abc12.com

Trooper badly injured in head-on crash south of Grand Blanc

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper and another driver are recovering from injuries sustained in a head-on crash south of Grand Blanc on Tuesday morning. Investigators say the trooper was driving south on Dixie Highway near Tripp Road in Oakland County's Groveland Township around 7:15 a.m....
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Suspect in deadly Flint Township shooting faces 14 more charges

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors nearly doubled the number of charges against a 19-year-old accused of a deadly double shooting in Flint Township on July 5. Court records show 19-year-old Christopher Wesley Grammatico is facing a total of 14 more charges from a separate incident. He already was arraigned...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Clarkston-area man dies after weekend crash on Dixie Highway

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man from the Clarkston area died Saturday after police say he made a left turn into the path of another vehicle. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says James Ziegenfelder from Springfield Township was turning out of a business driveway onto Dixie Highway near Deer Lake Road in a 2022 GMC Acadia around 1:10 p.m.
CLARKSTON, MI
abc12.com

MSP finds multiple weapons in vehicle during traffic stop

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers confiscated several weapons during a traffic stop in Flint. Troopers stopped a car around 6 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Mason and Taylor streets for an expired registration. After approaching the vehicle, troopers observed multiple firearms in plain view. Police...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Michigan's largest plastic film recycler opening in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint soon will be home to Michigan's largest recycling facility capable of processing plastic film. ACI Plastics unveiled a $10 million recycling center on Bagwell Street on Monday. The facility will bring 25 to 30 new jobs that pay about $15 to $20 per hour beginning in May.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Chipotle developers pulls out of Grand Blanc location

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Last September, the city of Grand Blanc received plans to build a Chipotle restaurant at the intersection of Saginaw Road and Bush Avenue. But last week -- Chipotle's developers pulled out of the project. A city-owned alley that has been owned since the 1930's must...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Flint schools superintendent shares plan for student success

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent report by the state shows most schools in Flint are low performing and need a plan for improvement. The report is from the Michigan School Index System and it shows 10 of the 11 schools in the district need a plan to improve student outcomes.
FLINT, MI

