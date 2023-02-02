Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Council Gives Support To Driving Privilege Card Program
Warsaw Common Council voiced support Monday for Mayor Joe Thallemer to prepare a resolution in support of Indiana Senate Bill 248 on the Driving Privilege Card Program. The Council gave a consensus vote of 6-0 - with the resolution to be presented to the Council at their Feb. 21 meeting - after Ed Rodriguez, on behalf of La Voz Unida, gave a presentation on the program, backed by a standing-room-only crowd.
Times-Union Newspaper
TWF’s Land Of Lakes Exhibit At NWCC Through February
NORTH WEBSTER - The Watershed Foundation’s Land of Lakes exhibit has moved to the North Webster Community Center through Feb. 28. This exhibit was created in 2021 in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s Water|Ways exhibit. It was developed by The Watershed Foundation in cooperation with the Clean Waters Partnership, including Kosciusko County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams and the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation, according to a news release from TWF.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kids Market To Host Spring Sale In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE - Kids Market announced the 22nd anniversary of its bi-annual children’s sale in Winona Lake on March 11. The event is held at the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive, Winona Lake, on the campus of Grace College. The spring sale will feature spring and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Barry Andrew Announces Candidacy For Winona Lake Town Council
WINONA LAKE - Barry Andrew announced he filed for Winona Lake Town Council Ward 4 in the upcoming election. Andrew, the Kosciusko County Community Corrections director, announced his candidacy for the Winona Lake Town Council Ward 4 seat being vacated by Heather James. “Service has always been the model in...
WANE-TV
Future of fast food block across from Parkview Field will come with $6 million purchase by the capital improvement board
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –Remember talk of an arena downtown? Or maybe a soccer stadium?. Although there are no formal plans yet for the half block of three fast food restaurants across from Parkview Field, you can bet there’s keen interest in developing the property. Some call it...
moderncampground.com
RV Industry Gears Up for Fixed Operations Certification Week
According to the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association (RVIA), the RV industry is gearing up for the much-anticipated RV Fixed Operations Certification Week, set to take place from March 5-11. The event is a collaboration between the Society of Certified RV Professionals, the RV Technical Institute,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 02.07.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:31 a.m. Sunday - Martin Gonzalez, 27, of 102 E. Ramar Drive, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Bond: $700. • 4:14 p.m. Sunday - Clifton...
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jerry Lee Rathbun
Jerry Lee Rathbun, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, passed away at 4:44 a.m. in the comfort of his home on Feb. 3, 2023, in Fort Wayne at the age of 85. Jerry was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Warsaw, to Earla Jane Hawkins Rathbun and Cyril “Tuffy” Cameron Rathbun. He spent his early years in Warsaw where he attended elementary school, junior high school and graduated in 1956 from Warsaw High School. In 1956, Jerry studied engineering, education and science at Purdue University in West Lafayette and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 1960. Jerry remained a lifelong fan of all Purdue sports.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 2.6.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:25 p.m. Friday - Andrew Jorge Cook, 39, of 401 N. Morgan St., lot 13, Mentone, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 2:15 p.m. Friday -...
WOWO News
Warsaw Orthopedic Maintenance Technician Enters Congressional Race
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Another name has entered the fray when it comes to the Congressional seat being vacated by Jim Banks. Mike Felker a Republican Candidate is seeking election of US Congress District 3, establishing his committee Felker for Congress. Felker is a native Hoosier who lives and works in Warsaw and is currently employed as a maintenance technician in the orthopedic industry and has been for the past 17 years. After retiring from 20 years in the Army National Guard with two combat deployments in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Felker expressed his excitement to run for public office and continue to serve both Indiana and the country.
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
WANE-TV
Fatal fire claims male victim in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
tourcounsel.com
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
Times-Union Newspaper
Carol Ann Alexander
Carol Ann Alexander, of Winona Lake, passed away at her Grace Village home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the age of 89. Born on Oct. 24, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Carol was the only child of Richard and Mabel Yost Bonner. On Aug. 7, 1953, in her hometown of...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Times-Union Newspaper
Deloris Lee Deardorff
Deloris Lee Deardorff, 75, Warsaw, died at 2:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Lafayette, to Marjorie M. and Edgar Lewis Deardorff. Deloris’ life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Randy Lee Hurd
Randy Lee Hurd, 54, Burket, died at 7:48 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. He was born June 30, 1968, in Columbia City, to Anna Jean Miller Hurd and Lorenza Hurd. On Sept. 27, 2003, he married Tammy Lyn Robinson. Friends and family may visit...
WANE-TV
Cold case solved? ISP, Noble County to provide update
ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, Indiana State Police (ISP) announced ISP investigators and the Noble County Prosecutor will provide an update regarding a “decades old cold case murder investigation.”. ISP did not provide any information about what case will be discussed, but both parties will hold a...
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
