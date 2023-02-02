Read full article on original website
C-6 Zero to pay almost $400,000 for cleanup at Marengo fire site
MARENGO, Iowa — The owners of anIowa plant that exploded more than two months ago will now be forced to pay for the cleanup. The C-6 Zero plant in Marengo exploded and caught fire on Dec. 8. It sent a giant smoke plume into the air, and some residents were forced to evacuate. KCCI's Sky 8 drone was there when the plant was on fire for hours.
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, February 6th, 2023
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved. The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. Updated: 51 minutes ago. State lawmakers are continuing to hold discussions over book bans and restrictions in this legislative...
Mountain Lion Shot In Eastern Iowa
(Swisher)A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. More than two thousand mountain lion sightings have been reported in Iowa in the past 20 years. The cats are not protected by state law.
CEO of Cedar Rapids-based popcorn company to be guest at State of the Union
The group plans to hold another protest Tuesday afternoon at 1pm at the intersections of First Ave and 16th Street Northeast. KCRG-TV9 got a look at how the simulator works and talked with officers about the importance of being prepared. Low-Income Home Emergency Assistance funds delayed in Iowa. Updated: 2...
Marengo Plant in Court Months After Explosion and Fire
(Marengo, IA) -- C6-Zero is in court today nearly two months after an explosion and fire that injured 15 people at the Marengo plant. Attorneys representing Iowa will ask the judge to force C6-Zero to let state inspectors inside the plant. The Iowa Department of Natural resources wants to know...
Shoot 360 to open in Hiawatha
Veteran from eastern Iowa to be guest at Tuesday's State of the Union address. President Biden will give the address this Tuesday, and an Iowa man who trains service dogs for veterans will be in attendance. We spoke to him before he left. Eastern Iowa man among State of the...
Bill Would Let Northwest Iowa Amusement Park Visitors Use Credit Cards
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill that’s cleared initial hurdles in the Iowa House and Senate would let visitors in Iowa amusement parks and county fairs use credit cards to play the ring toss and other games in the midway. Jake Ketzner is a lobbyist for the Association...
Rescue crews search for survivors after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, Syria
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved. The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. Updated: 3 hours ago. State lawmakers are continuing to hold discussions over book bans and restrictions in this legislative...
‘We know exactly what our children need’: post prompts debate at Linn-Mar school board meeting
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A social media post made by a Linn-Mar School Board member has a handful of people calling for her resignation. The post made by Rachel Wall last month has hundreds of comments. The post says:. During the first school board meeting since Wall posted the message,...
Dairy among Iowa rural projects receiving federal funding
There are half as many American dairy farms today as there were 20 years ago and the ones that survive are trying something new.
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. The move will result in the relocation of some of its most dangerous prisoners. Current maximum security inmates will be moved to the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
Thursday Will Be ‘First Time Ever’ Day For Iowa Men & Women’s Hoops
What's going to happen on Thursday night has never occurred for both the Iowa women's and men's basketball teams on a single night. It will be a historic night and one that's full of opportunity. The Iowa women's basketball team upped their record to 19-4 on Sunday, with a 95-51...
Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Univ. of Iowa amends Brian Ferentz’ contract
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair of the University of Iowa, Gary Barta, announced on Monday that Brian Ferentz has signed an amended contract for the 2023 season. The Iowa Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach’s new contract will include a...
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a 36-year-old male convicted of Domestic Abuse Assault - 3rd or Subsequent Offense in Wapello County, failed to report to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required on Friday. Ross Thomas Cobler was admitted to the work release facility on October 26th, 2022. He is...
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
Woman dies in Iowa UTV crash
REINBECK, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly UTV crash over the weekend that killed a woman. The crash happened Saturday night about 2 miles northeast of Reinbeck. Deputies say Patrick Knaack was driving six people in the UTV when he lost control. The UTV...
