Princess Diana's secret letters during ‘ugly’ Prince Charles divorce could fetch $110,000 on auction block

Mary Alston Alston
4d ago
ohh that's what the panel that does his Coronation have those letters from princess Diana to her friend's oooh looks like Prince Williams going to be King before he want to
netflixjunkie.com
Meghan Markle “Forced” Prince Harry to Convert His Religion, Royal Expert David Starkey Claims
Too many experts have surfaced with new claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since the couple’s documentary came out. Furthermore, the Duke of Sussex is constantly accused of being controlled by his wife, whether through his revelations or his back, for having turned his back to his family.
msn.com
Another Royal Baby Is Forthcoming
Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”
King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir
Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
King Charles Is Considering a Second Jonathan Dimbleby Interview Pre-Coronation—Where He Could Talk About Prince Harry
This chat, to be taped nearly 30 years after the first bombshell interview, might see the King finally break his silence on his younger son’s claims.
'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal
Incensed Prince William has become utterly disgusted with his kid brother Harry’s vicious assault on the palace — but sources said his biggest fear is the family drama has taken a terrible toll on their father King Charles’ health, RadarOnline.com has learned. “William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” said an insider. “His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors.” Charles, 74, has had COVID twice and his chronically swollen hands and feet have experts worried the monarch is suffering edema, a condition linked to dire kidney problems.“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues...
Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’
Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts
It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
netflixjunkie.com
“I’d never known Granny” – Queen Elizabeth Left Prince Harry Speechless With Her Response to His Request of Marrying Meghan Markle
Time and again, various media reports have suggested how the late Queen Elizabeth adored Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She was extremely welcoming of the former American actress and provided her with love and warmth. However, the former monarch was not very ecstatic when the Duke asked her permission to marry the love of his life.
netflixjunkie.com
Kate Middleton Did a Camilla Parker from Princess Diana’s Wedding to Shade Meghan Markle in Her Wedding
Did Kate Middleton repeat what Camilla did by wearing white at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding? It is no secret that the two Duchess’ do not get along. While both of them came from normal families into the Royalty, Markle struggled till the end to mix up with the Royals and their followers. The result of which was the Megxit. The reasons were not just the media but also personal issues with the family members.
Prince William's 'Gesture' To Meghan Markle After Queen's Death Goes Viral
A clip of William's interaction with Meghan in the days after Queen Elizabeth's death has been commented on by fans after going viral on TikTok.
Prince Harry and Meghan Will Be Banned From Balcony at Coronation so Private Conversations Don’t End up in Next Book, Commentator Argues
Commentators having differing opinions over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to King Charles III's coronation and if they'll be banned from appearing on the balcony.
netflixjunkie.com
How Long Will King Charles Put up With Meghan Markle and Her Tantrums To Have her in The Coronation?
As we inch closer to King Charles’ historic Coronation in May, stirring revelations to keep making their way through us amidst the chaos. The Royal fiasco in itself is a rampant controversy going on since time immemorial. Currently, the entire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chaos has overshadowed every other forthcoming event in the United Kingdom or so feels King Charles.
Time Out Global
Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home
If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
King Charles and Prince William could have a major say in Archie and Lilibet’s future relationships
King Charles and Prince William could have a major say in Archie and Lilibet's lives because of one surprising royal rule
Popculture
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
