to reduce variability and improve quality of care. The statement, published in Stroke, should be viewed as a call to action, according to a Feb. 7 AHA news release. It proposes...
Northwell's nurse turnover rate is nearly half the national average: Chief nurse Maureen White on how they did it
While hospitals throughout the U.S. are struggling with both attracting qualified nurses and keeping them in place and happy once employed, Northwell Health is seeing nursing turnover statistics far below the national average. The key to this success, Maureen White, RN, executive vice president and chief nurse executive of New...
New Jersey health system looks to streamline care through Memora partnership
Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health tapped virtual care company Memora to automate routine clinician tasks. The Memora platform can integrate within Virtua's EHR system. The implementation of the platform will initially focus on colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy and congestive heart failure, according to a Feb. 7 Memora news release. "In-turn, Memora...
Lifepoint scoops up 18 behavioral hospitals
Lifepoint Health acquired a majority ownership interest in behavioral health network Springstone, closing a deal that adds 18 hospitals and 35 outpatient locations to the Lifepoint network. Louisville, Ky.-based Springstone was founded in 2010 and includes sites of care in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma,...
'JoinMdHealth' looks to fill Maryland's hospital jobs
Maryland's 60 hospitals and health systems have launched a digital marketing campaign to fill healthcare jobs. The campaign, JoinMdHealth.org, is designed to encourage students and those looking for new opportunities to pursue careers in health or educational opportunities that lead to hospital careers, the Maryland Hospital Association, which launched the campaign with its members, said in a Feb. 6 news release. The campaign includes digital resources such as a website that lists job openings and tips to start a healthcare career. There will also be outreach via the campaign's social media accounts.
AHA's clinical leadership committee names 2023 leaders
The American Hospital Association has named several clinical leaders to its Committee on Clinical Leadership, including four chief medical officers and one chief nursing officer. The AHA Committee on Clinical Leadership is one of four specialty committees to the AHA board of trustees. The group guides the ongoing work of...
Viewpoint: physicians aren't burned out, they're helpless and demoralized
Nearly two-thirds of physicians report experiencing burnout, but the term burnout misses the larger issues: Physicians are demoralized and losing faith in the systems they work for, Eric Reinhart, MD, a physician at Evanston-based Northwestern University, wrote in a Feb. 5 guest essay for The New York Times. Physicians have...
Johns Hopkins names chief nursing information officer
April Saathoff, DNP, RN, has been named vice president and chief nursing information officer at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine. Dr. Saathoff was previously vice president and chief information informatics officer of Bellaire, Texas-based Harris Health System. She has also worked in informatics for Baltimore-based Mercy Medical Center, Columbia, Md.-based MedStar...
ASHP launches tool to help the national pharmacy technician shortage
As a plethora of healthcare settings struggle with hiring and retaining pharmacy technicians, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists introduced an online tool Feb. 6 aimed at addressing the nationwide shortage. The tool, found at rxtechteam.org and sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Chiesi USA, pulls advice from a committee with...
17 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs
A number of hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges. Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past three months and/or take effect over the next month. 1. Oklahoma City-based OU Health is eliminating about...
How Intermountain is working to better understand patient experience data
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has partnered with experience management company Qualtrics to implement its platform into its health system to better understand experience data. Intermountain will implement the Qualtrics XM Platform into its health system. The platform aims to collect feedback from patients and caregivers across channels in real-time...
8 health systems with strong finances
Here are eight health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Berkshire Health has an "AA-" rating and...
How COVID-19 affected cancer screening
Ohio State University and Indiana University researchers took a closer look at delays in cancer screenings brought on by COVID-19, revealing that as high as 36 percent of certain screenings were delayed. Researchers determined the disparities by recontacting participants from previous studies and were able to conduct a survey of...
One hospital CEO's secret to keeping staff turnover under 1 percent since 2020
Culture is king, so much so that some problems plaguing the industry can be largely mitigated when your staff creates and embodies a particular culture. Kiley Floyd, CEO at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca, Kan., joined the "Becker's Healthcare Podcast" to talk about leadership and why her staff is so resilient.
32 hospitals looking for CFOs
Hospitals around the country are seeking CFOs, including several owned by some of the largest systems in the nation. CFOs are being sought by hospitals within HCA Healthcare, Tenet, Community Health Systems and Universal Health Services, as well as independent hospitals and those owned by smaller systems. Here are 32...
Regular cannabis users may require more anesthesia before procedures
A growing body of research and anecdotal reports indicate people who regularly use cannabis require more anesthesia during medical procedures. The challenge is getting patients to be honest about their use, experts told The Wall Street Journal in a Feb. 7 report. The news outlet cited several studies suggesting regular...
6 health tech trends impacting medical practices
Patient-centric payment capabilities was identified as the healthcare trend that will have the biggest impact on physicians and medical offices in 2023, according to a Feb. 6 report from cloud healthcare software company AdvancedMD. AdvancedMD aggregated user data from more than 40,000 practitioners spanning across 13,000 medical practices that subscribe...
5 cancer centers opening, expanding, suspending services
Here are five cancer centers opening, expanding or suspending cancer services:. Bridgeport, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine United Hospital is expanding radiation services at its Cecil B. Highland, Jr. & Barbara B. Highland Cancer Center. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health will open the Sanford Cancer Center in Bismarck, N.D., on Feb. 6.
