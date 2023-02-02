ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ranking every SEC Football recruiting class after February signing day

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FS5oz_0kaiYT3C00

The first Wednesday in February used to be a significant deal in College Football recruiting. The term formerly known as “signing day” has lost its luster due to a new concept called the “Early Signing Period”, which has since taken over as the marquee event in recruiting.

February’s date holds some merit, as some high-profile recruits had signing ceremonies to declare their next step in their football careers. That was the case for Auburn, as one of their classes’ prized commits, four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, officially signed his letter of intent with the Tigers alongside five of his high school teammates, who also signed with college football programs.

Now that the dust has settled for the most part, who secured the SEC’s best recruiting class? Where does Auburn stack up with the rest of the conference? Here’s a look at the SEC’s top classes according to 247Sports.

14

Vanderbilt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16brYa_0kaiYT3C00
Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

52 0 1 21 22

13

Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Cd4I_0kaiYT3C00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

33 0 5 14 19

12

Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CF1L_0kaiYT3C00
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

31 0 8 11 19

11

Ole Miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0N3a_0kaiYT3C00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

27 1 6 8 15

10

Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14LfNW_0kaiYT3C00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

25 0 4 22 27

9

Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2wvp_0kaiYT3C00
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

22 0 8 12 20

For more Razorbacks coverage, check out Razorbacks Wire.

8

Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h41op_0kaiYT3C00
Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

17 0 10 11 21

7

South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9FUk_0kaiYT3C00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

16 1 11 12 24

6

Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2kK0_0kaiYT3C00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

15 2 11 6 19

For more Texas A&M coverage, check out Aggies Wire.

5

Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLnSV_0kaiYT3C00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

14 0 18 2 20

For more Florida coverage, check out Gators Wire.

4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDcbi_0kaiYT3C00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

9 1 12 12 25

For more Tennessee coverage, check out Vols Wire.

3

LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqp0j_0kaiYT3C00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

6 2 16 7 25

For more LSU coverage, check out LSU Wire.

2

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2Ass_0kaiYT3C00
Online Athens/Joshua L Jones

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

2 5 17 4 26

For more Georgia coverage, check out UGA Wire.

1

Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOaU7_0kaiYT3C00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

1 9 18 1 28

For more Alabama coverage, check out Roll Tide Wire.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Kari Jackson, 4-star LB out of Michigan, includes 3 B1G programs on updated recruiting list

Kari Jackson is one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. Early Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 7 list on social media. A 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Jackson kept Penn State, Wisconsin and Maryland out of the B1G on his list. Stanford, Missouri, Cincinnati and UCF rounded out his list.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Former Lady Vols great Kara Lawson is rightfully furious this week

Former Lady Vols great Kara Lawson is not happy this week. Lawson, who is currently the head coach at Duke (she’s been in that role since 2020), is angry over the fact that a men’s basketball was allegedly used during the first half of the Blue Devils’ loss to Florida State on Sunday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Comeback

Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire

Friday delivered massive news for the Alabama Crimson Tide. On3 Sports reported Friday afternoon that Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had been hired to the same position on head coach Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. The move comes just a day after Chris Low of ESPN reported that Rees had emerged as Read more... The post Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.  Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.  What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
ClutchPoints

Walker White, 4-star QB, lands with Auburn in huge recruiting move

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have added yet another talented quarterback to the group. This time, it comes with the commitment of 2024 four-star quarterback Walker White. On Friday, Walker White, a quarterback prospect from Arkansas committed to Auburn. He is the 137th-ranked player in the nation, and the 13th-ranked quarterback according to 247sports.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up.  In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Auburn's dramatic loss to Tennessee

It wouldn’t be an Auburn sporting event without some drama and controversy at the end. With the No. 23 Auburn Tigers trailing No. 2 Tennessee 46-43 with seconds to go Wendell Green Jr. rose up to hit a game-tying three and force overtime. While his shot missed he drew plenty of contact and Bruce Pearl and the Tigers thought he was fouled and should get three free throws.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
264K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy