FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyJersey City, NJ
pix11.com
Arrest made in NYPD cop’s Brooklyn shooting: sources
A suspect in the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in East New York was arrested late Monday using the critically-wounded cop's handcuffs, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News, as department officials prepared to provide an update on the case.
pix11.com
Multiple people hurt in Queens construction accident
Five contractors were injured when a rebar cage tipped over on them at a Queens construction project Monday morning, according to preliminary information on the investigation, officials said.
5 armed robberies in 4 days — East Orange, NJ man charged
A man from Essex County is responsible for a string of armed robberies throughout Bergen County in late January, according to authorities. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Johnson, of East Orange. According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson hit four locations in 30...
pix11.com
Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice
Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb.
pix11.com
Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A
Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city's first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood.
pix11.com
2 teens shot in Williamsburg, Brooklyn: police
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said.
pix11.com
Two men pose as ConEd employees, break into and rob Brooklyn home: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. The crooks knocked on the door of the apartment near 196 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville just before 2:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. When a woman opened the door, the impersonators forced their way in and one suspect was armed with a gun, police said. The assailants stole a television and other items before running away, police said.
pix11.com
Police shoot, critically injure armed man
Four officers fired their weapons in the Bronx, striking the man multiple times near East 153rd Street and Grand Concourse, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said. The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Plainfield, NJ man drove teens to break into Holmdel home, cops say
🚔 Plainfield man served as getaway driver and orchestrator of attempted home burglary. 🚔 Holmdel police arrest the getaway driver and bring him to jail. 🚔 It was a homeowner who thwarted the crime in progress in Holmdel on Sunday. A New Jersey man is sitting in...
NJ Cop Charged with Shooting Fleeing Man in Back
A Paterson Police Officer has been charged with shooting a fleeing man in the back this past June. New Jersey Attorney General, Matthew J. Platkin released a statement saying,. We have promised to never be complacent and we have made a commitment to stand up against unnecessary and excessive uses of force by those with a duty to protect the public, enforce the law and promote justice. There is no more significant action than the use of deadly force. Not only can it result in the unnecessary loss of life or permanent injuries and disabilities, but instances of uncalled-for, disproportional and destructive use of deadly force sow distrust in, and erodes respect for, law enforcement among the community...
pix11.com
Cops shoot armed suspect in the Bronx
The man assaulted a woman, police said. Officers chased after him and opened fire when he pulled out a gun.
pix11.com
Cop shot in Brooklyn critical; gunman still sought
The manhunt continues for the gunman who shot an off-duty police officer in Brooklyn on Saturday.
Hmmm New Jersey’s Most Under the Radar Restaurant is Amazing
I guess depending on your point of view being "under the radar" can be good or bad. When it comes to restaurants around America if you are the owner you probably don't want to be "under the radar". I think it implies being unseen and maybe not as visible in the community you are in, which is not the best business model. However, if you are the consumer and you have an "under the radar" eatery you love, less traffic means more seating and quicker service, so I guess you want your "hidden gem" to remain that way. Yes, this is a bit selfish, but a "hidden gem" is just that :)
pix11.com
1 person dead in Washington Heights apartment fire
One person was killed in a Washington Heights apartment fire early Saturday morning, according to the FDNY.
pix11.com
Gun violence plaguing NYC, politician says
In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City.
This 1922 New Jersey Love Triangle Murder is a Wild Ride
Who knew New Jersey was home to a scandalous double murder case from the 1900s?. We're used to following major court cases in the media today, but this was a new and huge deal for people in the 1920s. Apparently, the dramatic Hall-Mills murders happened in New Brunswick over 100 years ago. Some sources refer to it as "The Trial of the Century," given its scandalous nature. The case is still cold, which adds to the mystery and intrigue that surrounds it.
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
Woonsocket Call
New Jersey Homicide Lawyer Adam M. Lustberg Explains Homicide and Murder in NJ
“Homicide is the act of killing another person. Although homicide and murder are used interchangeably in media, they have very distinct legal definitions. In New Jersey, murder is referred to as unlawful homicide. This means that all murders are homicides, but not all homicides will lead to a charge of murder,” the New Jersey homicide lawyer says.
Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected
The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
