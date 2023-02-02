Ranking every SEC Football recruiting class after February signing day

The first Wednesday in February used to be a significant deal in College Football recruiting. The term formerly known as “signing day” has lost its luster due to a new concept called the “Early Signing Period”, which has since taken over as the marquee event in recruiting.

February’s date holds some merit, as some high-profile recruits had signing ceremonies to declare their next step in their football careers. That was the case for Auburn, as one of their classes’ prized commits, four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, officially signed his letter of intent with the Tigers alongside five of his high school teammates, who also signed with college football programs.

Now that the dust has settled for the most part, who secured the SEC’s best recruiting class? Where does Auburn stack up with the rest of the conference? Here’s a look at the SEC’s top classes according to 247Sports.

14

Vanderbilt

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

52 0 1 21 22

13

Missouri

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

33 0 5 14 19

12

Kentucky

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

31 0 8 11 19

11

Ole Miss

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

27 1 6 8 15

10

Mississippi State

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

25 0 4 22 27

9

Arkansas

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

22 0 8 12 20

8

Auburn

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

17 0 10 11 21

7

South Carolina

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

16 1 11 12 24

6

Texas A&M

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

15 2 11 6 19

5

Florida

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

14 0 18 2 20

4

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

9 1 12 12 25

3

LSU

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

6 2 16 7 25

2

Georgia

Online Athens/Joshua L Jones

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

2 5 17 4 26

1

Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank 5-stars 4-stars 3-stars Total commits

1 9 18 1 28

