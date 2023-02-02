ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

View From The Hill: Student performances and a speech on Black Resistance highlight the opening of Black History Month activities at WKU

By Amy Bingham
WBKO
 4 days ago
WBKO

Warren Central High School students create books, read to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several Warren Central High School students spent Tuesday morning reading books, of their creation, to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek Elementary. The project was part of a World History class assignment in which the students had to pick from various revolutions, including the American Revolution, the French Revolution, the Haitian Revolution and the Industrial Revolution.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Poppy’s Field Trip visits Memorial Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens takes us to Memorial Elementary for this edition of Poppy’s Field Trip. And Friday, on AM Kentucky, we’ll open the polls for you to vote on the next school to be featured on Poppy’s Field Trip.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky Community Mental Health Centers to Consolidate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four non‐profit mental health agencies are creating a new partnership that will allow them to improve clinical programs, create new alliances and protect safety net services critical to rural Kentucky communities. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling competition raises money for Junior Achievement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You can not spell Bowling Green without bowling!. This morning at Southern Lanes, community members gathered to raise money for the non-profit organization, Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky teaches entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and career and work readiness to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Tomas Gonzaga signs NLI with Berea College

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior midfielder Tomas Gonzaga signed his national Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Berea College. “I worked really hard and I think that showed this season,” Gonzaga said. “I’m really happy that things turned out the way they did.”
BEREA, KY
WBKO

“Heart of Scottsville” aims to revitalize the downtown square

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The “Heart of Scottsville,” a nonprofit formed through Main Street America, has worked for over 20 years to create a hub for business owners and residents alike. The nonprofit has planted trees, built sidewalks, and worked to restore and preserve many of the...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WBKO

WKU Tennis Team Wins at Belmont

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Tennis team continued its 2023 season on Sunday with a 5-2 win against Belmont. The Lady Toppers improve to 5-3 on the year, while the Bruins fall to 2-3. The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the third consecutive match. The Bruins struck first, winning the court one match, 6-1, but the Lady Toppers responded winning on courts two and three. At No. 3, Sayda Hernandez and Mariana Zegada earned their first win as a duo, while only dropping one game, 6-1. Shortly after, Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova secured the doubles point on court two, winning 6-4. The two improve to, a team-best, 5-1 in doubles on the year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU retires WKU Legend Dwight Smith’s jersey

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During halftime of WKU’s 74-69 win over UTEP, Western Kentucky retired the no. 35 jersey of late great Dwight Smith. His sister and two brothers were there to do the revealing of the banner and were presented with a plaque from WKU president Tim Caboni.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Allen becomes third Hilltopper to be named C-USA Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball redshirt junior Dontaie Allen earned his first two collegiate starts this week for WKU and made the most of his opportunity averaging 23.5 points and seven rebounds, earning him Conference USA Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. Along with...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to Butler County Fiscal Court

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Butler County Fiscal Court will receive $10,500 in County Road Aid emergency funds for drainage structure repairs on Jetson Cutoff Road (CR 1116). “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Butler County...
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Lady Toppers overcome 19-point deficit to defeat UTEP 77-75

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (13-9, 10-3 C-USA) came back from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win, 77-75, at UTEP (14-7, 7-5 C-USA). The Lady Toppers held the Miners without a field goal in the fourth quarter, outscoring UTEP 27-6 in the frame.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Franklin Drive-In closes after more than 50 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last cars have driven out of the Franklin Drive-In. After 33 years in the Price family, the Franklin Drive-In has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The owners posted to Facebook saying in part, “This was a difficult decision for...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Career 25 point night for Dontaie Allen leads to a 74-69 win for WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A huge second half from the Hilltoppers and a career high 25 points for Dontaie Allen leads WKU to a 74-69 win over UTEP. “It feels great,” said Allen on the victory. “It’s a testament to everybody staying together, especially down the stretch. Everybody reiterates staying together, staying positive, it’s going to be okay. It’s lovely to come out like that.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY

