Governor Murphy Signs “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights” into Law
Governor Phil Murphy today signed A1474/S511, commonly referred to as the “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights.” This legislation significantly expands the rights and protections afforded to temporary workers, and was sent to the Governor’s desk after the Legislature concurred with changes recommended by the Governor last September.
Governor Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Shot And Killed Last Week
Governor Phil Murphy today ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to honor and remember Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour who was shot and killed last week outside her home. “It is with deep sadness that we...
Lakewood Police Department Welcomes Public Comment Ahead of Accreditation Assessment Process
A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) will arrive on Friday, February 10, 2023, to examine all aspects of the Lakewood Police policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services Chief Gregory H. Meyer announced today. “Verification by the team that the...
New gun safety act prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting firearms on real property without permission in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland State Senator Waldstreicher and Lee have introduced new legislation, the Gun Safety Act of 2023. The act seeks to regulate the wearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms within the state.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home. Now, those same employees will be required […]
Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
Gov. Whitmer, Democratic leaders want to send 'inflation relief' checks to all taxpayers
LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders announced Friday they have agreed on a tax plan that will "deliver inflation relief checks to all Michigan taxpayers," among other measures. The announcement came as bills to cut taxes on Michigan retirees and to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit are expected to go to a conference committee early next week, to resolve differences between the House and Senate versions of the bills. ...
GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Police In New Jersey May Soon Be Able To Pull You Over If Passenger Is Not Wearing A Seat Belt Under Proposed Law
Police in new Jersey may soon be able to pull over vehicles if they notice passengers in the rear seat are not wearing a seatbelt, under a new law introduced in the New Jersey Legislature. Under current law, failure to wear a seatbelt in the rear seat constitutes a secondary...
AG Platkin Announces Several Violations at Businesses for Not Accepting Cash and Charging A Credit Card Surcharge Without Required Notice
Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that four businesses throughout the state have been issued notices of violation for either not accepting cash or for charging a credit card surcharge without properly notifying consumers. Merchants in New Jersey must give consumers the option to pay cash. Merchants must also disclose total selling price—including any surcharges for using credit cards, debit cards, or pre-paid cards.
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
“Operation Checkmate” Defendant Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Distribute
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on January 26, 2023, Andre Johnson, 47, of Freehold, pled guilty before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., to Possession of Cocaine in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce with Intent to Distribute. At the time of his sentencing on May 26, 2023, the State will be seeking a term of six years New Jersey State Prison.
“EVERY WOMAN DESERVES TO KNOW!”
Doctors Stephanie Pistilli and Nancy Vaughns join Trū Ob/Gyn. Lakewood’s leading women’s health group — Trū Ob/Gyn & Birth Center — has recruited two more physicians to join its medical team this past month. “We are so fortunate to have Dr. Pistilli and Dr. Vaughns,” Dr. Clara Surowitz, Medical Director shares, “I have no doubt our patients will love them — as they do all our staff members!”
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Traffic Light Timing
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Hi Mr. Mayor, thanks for everything you do. I was wondering if you can reach out to the county and see if there’s anything that can be done at this intersection. The green light for Shenandoah is very short and causes huge backups due to cars coming out of Seasons grocery and on Shenandoah. Thanks.
Letter: Attention USPS
I am writing to bring to your attention an ongoing issue we have been experiencing with our mail delivery person. On multiple occasions, residents on our block have come to their mailboxes to find the mail either hanging out or blown away and water damaged on the ground. After this...
PHOTO: Rav Shlomo Kanievsky, son of Sar Hatorah Hagaon Rav Chaim Zatzal, Davening for the Amud his final Maariv as a Chiyuv in Lakewood
The Sar Hatorah’s first Yahrtzeit is Shushan Purim. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
