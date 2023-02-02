Ranking every SEC Football recruiting class after February signing day
The first Wednesday in February used to be a significant deal in College Football recruiting. The term formerly known as “signing day” has lost its luster due to a new concept called the “Early Signing Period”, which has since taken over as the marquee event in recruiting.
February’s date holds some merit, as some high-profile recruits had signing ceremonies to declare their next step in their football careers. That was the case for Auburn, as one of their classes’ prized commits, four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, officially signed his letter of intent with the Tigers alongside five of his high school teammates, who also signed with college football programs.
Now that the dust has settled for the most part, who secured the SEC’s best recruiting class? Where does Auburn stack up with the rest of the conference? Here’s a look at the SEC’s top classes according to 247Sports.
14
Vanderbilt
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
52 0 1 21 22
13
Missouri
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
33 0 5 14 19
12
Kentucky
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
31 0 8 11 19
11
Ole Miss
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
27 1 6 8 15
10
Mississippi State
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
25 0 4 22 27
9
Arkansas
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
22 0 8 12 20
For more Razorbacks coverage, check out Razorbacks Wire.
8
Auburn
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
17 0 10 11 21
7
South Carolina
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
16 1 11 12 24
6
Texas A&M
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
15 2 11 6 19
For more Texas A&M coverage, check out Aggies Wire.
5
Florida
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
14 0 18 2 20
For more Florida coverage, check out Gators Wire.
4
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
9 1 12 12 25
For more Tennessee coverage, check out Vols Wire.
3
LSU
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
6 2 16 7 25
For more LSU coverage, check out LSU Wire.
2
Georgia
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
2 5 17 4 26
For more Georgia coverage, check out UGA Wire.
1
Alabama
National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits
1 9 18 1 28
For more Alabama coverage, check out Roll Tide Wire.
Comments / 0