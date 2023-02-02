San Diego, Tijuana host United Nations to explore lessons in cross-border cooperation

The United Nations wants to learn more about the collaborative dynamics of the San Diego-Tijuana border region.

Over three days this week, representatives from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, or UN-Habitat, are meeting with leaders on both sides of the border to exchange ideas and identify sustainable solutions for the binational region.

The UN agency develops programs and solutions to improve city planning to make cities more prosperous and sustainable. Among the topics to be addressed at the conference are: cross-border mobility, the environment and housing.

María del Pilar Téllez, UN-Habitat's metropolitan and territorial development expert, said they want to learn more about border cities such as San Diego and Tijuana since they represent an opportunity for cooperation that can improve resource efficiency and development.

UN-Habitat has conducted a study in Latin America on binational or supranational urban clusters, she said. Of 50 identified, it found that the most developed are those on the U.S.-Mexico border and among these, the San Diego-Tijuana region "is the one with the best practices," she said.

She cited the history of cooperation between the two cities that goes beyond migration or commerce. She cited the steps taken to innovate in the area of cross-border mobility, which is important to drive development while taking climate change into account.

One goal of the conference is to explore the way regional authorities address the challenges binational communities face, and how public policy can be designed to benefit residents in both countries, said Consul General of Mexico in San Diego Carlos González Gutiérrez.

González Gutiérrez said border infrastructure projects serve as examples of binational cooperation, such as the Cross Border Xpress pedestrian bridge and the new Otay Mesa East border crossing, slated for opening in 2024.

"(The) key is to recognize that we are talking about two countries and one region," he said. "There is full awareness that the economic future of the region is intimately linked to one another."

Around 7 million people live in the Cali-Baja region, comprised of San Diego and Imperial counties and the state of Baja California.

One of the biggest challenges for both countries is border crossings. Baja California officials are currently working on three proposals to streamline crossings, said Baja California's Secretary of Economy Kurt Honold.

Among them are a ferry proposal from Ensenada to the U.S., a pedestrian crossing exclusively for trolley passengers and a new lane for bikes. The proposals are being developed on the Mexican side with the intention of presenting them to the U.S. government in the near future, he said.

On the U.S. side, there are conversations about other border projects, including a proposal to extend the trolley line into Mexico. Authorities spoke about how collaboration between countries is key to making these projects a reality.

"The CBX is a great example. I think for so long everyone said 'impossible,' 'that can't happen,' and look at it today. It's so well utilized and I think many of us use that cross-border terminal to get to all different parts of the world," said Coleen Clementson, deputy CEO for the San Diego Association of Governments, the agency that is helping host the conference. "Now that we have that model, that should make it even easier for us to be able to do something like this.

"It's really just about connecting the people in a more efficient way. Today, we have vehicles sitting on one side of the border, all that air pollution is not good for anybody. So if we can get more people using transit and speeding up that trip so we don't have cars idling, that's an enormous benefit to all of us," she added.

The three-day binational conference, which began Wednesday, continued Thursday at Colegio de la Frontera Norte in Tijuana and will conclude Friday in San Diego.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .