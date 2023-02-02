View From The Hill: Student performances and a speech on Black Resistance highlight the opening of Black History Month activities at WKU

Read full article on original website
WBKO
Shake Rag District Historic is a reminder of accomplishments from the local Black community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Located along the north end of State Street in Bowling Green, The Shake Rag Historic District was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in September 2000. “The Shake Rag district was actually Bowling Green’s first nationally registered district to be recognized for its...
WBKO
Warren Central High School students create books, read to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several Warren Central High School students spent Tuesday morning reading books, of their creation, to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek Elementary. The project was part of a World History class assignment in which the students had to pick from various revolutions, including the American Revolution, the French Revolution, the Haitian Revolution and the Industrial Revolution.
WBKO
Chandler Memory Care celebrating second Be Our Valentine event with residents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chandler Memory Care on Campbell Lane is celebrating Valentine’s Day with their residents and is inviting the public to as well. The second annual Be Our Valentine celebration has already started and anyone wanting to send a valentines to any, or all of the residents, are invited to do so.
WBKO
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Memorial Elementary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens takes us to Memorial Elementary for this edition of Poppy’s Field Trip. And Friday, on AM Kentucky, we’ll open the polls for you to vote on the next school to be featured on Poppy’s Field Trip.
WBKO
Allen County set to vote on wet/dry issue in forthcoming primary election
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County voters will decide in May whether they will maintain their status as a dry county or make the change to begin allowing the sale of alcohol. Petitions that have circulated throughout the county have collected more than the required 1,549 signatures, bringing the...
WBKO
Kentucky Community Mental Health Centers to Consolidate
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four non‐profit mental health agencies are creating a new partnership that will allow them to improve clinical programs, create new alliances and protect safety net services critical to rural Kentucky communities. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health...
WBKO
Isenbarger’s school record leads the way for WKU at Bellarmine Classic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second-consecutive meet, Katie Isenbarger claimed victory in the women’s high jump and set a school record in the process while leading the way for WKU Friday at the Bellarmine Classic. Isenbarger cleared 1.84m in the high jump to win the event for...
WBKO
“7 Brew” coffee shop coming to Bowling Green, donates to Stuff the Bus Foundation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee concept revolutionizing the coffee industry, dropped their building on-site at 2962 Scottsville Rd. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2023. They also donated $2,000 to the Stuff the Bus Foundation. The mission of the rapidly growing brand is to cultivate kindness through every drink they serve.
WBKO
Bowling competition raises money for Junior Achievement
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You can not spell Bowling Green without bowling!. This morning at Southern Lanes, community members gathered to raise money for the non-profit organization, Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky teaches entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and career and work readiness to...
WBKO
Tomas Gonzaga signs NLI with Berea College
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior midfielder Tomas Gonzaga signed his national Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Berea College. “I worked really hard and I think that showed this season,” Gonzaga said. “I’m really happy that things turned out the way they did.”
WBKO
“Heart of Scottsville” aims to revitalize the downtown square
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The “Heart of Scottsville,” a nonprofit formed through Main Street America, has worked for over 20 years to create a hub for business owners and residents alike. The nonprofit has planted trees, built sidewalks, and worked to restore and preserve many of the...
WBKO
Logan County and Butler County Fiscal Court receives money from KY Transportation Cabinet
WBKO
WKU Tennis Team Wins at Belmont
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Tennis team continued its 2023 season on Sunday with a 5-2 win against Belmont. The Lady Toppers improve to 5-3 on the year, while the Bruins fall to 2-3. The Lady Toppers won the doubles point for the third consecutive match. The Bruins struck first, winning the court one match, 6-1, but the Lady Toppers responded winning on courts two and three. At No. 3, Sayda Hernandez and Mariana Zegada earned their first win as a duo, while only dropping one game, 6-1. Shortly after, Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova secured the doubles point on court two, winning 6-4. The two improve to, a team-best, 5-1 in doubles on the year.
WBKO
WKU retires WKU Legend Dwight Smith’s jersey
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During halftime of WKU’s 74-69 win over UTEP, Western Kentucky retired the no. 35 jersey of late great Dwight Smith. His sister and two brothers were there to do the revealing of the banner and were presented with a plaque from WKU president Tim Caboni.
WBKO
Allen becomes third Hilltopper to be named C-USA Player of the Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball redshirt junior Dontaie Allen earned his first two collegiate starts this week for WKU and made the most of his opportunity averaging 23.5 points and seven rebounds, earning him Conference USA Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. Along with...
WBKO
Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to Butler County Fiscal Court
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Butler County Fiscal Court will receive $10,500 in County Road Aid emergency funds for drainage structure repairs on Jetson Cutoff Road (CR 1116). “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Butler County...
WBKO
Lady Toppers overcome 19-point deficit to defeat UTEP 77-75
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (13-9, 10-3 C-USA) came back from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win, 77-75, at UTEP (14-7, 7-5 C-USA). The Lady Toppers held the Miners without a field goal in the fourth quarter, outscoring UTEP 27-6 in the frame.
WBKO
Franklin Drive-In closes after more than 50 years
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last cars have driven out of the Franklin Drive-In. After 33 years in the Price family, the Franklin Drive-In has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The owners posted to Facebook saying in part, “This was a difficult decision for...
WBKO
PHOTOS: BGFD spends week training in house set for demolition
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve seen fire crews out in Bowling Green, chances are you caught a glimpse of them training. Crews were training along Nashville Road at a house set to be torn down by The Koin Group. “You never know what to expect in homes,...
WBKO
Career 25 point night for Dontaie Allen leads to a 74-69 win for WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A huge second half from the Hilltoppers and a career high 25 points for Dontaie Allen leads WKU to a 74-69 win over UTEP. “It feels great,” said Allen on the victory. “It’s a testament to everybody staying together, especially down the stretch. Everybody reiterates staying together, staying positive, it’s going to be okay. It’s lovely to come out like that.”
