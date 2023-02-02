JONESBORO, Ark. – A man faces charges including resisting arrest and assault after police say he punched an officer when waking up from a drunken slumber. It happened around 2 AM Sunday near Market Pl. and Wilkins. Officers were dispatched to an unresponsive person inside of a locked fence behind Kroger. When they arrived, they found a Hispanic male laying down, but breathing. The police report said officers could tell he was obviously intoxicated. They tried to get him up on his own but had to carry him.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 21 HOURS AGO