Kleberg County, TX

Souper Bowl returns to the Art Center of Corpus Christi Feb. 16

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you ever wanted the chance to flex on the Dallas Cowboys, here it is: you are invited to go to the 2023 Souper Bowl!. Art Center of Corpus Christi Executive Director Dianna Bluntzer-Sherman joined us live to dish out the details of the 2023 Souper Bowl, which now simmers back to life following a years-long hiatus.
Corpus Christi ranks 53 in top 100 most-loved places to visit in the world, according to Tourism Sentiment Index

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous report on Corpus Christi tourism. We love where we live! And so do tourists around the world. Tourism Sentiment Index released their 2023 edition of "Leading Places: The 100 Most Loved Destinations Around the World" and Corpus Christi was ranked number 53, joining other Texas cities Dallas and Austin in the top 100.
Young Black business owner expands

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If success is defined by expansion, Jay Winfrey and his two partners are thriving with their second retail brick and mortar. "It's really important," he said. "There's a lot of culture downtown here. People, tourists. So they never know what to expect." We visited with...
Painting scheduled for existing Harbor bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Routine painting for the existing harbor bridge is set to begin tomorrow, Monday February 6. The work will include painting and coating steel truss members above and below the bridge deck. The operation will eventually require lane closures on the bridge but that is not...
CCPD ask public to keep a lookout for wanted man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking that residents keep an eye out for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Jason Lazo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lazo is described as a 42-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
Corpus Christi police, SWAT team serve search warrant at southside home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uniformed and undercover law enforcement officers descended on a southside Corpus Christi home early Tuesday morning to serve a search warrant. The Corpus Christi Police Department SWAT Team helped serve the warrant just after 6 a.m. on the 5800 block of Loire Blvd., near Yorktown and Staples, according to officials on scene. We currently do not know what the warrant was for or what was found in the home.
Desalination plant coming to Alice in 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Alice said plans for a desalination plant are making noticeable progress. The desalination plant will produce about three million gallons of water a day from brackish water, which is taken from groundwater in an aquifer. City Manager Michael Esparza told 3NEWS that...
Harry Whittington, Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney in a hunting accident near Corpus Christi in 2006, dies

AUSTIN, Texas — This story originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Harry Whittington, an Austin attorney who helped the Texas GOP rise to power in the second half of the last century and became the center of international attention in 2006 after he was shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, died Saturday morning.
