TK eligibility dates extended for 2023/24 school year

As part of the state’s mandate to expand eligibility for transitional kindergarten (TK), families with children turning 5 between Sept. 2, 2023, and April 2, 2024, will be able to enroll for the 2023/24 school year.

In 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a TK expansion plan to extend the age of enrollment eligibility over the course of five years. The goal is for all 4-year-old children in California to be part of the TK-12 school system by the 2025/26 school year, said Pamela Aurangzeb, assistant superintendent of educational services for Yuba City Unified School District.