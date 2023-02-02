Freshman Arizona congressman tapped to give State of Union response in Spanish

(The Center Square) – Arizona U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani will give America’s Spanish-speaking residents the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday that the first-term congressman from Tucson would give the Republican Address to the Nation in Spanish.

“His story is nothing short of inspirational: as a young boy, he and his family immigrated to the United States with the profound intuition that in America, anything is possible,” McCarthy said on Twitter.

Ciscomani has been a rising star among GOP ranks. After serving on former Gov. Doug Ducey’s staff as a senior advisor responsible for Southern Arizona and Mexican relations, Ciscomani won election to Arizona’s newly-formed 6th Congressional District in 2022.

Uncharacteristic of new Representatives, Ciscomani was appointed to the powerful House Appropriations Committee. He’s the only freshman representative to be selected for what is likely to become a battleground over federal spending and the debt ceiling in the coming months.

“I am honored to deliver the Republican Response to the State of the Union, en Español,” Ciscomani tweeted Thursday. “Our voice will be heard as we continue to champion the #AmericanDream, fight to expand opportunity for everyone, and work to deliver results for ALL Americans.”