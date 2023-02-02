Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas State University to study vaccine hesitancy
Many who live in rural parts of the Natural State were hesitant to take any of the COVID-19 vaccines that were offered after the pandemic engulfed the world in 2020. This was especially true in some minority communities, surveys have shown. Scientists and other health professionals are now trying to get a better understanding as to why.
Kait 8
Recreation marijuana now being sold throughout southeast Missouri
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Friday marked the first day Missouri residents could purchase recreational marijuana legally. In the southeastern part of the Show Me State, a couple of dispensaries got their license early and got the ball rolling quickly. Good Day Farm Dispensary in Kennett had a line throughout the...
talkbusiness.net
Push continues for National Cold War Center, protection of airport
The Great Fire in Chicago helped to spur the development of one of the most important cities in Northeast Arkansas. The Reverend Henry T. Blythe settled in Mississippi County in 1853 near the town of Amorel. He farmed and preached for decades. In 1871, the Great Fire destroyed much of...
neareport.com
Gas main break forces evacuation in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – Authorities with fire and police departments were working to evacuate an area of Jonesboro after a gas line ruptured from being struck by a car Monday. Jonesboro 911 Dispatch sent out the alert of the need to evacuate the area of 4000 to 5000 block of E Highland due to gas main break per Jonesboro Fire Department.
talkbusiness.net
Home, shopping center top recent Craighead County property deals
Tedder Properties LLC made the most significant residential and commercial property transfer in Craighead County, from Dec. 15 through Jan. 15, according to the Craighead County Assessor’s Office. The company spent $2.85 million to buy a residential home development on Craighead County Road 7276. The deal was completed Dec...
Popular food chain opens new location in Arkansas
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arkansas, and local customers are already giving it two thumbs up. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, Scooter's Coffee, a popular food chain with more than 500 locations, celebrated the grand opening of its newest Arkansas location in Paragould, according to local sources.
neareport.com
Two crashes, one fatal, 12 minutes apart in Greene County
PARAGOULD, Ark. – Two serious crashes happened Sunday morning in Greene County, a release from the sheriff said. At approximately 12:11 am Sunday morning, Paragould Emergency Services received a 911 call advising of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 69 near the Paragould city limits. Upon arrival, units found the crash to be just south of the city limits at the intersection of County Road 907. One person was airlifted from this scene after being extricated by Paragould Fire/Rescue. Conditions of those involved in this accident weren’t known at the time of the release.
FOX 28 Spokane
One killed and four injured at rap concert in Arkansas
NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is dead and four people are injured following a shooting at a rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday, police said. The condition of the four wounded individuals is unknown at this time. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment. Officers received reports of the shooting at a Fredo Bang concert around 2:30 a.m. No additional information was immediately available.
whiterivernow.com
Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting
Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
Shooting at Newport concert leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting at a concert in Newport, Arkansas, that left one person dead and others injured.
neareport.com
JPD announces pot and pill bust
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police announced an arrest and seizure of 1.6 pounds of marijuana and 131 Oxycodone pills, plus a gun, in a social media post on Friday. The arrest happened on January 30, when police said two officers were dispatched to an unwanted guest call where the subject of the call was on parole.
KTLO
Body found in vehicle in White River identified
A body found in a vehicle in the White River has been identified as an Independence County woman. Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton says no foul play is suspected in the death of 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. Sheriff Melton says his office received a message from the Stone County...
KTLO
1 dead, 1 injured after pickup trucks collide
One Izard County man was killed, and another was injured when their pickup trucks collided Saturday morning in rural Independence County. Sixty-nine-year-old Terry Engles of Mount Pleasant was pronounced dead, and 32-year-old Patrick Thorburn of Melbourne was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. According...
Kait 8
Suspect accused of shooting neighbor
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An investigation is underway in Lawrence County after deputies said someone shot their neighbor. According to Detective Sergeant Jamie White, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about the shooting at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The caller said his neighbor had shot...
Kait 8
2 arrests made following deadly concert shooting
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend concert ended in shots fired and one person dead. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at a Fredo Bang concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street in Newport. Chief of Police Larry Dulaney and Lieutenant Mark Harmon said 19-year-old...
neareport.com
Report: Passed out suspect punches officer after being awakened
JONESBORO, Ark. – A man faces charges including resisting arrest and assault after police say he punched an officer when waking up from a drunken slumber. It happened around 2 AM Sunday near Market Pl. and Wilkins. Officers were dispatched to an unresponsive person inside of a locked fence behind Kroger. When they arrived, they found a Hispanic male laying down, but breathing. The police report said officers could tell he was obviously intoxicated. They tried to get him up on his own but had to carry him.
Kait 8
Two accused of kidnapping woman, children at gunpoint
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man and woman Thursday morning on suspicion of breaking into another woman’s home and kidnapping her and her children at gunpoint. Captain Steve Lancaster with the Manila Police Department said officers responded to the reported kidnapping at 4:50 a.m. Feb. 2 at a home within the city limits.
