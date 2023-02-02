ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Unique Food Trucks and Trailers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own food truck, a local company is bringing opportunities for entrepreneurship and inspiring chefs on the Peninsula and Southside areas. Jermaine Pettie and Matthew Hester own “Food Truckin” and joined us to explain how they can help...
HAMPTON, VA
tourcounsel.com

Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: All Things Skrimp!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chaz Crenshaw from Skrimp Shack joined us in the kitchen with all the delicious foods they offer at the restaurant and on the food truck. Chaz also gave us a look at one of their amazing food trucks. Skrimp Shack. To find the Skrimp Shack...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: First Black Woman Takes Command

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The world’s largest Naval base has its first Black woman as a commanding officer. Capt. Janet Days has taken command as Naval Station Norfolk’s 51st Commanding Officer. Learn more about her in this week’s Military Minute. This segment of The Hampton Roads...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

1 hurt in Norfolk fire off Albermarle Drive

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is hurt after a house fire in Norfolk Friday night. According to Norfolk Fire & Rescue, it happened in the 8000 block of Albermarle Drive just before 8 p.m. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two apartments were...
NORFOLK, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Bomb threat closes Southern Bank

AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations Monday afternoon following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,” Asbell...
AHOSKIE, NC
13News Now

Hampton Roads pharmacists feeling strain of Adderall drug shortages

NORFOLK, Va. — Some pharmacists in Hampton Roads are feeling the strain of the ongoing Adderall shortage. The prescription drug helps people manage Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as ADHD. In October 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced manufacturing delays caused an Adderall shortage. Dr. Anna Peoples...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

TSA concerned with gun spike at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — Transportation Security Administration staff said Norfolk International Airport is bustling with passengers, but an alarming trend has airport leaders concerned. “It’s even more disturbing to see travelers continuing to bring firearms through our checkpoints,” Jeffrey Horowitz said, TSA's Assistant Federal Security Director at Norfolk International Airport....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple shooting on Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. ‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple …. WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

US Postal Service facility in Chesapeake cited for labor violation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The US Department of Labor recently cited a US Postal Service facility in Chesapeake for not providing running water for an employee for more than a month. According to a Department of Labor spokesperson, an investigation was opened on August 30, 2022, after a report was received that the employer wasn't providing water that was safe to drink or water to the bathroom.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk local news

