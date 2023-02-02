Read full article on original website
WNYT
Homeless shelters open as Albany declares Code Blue
Another Code Blue is in effect in Albany through Wednesday. It’s being issued as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s, including wind chill. People in need in Albany County have multiple shelters open for warmth and safety:. Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street. The...
WNYT
Two adults, one child getting help after Albany fire
Three people – two adults and a 5-year-old child – are getting help from the Red Cross after a fire in Albany. The fire started on Main Avenue, said the Red Cross. They provided shelter, food, and clothing to the victims. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort...
WNYT
The Greater Good: Food donation competition, Albany cheerleaders recognized
Three cheers for some local elementary school students. St. Jude the Apostle School competed with Sacred Heart in Troy to see who could collect the most items for the Hope 7 Food Pantry in Troy. St Jude’s came out on top, winning a pizza party. However, everyone is a winner because the two schools collected more than 3,000 items.
WNYT
Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments
Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
WNYT
DEC investigating strong smell traced to Cohoes Norlite plant
The state Department of Environmental Conservation continues investigating complaints of a strong odor in Cohoes. The DEC got a complaint Sunday of a strong smell coming from the Norlite facility. DEC’s spill responders confirmed burning odors to the north of the facility. DEC inspected the facility and say they...
WNYT
Capital Region Spring Home Show at Albany Capital Center
The Capital Region Spring Home Show is taking over the Albany Capital Center Sunday. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Several contractors will all be under one roof, allowing attendees the unique opportunity to compare prices and services offered before choosing who to hire. There will also be home improvement exhibits and product demonstrations.
WNYT
Doggie paddles for veterans journey concludes
A local U.S veteran’s long trip came to an end this weekend. New York Army Veteran, Jimmy Thomas went on a 4,000-mile journey to raise awareness and money for service dogs for veterans. His journey started September 24th, by kayaking from the Oktoberfest in Glenville down to Key West,...
WNYT
2nd Fire in Troy in less than 24 hours
Around 2 a.m. this morning fire fighters were dispatched to a building on the 3000 block of 6th Ave. This is the second fire in less than 24 hours and the third fire in less than a week. Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon says the fire was venting out of...
WNYT
Police: Schoharie County woman hid in CVS after it closed for the night
A Schoharie County woman is under arrest after police say she hid in the Cobleskill CVS after it closed. Kara Goodknight is accused of entering the store while it was open, then staying inside after closing. She stole multiple items and then left, investigators said. She was found nearby and...
WNYT
Last day for Weinermobile at Lake George
Who’s hungry for hot dogs? How about a 27-footer?. Sunday is the last day the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will be at the Lake George Winter Festival. The festival is from 12 until 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
WNYT
Advocates at state Capitol rally to lower DWI limit to .05%
A rally was being held at the state Capitol in Albany on Tuesday to lower the blood alcohol limit to .05%. The BAC in New York is currently .08%. Both victims and survivors of drunken driving were there to show their support, along with the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the National Transportation Safety Board and more.
WNYT
Police search for missing Cohoes woman since January
Police in Cohoes need your help finding a missing woman. Sadie Kopyc, 36, was last seen on Jan. 20. She may be in Albany or New York City, investigators said. She has brown hair, and brown eyes, and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone with...
WNYT
Pair caught in Cohoes charged with Halfmoon shoplifting
Two men are accused of shoplifting and having drugs on them. Police tell us 26-year-old Dylan Donaldson and 37-year-old Jack Frazier were in a car in Cohoes that was connected to shoplifting at the Walmart in Halfmoon. Police say they found glass smoking devices that had drug residue. The two...
WNYT
Troy firefighter recovering after fall
A follow up now to a story we brought you as breaking news Saturday morning. A fire fighter is recovering this morning after being hurt while battling a fire in Troy. The fire broke out around 5:30 at a home on Second Avenue. Firefighters were able to rescue a woman...
WNYT
Police attempt to prevent DWI accidents
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a reminder: do not drink and drive after the Super Bowl this weekend. The sheriff tells us that multiple agencies will be participating in a DWI crackdown during this weekend. Expect increased patrols around the region. The campaign aims to cut...
WNYT
Person treated for smoke inhalation after Troy fire
One person was taken to Samaritan Hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire in Troy. It started Monday morning at an apartment at 232 Fifth Ave. Sadly, the fire chief said he believes a dog passed away. The cause is under investigation.
WNYT
Albany police arrest two people after shooting
Albany police recovered a handgun and arrested two people in connection with a shots fired incident Sunday night. Their names are: Jean Rosario Rodriguez and Tommy Falu Garcia. Both are from Albany. Police say they recovered this handgun during this investigation. Police tell us the shots were fired Sunday night...
WNYT
Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff
Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
WNYT
Albany offers support to Ukrainian mayor as they rebuild from war
The mayor of Bucha, Ukraine was in the Capital Region on Monday. It has been nearly one year since the Russian invasion. Now, cities in the war-torn country are looking for support from American cities to rebuild its democracy. One of those cities is Albany. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan gathered...
WNYT
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin in Albany to voice disapproval of Hochul’s budget
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin was in Albany Monday for the first time since losing the November election for New York governor. He spoke at the Conservative Party’s press conference at the Hilton, to discuss Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal. “I would actually argue that the election that just...
