MARENGO, Iowa — The owners of anIowa plant that exploded more than two months ago will now be forced to pay for the cleanup. The C-6 Zero plant in Marengo exploded and caught fire on Dec. 8. It sent a giant smoke plume into the air, and some residents were forced to evacuate. KCCI's Sky 8 drone was there when the plant was on fire for hours.

MARENGO, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO