Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Mardi Gras wings with Fuse Kitchen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fuse Kitchen is excited to offer their Mardi Gras wings this carnival season. Visit this link with more information. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
OWA’s upcoming Mardi Gras events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OWA is telling us all about their upcoming Mardi Gras events. Totally 80′s Mardi Gras After Party (Featuring the M-80′s) For more information on all of the Mardi Gras events at OWA, visit https://visitowa.com/mardi-gras/. OWA. 205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535. Phone: 251-369-6100...
Doing Good: Penelope House
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Doing Good, we’re highlighting Penelope House. Penelope House provides emergency shelter and comprehensive services to victims of Domestic Violence and their children in Mobile, Washington, Clarke, and Choctaw Counties. 24 hour crisis line 251-342-8994. The 13th Annual Mobile Chocolate Festival, a celebration...
911 Dauphin St.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by the author:. Born in Mobile, Alabama, area, has lived in Ohio, Michigan, and Alabama. Currently resides in Mobile. 911 Dauphin St. is the first one authored by Mrs. Melendez. Her only previous published materials were children’s musicals for churches, recorded and published in Nashville, Tennessee. Rhoda is a member of Mobile’s Historic Society and volunteers at the Archives Department of that organization where much research was done for the book.
Multiple parades set to roll Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
Pensacola temporarily renames airport “Pensacola Intergalactic Airport” to celebrate Pensacon
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - We are just a few weeks away from Pensacon! the comic convention starts February 24th. And to celebrate, the city of Pensacola officially renamed the airport the “Pensacola Intergalactic Airport.”. The change is temporary, but it’s worth it as we get ready to celebrate the...
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
Watch vs Warning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Let’s talk about the differences between watches and warnings. One of the best analogies is the taco analogy. When you have a “taco watch” you have all the ingredients for a taco, but you do not have a taco yet. When you have a...
Blakeley’s Annual Alabama Author’s Day Program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, February 19, Historic Blakeley State Park and Five Rivers Delta Resource Center invite all those interested in the literary arts and our amazing natural environment to join us for our annual Alabama Authors Day. A once-a-year event, this special celebration showcases the work of accomplished writers throughout the state, with an emphasis on Gulf Coast authors and those who explore topics associated with regional history and natural heritage. Throughout the day, the park’s Delta Explorer cruise boat will be taking special excursions into the wild and scenic Mobile-Tensaw Delta.
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can order your trial pack of Plexaderm today! This special is just $14.95 and shipping is free today!. You can also take the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge! Our friends at Plexaderm want to help you look and feel your best with one simple step. Plexaderm is so effective! It is derived from shale clay, once it’s applied, it forms an invisible shield on your skin that pushes back puffiness and actually lifts up the crevasse where wrinkles form, giving your skin a smooth and beautiful look.
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
19-year-old killed in collision with a train in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Atmore PD said a 19-year-old was killed after his vehicle was struck by a train on Sunday night. Police said they responded to the railroad crossing at Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a vehicle struck. Officers...
Battleship Park Living History Crew Drill
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come see history come to life on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Living History Crew Drill. Interact with historical WWII reenactors aboard the USS ALABAMA and the USS DRUM. These historical reenactors, dressed in WWII period Navy uniforms, demonstrate what life aboard ship was like during wartime. They share stories from our original crewmen, conduct weapons briefings, and demonstrate drills while aboard ship.
Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
MPD officers surprise local 4-year-old on his birthday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One local boy got the surprise of a lifetime when some Mobile Police officers showed up to his birthday party to wish him a ‘happy birthday’. Amir Adams celebrated his fourth birthday this past Sunday. Adams already has big dreams and says he wants...
University of Mobile presents Shane & Shane in free UM Day concert
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of Mobile is excited to welcome contemporary worship band Shane & Shane for a free concert open to the community and prospective students. The concert will also be the final event of UM Day on Feb. 10, where prospective students and their families are invited to experience the University of Mobile.
Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced. During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet,...
Beautiful Sunday weather!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pretty much perfect weather once again! After a cool, crisp start we will warm up rapidly and highs will hit the mid to upper 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and there’s no chance of rain. The Massacre Island Secret Society rolls...
More humid air returns; chance for showers, storms later in week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ll climb to the low 70s again this afternoon. There will be a few scattered showers in the mix with rain coverage at 30%. We won’t see anything too heavy when these showers appear. The main window for showers and storms will come early Thursday morning. As of now the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5 with gusty winds as the main threat. The latest model guidance is wanting to move the clouds and showers out slower, even after the temps fall. Highs will drop down to the 57-60 degree range for Saturday and Sunday with morning temps down into the mid to upper 30s. Some rain could continue to fall on Friday with rain coverage at 40% and only a 10% chance of showers will exist for Saturday with no rain for Sunday.
Pensacon celebrating 10 years
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacon is celebrating 10 years as the Gulf Coast’s premier pop culture gathering, taking over downtown Pensacola Feb. 24-26. Events take place at multiple venues across the downtown area, including the Pensacola Bay Center, The Wright Place, The Center, The Rex Theater and the Pensacola Museum of Commerce. More than 150 celebrities, authors, artists and guests are scheduled to meet fans, sign autographs, pose for photos and discuss their work on panels. Dozens of unique vendors will sell collectibles, original art, games, comics, toys and more on our vendor floor. Live entertainment takes place throughout the day on the Poseidon’s Bay stage in front of the Pensacola Bay Center. Pensacon also offers fans a chance to come together and enjoy the fellowship of fellow fans and to express their creativity and enthusiasm. Cosplay is not required but is encouraged.
