Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Rain, cold front headed to Austin area
Weather changes on the way. A cold front is expected to bring widespread rain and some storms tonight. Zack Shields has more on the timing of the storms in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: 4% of Austin Energy customers still without power days after major outage
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s day six with no power for South Austin resident Jackie Padgett. Aside from the inconvenience, lack of heat and spoiled food, it means no ability for the remote worker to run her small business out of her home. But Padgett is most concerned about the...
fox7austin.com
Vegan Nom Food Park burglarized during Central Texas ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas - Small businesses in Austin were hit pretty hard during the winter storm's power outages, including Vegan Nom Food Park, who also got burglarized. The Vegan Nom took to Instagram to share that the food park was burglarized during the winter storm and Milky Way got hit the hardest.
fox7austin.com
FULL VIDEO: City of Austin gives update on weather cleanup efforts
Thousands of residents are still without power Sunday afternoon. Austin Energy says that restoring power to remaining customers will likely be "more difficult and take longer" because their outages are likely due to more heavily damaged equipment that will require complex repairs.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council to discuss Austin Energy's performance during winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - Should Austin Energy's response to this winter storm be audited?. That topic will be discussed at an upcoming city council meeting, and so will the future of city manager Spencer Cronk. District six council member Mackenzie Kelly joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss. MIKE WARREN:...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Round Rock ISD's Forest North Elementary to remain closed Monday
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All Round Rock ISD schools, except for one, are set to reopen and resume classes this week following the recent ice storm that hit Central Texas. All the district's offices will also reopen. Round Rock ISD says that the power outage at Forest North Elementary School...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Hundreds of cars line up for Central Texas Food Bank distribution
AUSTIN, Texas - This week's winter storm has left hundreds of thousands of Austin residents in the dark for days during dangerously cold temperatures. "We're staying in Kyle, and it's a little hard without electricity in our house," says Austin resident Joe Cruz. Hundreds of cars lined up Saturday morning...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Food Bank to hold special food distribution Monday
AUSTIN, Texas - The Central Texas Food Bank is holding another food distribution to help residents impacted by the recent ice storm. CTFB says it is "concerned about how the recent ice storm is affecting everyone, in particular the thousands of Central Texans who find themselves in need as a result of the recent power outage." As of 9 p.m. Saturday night, almost 32,000 people were still without power due to just over 1,400 active outages according to Austin Energy's outage map.
fox7austin.com
Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers
AUSTIN, Texas - Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. "There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Austin resident unable to get new passport in time for long-awaited trip
AUSTIN, Texas - The winter storm impacted travel for many including one Austin resident who couldn’t get their passport in time to go on a trip they’ve been planning for years. Riveer Lyn was supposed to be heading to Japan tomorrow. "I got fascinated with anime when I...
fox7austin.com
Abbott issues disaster declaration for counties hit by ice storm
The declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council to evaluate employment of City Manager Cronk in wake of ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council will take up an emergency agenda item this Thursday to evaluate the employment of Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk in the wake of the ice storm that left nearly 200,000 people without power. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson tweeted Monday afternoon, "To all our Austin...
fox7austin.com
The Bloody Mary Festival is coming to Austin February 12
Bloody Mary fans, mark your calendar. At the Bloody Mary Festival, on Feb. 12, attendees will crown the best bloody in town, and it's all for a good cause.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Food Bank provides 500 households with food in response to increased need
AUSTIN, Texas - The Central Texas Food Bank held an emergency food distribution Monday evening in response to the elevated need because of the ice storm. One East Austin Resident who came through the line said with a cut paycheck and spoiled food in the fridge, he needed the food to provide for his family for the rest of the week.
fox7austin.com
Lago Vista flies new city flag designed, chosen by residents
LAGO VISTA, Texas - The city of Lago Vista is flying a new flag, designed and chosen by residents. The new flag, designed by Thomas Panevino and Mason Griffin, was selected through an online survey last year. Panevino and Griffin moved to Lago Vista after getting married, and noticed the...
fox7austin.com
SWAT situation ends in North Austin
It started with a 911 call about a man with a gun involved in a disturbance. The scene is now clear. No word yet on any arrests.
fox7austin.com
1 killed, 1 injured in North Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in North Austin. APD reported the call in the 9300 block of the southbound service road of N I-35 just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 5. During a briefing at the scene, APD said that the call came in around 5:20...
fox7austin.com
Contract crews join City of Austin to help pick up trash, debris
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin has resumed its regular collection of trash, recycling, and composting, bulk and brush collections. And, three contract crews are working alongside City staff to get the job done faster. The City is asking people to compost as much spoiled food as possible in...
Comments / 0