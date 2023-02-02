ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Kevin Steele might only be a placeholder DC for Alabama

Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as the next Alabama defensive coordinator, but one report suggests he could merely be a placeholder for the Tide. When both coordinator jobs opened up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, fans were immediately dreaming about the staff that Nick Saban could assemble. But now that Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have been hired to fill the offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively, some have viewed the end result as a bit of a disappointment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: Buckeye fans are being sold a bunch of lies

The Ohio State basketball program is in disarray following its latest loss to Michigan over the weekend. Buckeye fans are being lied to. The Ohio State basketball program is not what it used to be. Once a proud program, now Chris Holtman has the team floundering in the abyss of a not-so-great Big Ten conference. In fact, the Buckeye program is only one of eight schools that have ten plus final four appearances. With unlimited resources and great facilities, an 11-12 record isn’t good enough.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Joe Burrow hanging with 49ers players in Vegas has fans dreaming

Joe Burrow was seen in a picture with several San Francisco 49ers players after the Cincinnati Bengals lost the AFC Championship in Kansas City. Joe Burrow to the San Francisco 49ers? Not so fast, but fans can dream, right? Well, of course, they can, especially after a picture of Burrow and several San Francisco 49ers players surfaced across Twitter over the weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Oklahoman

Walters says report showing Oklahoma colleges will spend millions on diversity programs is concerning

Oklahoma higher education institutions expect to spend nearly $10.2 million this academic year on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, with $3.4 million of that coming from state funds. The $10.2 million, most of which comes from federal funding and some private donations, dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion programs will cost only three-tenths...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy