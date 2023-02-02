ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Vegan Nom Food Park burglarized during Central Texas ice storm

AUSTIN, Texas - Small businesses in Austin were hit pretty hard during the winter storm's power outages, including Vegan Nom Food Park, who also got burglarized. The Vegan Nom took to Instagram to share that the food park was burglarized during the winter storm and Milky Way got hit the hardest.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

FULL VIDEO: City of Austin gives update on weather cleanup efforts

Thousands of residents are still without power Sunday afternoon. Austin Energy says that restoring power to remaining customers will likely be "more difficult and take longer" because their outages are likely due to more heavily damaged equipment that will require complex repairs.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas Food Bank to hold special food distribution Monday

AUSTIN, Texas - The Central Texas Food Bank is holding another food distribution to help residents impacted by the recent ice storm. CTFB says it is "concerned about how the recent ice storm is affecting everyone, in particular the thousands of Central Texans who find themselves in need as a result of the recent power outage." As of 9 p.m. Saturday night, almost 32,000 people were still without power due to just over 1,400 active outages according to Austin Energy's outage map.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers

AUSTIN, Texas - Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. "There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lago Vista flies new city flag designed, chosen by residents

LAGO VISTA, Texas - The city of Lago Vista is flying a new flag, designed and chosen by residents. The new flag, designed by Thomas Panevino and Mason Griffin, was selected through an online survey last year. Panevino and Griffin moved to Lago Vista after getting married, and noticed the...
LAGO VISTA, TX
fox7austin.com

1 killed, 1 injured in North Austin: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in North Austin. APD reported the call in the 9300 block of the southbound service road of N I-35 just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 5. During a briefing at the scene, APD said that the call came in around 5:20...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Contract crews join City of Austin to help pick up trash, debris

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin has resumed its regular collection of trash, recycling, and composting, bulk and brush collections. And, three contract crews are working alongside City staff to get the job done faster. The City is asking people to compost as much spoiled food as possible in...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy