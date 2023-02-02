Princess Diana's secret letters during ‘ugly’ Prince Charles divorce could fetch $110,000 on auction block

Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”

