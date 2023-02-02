Read full article on original website
wkok.com
PA Revenues Lagging, Governor’s Office Expects More Declines
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Capital Star is reporting… Pennsylvania collected $3.6 billion in tax revenue in January, coming in $205.6 million, or 5.5%, behind projections, according to newly released state data. The numbers released by the state Department of Revenue on Thursday are the first indicator of the commonwealth’s...
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising minimum wage to $18 an hour
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed more than doubling the state’s minimum wage starting next year. Rep. G. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) issued a memo to all House members on Feb. 2 proposing legislation to raise the minimum wage to $18 an hour. Green says her bill would increase the hourly minimum wage […]
phl17.com
PA Auditor General Questioning Property Tax Increases For 12 School Districts
We head back to Harrisburg with a focus on property tax increase. Pennsylvania’s auditor general is questioning property tax increases for twelve school districts including some in our area. Dennis Owens has the story.
wesb.com
Shapiro Signs Permitting Executive Order
Governor Shapiro has taken action to improve customer service from state agencies in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday, targeted at improving the efficiency of permitting, licensing, and certification processes within the Commonwealth. The order aims to ensure that workers and businesses receive efficient customer service from state agencies. This is achieved through establishing deadlines for responses and issuing refunds to applicants if the deadlines are not met.
Pa. collected $3.6B in taxes in January, coming in under projections | Friday Morning Coffee
Gov. Josh Shapiro's first budget address is weeks away. Here's a look at the state's bottom line and what's ahead. The post Pa. collected $3.6B in taxes in January, coming in under projections | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’
While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
philasun.com
Shapiro administration awards $200,000 to hemp industry
Acting Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced $200,000 in grants to three agriculture nonprofits to fund projects aimed at growing fiber and food hemp markets, sales, and awareness in Pennsylvania. Redding also called for proposals from marketing and promotion non-profits for an additional $392,000 in grants to be awarded in March 2023.
Pennsylvania schools encouraged to offer credit-earning firefighter and emergency service courses
HARRISBURG, PA. - The Pennsylvania State Senate recently introduced Senate Bill No. 114, which amends the act of March 10, 1949, relating to the public school system. The bill proposes to allow students to earn credits by taking firefighter and emergency service training courses.
iheart.com
Shapiro Wants To Step Away From Money Managers
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro says Pennsylvania needs to decrease its dependency on outside investment contractors. The governor wants to move pension funds away from Wall Street managers, who -- he says -- control billions of dollars in public money while collecting lucrative state fees. Governors don't directly control pension investments, but they do have a say over who's appointed to the pension boards.
Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania
Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. According to Senator Lindsey M. Williams and Senator Judith L. Schwank, legislation will be re-introduced that provides free school meals to all students. In the proposed legislation, […]
therecord-online.com
Initiative will restore habitat on State Game Lands
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Ducks Unlimited (DU) have partnered to improve 1,600 acres of wetland habitats on 61 state game lands across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Wetland Habitat Initiative (PWHI) is a $6 million investment that aims to replace water control structures and improve existing spillways and levees over the next three years at sites in 31 counties throughout each of the Game Commission’s six regions.
Powerball rises to $700 million. Here’s when the next drawing is
MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot is on the rise again and you could be the next lucky winner. Ahead of the Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing, the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $700 million in an annuity or $375.7 million in cash. If the jackpot is hit, the winner will become the sixth-largest Powerball […]
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
OnlyInYourState
10 Best Places To Stay In Pennsylvania For An Unforgettable Getaway
From the Allegheny National Forest to the Poconos, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Keystone State has a wide variety of places to choose from for a staycation. If you find yourself in need of a weekend getaway, check out these best places to stay in Pennsylvania. With each one, you’re guaranteed to rest, relax, and make some memories.
WGAL
Bill would ban smoking in Pennsylvania casinos
There's a push to ban smoking inside Pennsylvania casinos, as advocates say it's impacting workers' health. Under Pennsylvania's Clean Indoor Air Act, casinos are one of the few places that allow indoor smoking, but Rep. Dan Frankel (D-23) wants to change that. He is a co-sponsor of the Protecting Workers...
kentuckytoday.com
Groff Tractor & Equipment Acquires Plasterer Equipment
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - February 3, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) Groff Tractor & Equipment, a construction equipment dealer celebrating its 65th year in business, has announced today that it has acquired Plasterer Equipment, a John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer with a strong legacy and over 110 years in the industry.
Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case
Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
