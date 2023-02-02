Read full article on original website
Souper Bowl returns to the Art Center of Corpus Christi Feb. 16
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you ever wanted the chance to flex on the Dallas Cowboys, here it is: you are invited to go to the 2023 Souper Bowl!. Art Center of Corpus Christi Executive Director Dianna Bluntzer-Sherman joined us live to dish out the details of the 2023 Souper Bowl, which now simmers back to life following a years-long hiatus.
Young Black business owner brings vintage vibes to downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If success is defined by expansion, Jay Winfrey and his two partners are thriving with their second retail brick and mortar. "It's really important," he said. "There's a lot of culture downtown here. People, tourists. So they never know what to expect." We visited with...
Corpus Christi ranks 53 in top 100 most-loved places to visit in the world, according to Tourism Sentiment Index
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous report on Corpus Christi tourism. We love where we live! And so do tourists around the world. Tourism Sentiment Index released their 2023 edition of "Leading Places: The 100 Most Loved Destinations Around the World" and Corpus Christi was ranked number 53, joining other Texas cities Dallas and Austin in the top 100.
Painting scheduled for existing Harbor bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Routine painting for the existing harbor bridge is set to begin tomorrow, Monday February 6. The work will include painting and coating steel truss members above and below the bridge deck. The operation will eventually require lane closures on the bridge but that is not...
Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation invites you to love yourself with 'Love You' wellness expo Feb. 11
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Valentine's Day is on the horizon, looming red and velveteen. For we romantically-challenged folk, this day means endless scrolling through social media, looking on as a silent audience to the love stories that unfold in ritual likes and swipes in rapid succession. The Coastal Bend...
House of Rock announces first Coastal Bend Music Industry Symposium
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Selena y los Dinos. It's no secret that Corpus Christi is home to some of the most talented musicians in the industry – just check out the list above. Despite the talent it harbors, not very many people would dare to call Corpus Christi...
First responders shorten response times in rural Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last decade, Jim Wells County has seen an increase in the need for emergency services. Crashes such as Wednesday's on State Hwy. 44 near Alice are part of the reason non-profit HALO-Flight set up a base in Alice more than 10 years ago.
CCPD ask public to keep a lookout for wanted man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking that residents keep an eye out for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Jason Lazo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lazo is described as a 42-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
Corpus Christi police, SWAT team serve search warrant at southside home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uniformed and undercover law enforcement officers descended on a southside Corpus Christi home early Tuesday morning to serve a search warrant. The Corpus Christi Police Department SWAT Team helped serve the warrant just after 6 a.m. on the 5800 block of Loire Blvd., near Yorktown and Staples, according to officials on scene. We currently do not know what the warrant was for or what was found in the home.
Black achievement: Evelyn Cooper lived her life as an ambassador for culture in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi entrepreneur, educator, and activist Evelyn Cooper had a big personality, but those closest to her say that perhaps the largest part of her was her heart. "Our mom was the most selfless woman that we've ever known," said Sean Dunson. "I mean, she...
Castaways Thrift Shop raises half a million dollars for local non-profits
ROCKPORT, Texas — Non-profits in Aransas County have received a generous gift from Castaways thrift shop in Rockport. Castaways thrift shop is about a lot more than just clothes. It's a place where they take in donations year-round to eventually give out to non-profits in the area. Grants totally more than half a million dollars.
Gulf Coast Humane Society sees highest month for adoptions in 78 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society has some exciting news for the month of January. The clinic has more than 200 adoptions under its belt for the month, which is the most the facility has had in 78 years for any month. Gulf Coast Humane Society...
Desalination plant coming to Alice in 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Alice said plans for a desalination plant are making noticeable progress. The desalination plant will produce about three million gallons of water a day from brackish water, which is taken from groundwater in an aquifer. City Manager Michael Esparza told 3NEWS that...
Cirque Italia brings its adult show 'Paranormal Cirque' to the Borchard regional fairgrounds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not Halloween, but Corpus Christi is about to get spooky with a different kind of circus. All weekend long, Cirque Italia's 'Paranormal Cirque' will be at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. This show is a crazy, yet fun, fusion between circus, theatre, and...
On Your Mind: Meet the helpers looking to encourage mental health awareness within the Black community in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In her Corpus Christi apartment, 74-year-old Corina Jeanette Johnson (who says you can call her "CJ") struts her stuff and shows us how to do a proper pageant wave. She's got it all: the poise, the fun personality, the walk, the wave. She proudly holds...
Harry Whittington, Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney in a hunting accident near Corpus Christi in 2006, dies
AUSTIN, Texas — This story originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Harry Whittington, an Austin attorney who helped the Texas GOP rise to power in the second half of the last century and became the center of international attention in 2006 after he was shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, died Saturday morning.
Missing evidence in case against Calallen OB/GYN Villarreal leads to dismissal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The case against Calallen-area obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Juan Villarreal was dismissed Monday after a visiting judge agreed with the defense that evidence lost by the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office irreparably damaged the case. "I fully expect the medical board will re-instate his...
Damage to Harbor Bridge ramp causes lane closure on Belden St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Business owners along Belden St. near the Harbor Bridge told 3NEWS they were surprised when they couldn't get to work Tuesday morning due to the road being blocked off. The reason? Damage to a portion of the Harbor Bridge ramp after a crash Monday. Corpus...
Here's a timeline of recent water main breaks in Corpus Christi this year alone
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews with the Corpus Christi Water Department were busy Friday repairing 200 feet of pipe. Those repairs were called for after a watermain break was reported on Coopers Alley between Carancahua and Mesquite Streets. That break, just the first out of the four reported Friday....
