Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
Alabama fans hate the Kevin Steele hire as rivals celebrate Nick Saban’s dud
Alabama football fans are not exactly feeling the hiring of Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator but their rivals definitely are on board. Nick Saban has found his new defensive coordinator by looking to his past. It’s Kevin Steele, his first DC at Alabama who has spent time with the Crimson Tide in multiple stints.
No. 1 Oklahoma Puts on Another Show to Rout Iowa State
The Sooners logged their 66th straight home win and topped 198 on the scoreboard again.
Kevin Steele might only be a placeholder DC for Alabama
Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as the next Alabama defensive coordinator, but one report suggests he could merely be a placeholder for the Tide. When both coordinator jobs opened up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, fans were immediately dreaming about the staff that Nick Saban could assemble. But now that Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have been hired to fill the offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively, some have viewed the end result as a bit of a disappointment.
25 PPG: The only number that matters for Iowa football this year
Brian Ferentz can earn back more than the $50,000 he lost as Iowa’s offensive coordinator by averaging … 25 points per game…. If nepotism had a number, it would 25, as in 25 points per game Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz must achieve to keep working for his dad, Kirk.
Oklahoma Softball 2023 Preview: The Pitching Staff
Jordy Bahl and Nicole May return in 2023, and the addition of talented transfer Alex Storako only bolsters Oklahoma's pitching rotation.
Mario Cristobal quickly hires Lance Guidry as Miami football defensive coordinator
Mario Cristobal acted quickly hiring Lance Guidry away from Tulane as the new defensive coordinator for the Miami football program. Guidry had only been with Tulane for three weeks before Cristobal reached out to him to quickly replaced Kevin Steele. Multiple sites broke the story about Guidry to Miami. Guidry...
Mountaineers Roll Past Sooners
The Mountaineers ended seven game series losing streak versus the Sooners with an emphatic 89-57 win.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Throttled by West Virginia
The Sooners suffered their fifth straight conference loss after West Virginia's wire-to-wire victory on Saturday.
Ohio State basketball: Buckeye fans are being sold a bunch of lies
The Ohio State basketball program is in disarray following its latest loss to Michigan over the weekend. Buckeye fans are being lied to. The Ohio State basketball program is not what it used to be. Once a proud program, now Chris Holtman has the team floundering in the abyss of a not-so-great Big Ten conference. In fact, the Buckeye program is only one of eight schools that have ten plus final four appearances. With unlimited resources and great facilities, an 11-12 record isn’t good enough.
Joe Burrow hanging with 49ers players in Vegas has fans dreaming
Joe Burrow was seen in a picture with several San Francisco 49ers players after the Cincinnati Bengals lost the AFC Championship in Kansas City. Joe Burrow to the San Francisco 49ers? Not so fast, but fans can dream, right? Well, of course, they can, especially after a picture of Burrow and several San Francisco 49ers players surfaced across Twitter over the weekend.
Oklahoma Women dominate West Virginia 93-68 at the Lloyd Noble Center
The Oklahoma Sooners had five players in double figures, led by Skylar Vann’s 16 points off the bench to hold server at home in their 93-68 win over West Virginia on Saturday. The two sides battled back and forth for much of the first quarter. The Sooners were up...
New Alabama defensive coordinator candidate has a touch of Iron-y
Alabama’s new defensive coordinator target is both a friendly face and a familiar foe. After winning so many Iron Bowls, Nick Saban could look to bring in some Steele to the Alabama equation. Unlike iron, steel does not rust. Although Kevin Steele is in his mid-60s, the Johnny Cash...
WATCH: Oklahoma OF Jayda Coleman Press Conference
Oklahoma outfielder Jayda Coleman met with the media on Monday ahead of the Sooners' season opener.
Maryland vs. Michigan State prediction and odds for Tuesday, February 7 (Trust Sparty at home)
Two Big Ten foes do battle in East Lansing on Tuesday night. Michigan State couldn’t hold onto a second half lead against Rutgers on the road over the weekend, but they return home to face a Maryland team that has struggled a ton away from home this season. Can...
Walters says report showing Oklahoma colleges will spend millions on diversity programs is concerning
Oklahoma higher education institutions expect to spend nearly $10.2 million this academic year on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, with $3.4 million of that coming from state funds. The $10.2 million, most of which comes from federal funding and some private donations, dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion programs will cost only three-tenths...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0