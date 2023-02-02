Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD officers surprise local 4-year-old on his birthday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One local boy got the surprise of a lifetime when some Mobile Police officers showed up to his birthday party to wish him a ‘happy birthday’. Amir Adams celebrated his fourth birthday this past Sunday. Adams already has big dreams and says he wants...
WALA-TV FOX10
OWA’s upcoming Mardi Gras events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OWA is telling us all about their upcoming Mardi Gras events. Totally 80′s Mardi Gras After Party (Featuring the M-80′s) For more information on all of the Mardi Gras events at OWA, visit https://visitowa.com/mardi-gras/. OWA. 205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535. Phone: 251-369-6100...
WALA-TV FOX10
911 Dauphin St.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by the author:. Born in Mobile, Alabama, area, has lived in Ohio, Michigan, and Alabama. Currently resides in Mobile. 911 Dauphin St. is the first one authored by Mrs. Melendez. Her only previous published materials were children’s musicals for churches, recorded and published in Nashville, Tennessee. Rhoda is a member of Mobile’s Historic Society and volunteers at the Archives Department of that organization where much research was done for the book.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Community Center set for reopening
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Community Center, located at 2500 West Main Street, is having a ceremony tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the reopening. The free public facility will provide programs and activities for the older community of Prichard with fitness classes, recreational activities and educational programs. Activities...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mardi Gras wings with Fuse Kitchen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fuse Kitchen is excited to offer their Mardi Gras wings this carnival season. Visit this link with more information. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Greene & Phillips: Injuries on the job
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As today’s workforce grows, unfortunately so do the number of injuries on the job. David Greene, from Greene & Phillips, joined us to talk about your legal rights if you’ve been hurt while on the clock. First off, what are some of the steps...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of Trehy Webster has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Mobile for his death, according to court documents. Webster died in February of 2021 when a SWAT team went into his home to arrest him and his brother for witness intimidation, according to police.
WALA-TV FOX10
Actor Greg Grunberg discusses new video series “The Care Giver”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Greg Grunberg is an actor who has appeared in many movies and TV shows. But the roles closest to his heart are father, caregiver and advocate to his own son, Jake who is living with epilepsy. Now Greg is hosting an inspirational online video series called...
WALA-TV FOX10
Doing Good: Penelope House
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Doing Good, we’re highlighting Penelope House. Penelope House provides emergency shelter and comprehensive services to victims of Domestic Violence and their children in Mobile, Washington, Clarke, and Choctaw Counties. 24 hour crisis line 251-342-8994. The 13th Annual Mobile Chocolate Festival, a celebration...
WALA-TV FOX10
University of Mobile presents Shane & Shane in free UM Day concert
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of Mobile is excited to welcome contemporary worship band Shane & Shane for a free concert open to the community and prospective students. The concert will also be the final event of UM Day on Feb. 10, where prospective students and their families are invited to experience the University of Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile pool company owner accused of deceiving people out of almost half a million dollars has been indicted. Doug Wilson now faces 14 counts of theft by deception. His alleged victims claim he started on their pool projects and never finished. FOX 10 News went...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola temporarily renames airport “Pensacola Intergalactic Airport” to celebrate Pensacon
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - We are just a few weeks away from Pensacon! the comic convention starts February 24th. And to celebrate, the city of Pensacola officially renamed the airport the “Pensacola Intergalactic Airport.”. The change is temporary, but it’s worth it as we get ready to celebrate the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Revelers enjoy good times as parade takes to the streets of Elberta
ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - The good times were also rolling in Baldwin County Saturday as people in Elberta lined the streets for the city’s Mardi Gras parade. One paradegoer told FOX10 News about what the parade means to the residents of Elberta. “It’s good vibes. Happiness. Come seeing everybody...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman tells terrifying encounter with man impersonating police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman recounted the jarring moment a man knocked on her door, pretending to be police. Bay Minette Police said he was armed with intense weaponry, including a meat cleaver. “I could be dead right now,” said Brenda Anderson. Saturday night, Anderson said she...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
WALA-TV FOX10
Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced. During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet,...
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old killed in collision with a train in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Atmore PD said a 19-year-old was killed after his vehicle was struck by a train on Sunday night. Police said they responded to the railroad crossing at Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a vehicle struck. Officers...
WALA-TV FOX10
Plexaderm for fewer wrinkles
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can order your trial pack of Plexaderm today! This special is just $14.95 and shipping is free today!. You can also take the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge! Our friends at Plexaderm want to help you look and feel your best with one simple step. Plexaderm is so effective! It is derived from shale clay, once it’s applied, it forms an invisible shield on your skin that pushes back puffiness and actually lifts up the crevasse where wrinkles form, giving your skin a smooth and beautiful look.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 man arrested in Baldwin County for impersonating an officer
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette PD said they have arrested a man for impersonating an officer on Saturday night. Police said they responded to the 100 block of Mango Street in reference to a civil issue and the caller reported that a male on the scene identified himself as a Baldwin County Investigator, but he could not provided identification.
WALA-TV FOX10
Battleship Park Living History Crew Drill
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Come see history come to life on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Living History Crew Drill. Interact with historical WWII reenactors aboard the USS ALABAMA and the USS DRUM. These historical reenactors, dressed in WWII period Navy uniforms, demonstrate what life aboard ship was like during wartime. They share stories from our original crewmen, conduct weapons briefings, and demonstrate drills while aboard ship.
Comments / 1