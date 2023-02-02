Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Decatur man arrested for aggravated domestic battery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — On January 4, a Decatur man was arrested for aggravated domestic battery by strangulation. According to the sworn statement of a Decatur police officer, a victim accused Michael R. Burries of keeping her trapped in a bedroom without food or water for two days starting on December 29, 2022. During this period, the victim said that Burries assaulted her multiple times.
WAND TV
More details released in deadly officer involved shooting in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A male suspect is dead after Rantoul Police said one of its officers was involved in an incident in which shots were fired. The incident happened Monday night in the 200 block of Campbell Ave. around 11:15. RPD said officers located an alleged stolen vehicle parked...
WAND TV
Police: 30-year-old shot, killed in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 30-year-old was shot and killed in Decatur, according to police. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man...
Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle
If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
25newsnow.com
Woman robbed at gunpoint downtown Monday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman was not injured after being robbed at gunpoint near the Peoria Civic Center Monday night. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says they were called at around 10:18 p.m. to the 200 block of Southwest Jefferson Avenue about an armed robbery, locating a woman who was approached by a man armed with a handgun.
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
WAND TV
Jury selection begins in trial of deadly 2021 shooting in Argenta
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The trial of the man accused of shooting and killing another man in Argenta is underway. The trial of Phillip Gehrken, 52, is underway in Macon County Circuit Court. In July 2021, authorities responded at 6:20 p.m. Sunday to 7414 Jordan Road in Argenta for a...
MyStateline.com
Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS workers charged with murder
A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Judge denies $1M bail reduction for Illinois EMS …. A judge denied a reduction to the $1 million bail for two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder. Belvidere is getting a marijuana...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for weapons offense after shots reportedly fired in area
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shots reportedly fired in Peoria Sunday led to the arrest of a man on a weapons offense. Peoria Police say William J. Stutler, 35, was walking in the street in the 3300 block of North Stanley and had a loaded handgun on his person. He...
wjbc.com
Court documents reveal new details about 2022 Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington murder suspect fatally shot a man a year ago during an armed robbery, according to grand jury indictments filed this week in McLean County Court. In addition to the murder case against Jaylin Bones, prosecutors filed additional charges alleging Bones was in possession of a pistol and ammunition when a U.S. Marshal’s task force arrested him at an East Peoria business on Thursday.
25newsnow.com
Police: Convicted felon arrested on multiple gun offenses, warrants in Pontiac
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A convicted felon from Chicago has been arrested on numerous warrants and weapons offenses after police responded to a home with the man and a juvenile allegedly destroying property inside. Pontiac Police responded at around 12:21 p.m. February 3 to a home on Motorola Drive....
Central Illinois Proud
Teens arrested after cops spotted them in stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers have been arrested after fleeing Peoria Police in a stolen car Saturday evening. According to a press release, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) observed the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Union on Saturday evening. They began to follow the car before attempting a traffic stop just before 7:45 p.m., at which time the teenagers fled in the vehicle.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Motel Guest Taken To Jail On Burglary And Theft Charges
An Ottawa woman who has a history of stealing is back behind bars for theft. Fifty-four-year-old Tamara Wait was arrested at the Sands Motel in Ottawa on Saturday for burglary and theft. She was wanted on warrants for each crime that were both allegedly committed back in December. Wait is in the La Salle County Jail needing $1,500 to bond out.
WAND TV
Decatur Police searching for suspects who broke into home, robbed people at gunpoint
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is looking for two suspects who broke into a home and held two people at gunpoint. On January 23 around 11:30 a.m. Decatur Police were called to the 1900 block of E Pythian for a home invasion. Officers spoke to two victims...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
newschannel20.com
Missing man from Peoria located
The Peoria man who was last seen on January 25 has been located. Police say that Kyle Swearingen, 48 is doing well. Swearingen was located on Monday.
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: February 3, 2023
At 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 27 at St. James Apartments, two individuals were heard arguing about money by neighbors. When BUPD went to the apartment, Individual A stated that the other owed them money and never paid them back. The two had a physical altercation, during which Individual A’s AirPod was stolen and Individual B left. Upon their leaving, Individual A noticed their AirPod was missing and called the other. Individual A then went to the other’s home and the two got into another verbal and physical altercation before the AirPod and money were returned. No charges were pressed.
foxillinois.com
Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
Comments / 0