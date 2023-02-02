Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergVirginia Beach, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Related
'History that's been forgotten' | Virginia lawmakers move closer to preserving 'Green Book' sites, both standing and demolished
NORFOLK, Va. — Not everything changes over time. "I'm like a doctor for cars; you get sick, we fix it up," Amin Mohamed laughed. Since the mid-1990s, Mohamed has repaired cars at the corner of Church and 20th Streets in Norfolk, in a small brick auto repair building. The...
WAVY News 10
Unique Food Trucks and Trailers
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own food truck, a local company is bringing opportunities for entrepreneurship and inspiring chefs on the Peninsula and Southside areas. Jermaine Pettie and Matthew Hester own “Food Truckin” and joined us to explain how they can help...
tourcounsel.com
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting job fair Feb. 25
The Norfolk Naval Shipyard is inviting applicants during an upcoming job fair.
America sees 648 mass shootings in 2022; 20 incidents happened in Virginia
Mass shootings in neighborhoods are more frequent than in public places according to a News 3 Investigates analysis of the data from the Gun Violence Archive.
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Virginia Beach and the good he is doing for the community.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: All Things Skrimp!
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chaz Crenshaw from Skrimp Shack joined us in the kitchen with all the delicious foods they offer at the restaurant and on the food truck. Chaz also gave us a look at one of their amazing food trucks. Skrimp Shack. To find the Skrimp Shack...
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: First Black Woman Takes Command
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The world’s largest Naval base has its first Black woman as a commanding officer. Capt. Janet Days has taken command as Naval Station Norfolk’s 51st Commanding Officer. Learn more about her in this week’s Military Minute. This segment of The Hampton Roads...
1 hurt in Norfolk fire off Albermarle Drive
NORFOLK, Va. — One person is hurt after a house fire in Norfolk Friday night. According to Norfolk Fire & Rescue, it happened in the 8000 block of Albermarle Drive just before 8 p.m. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two apartments were...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bomb threat closes Southern Bank
AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations Monday afternoon following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,” Asbell...
Hampton Roads pharmacists feeling strain of Adderall drug shortages
NORFOLK, Va. — Some pharmacists in Hampton Roads are feeling the strain of the ongoing Adderall shortage. The prescription drug helps people manage Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as ADHD. In October 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced manufacturing delays caused an Adderall shortage. Dr. Anna Peoples...
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
TSA concerned with gun spike at Norfolk International Airport
NORFOLK, Va. — Transportation Security Administration staff said Norfolk International Airport is bustling with passengers, but an alarming trend has airport leaders concerned. “It’s even more disturbing to see travelers continuing to bring firearms through our checkpoints,” Jeffrey Horowitz said, TSA's Assistant Federal Security Director at Norfolk International Airport....
WAVY News 10
‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple shooting on Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. ‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple …. WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s...
Hampton Roads military plays a big part in Chinese balloon take-down
NORFOLK, Va. — Members of the Hampton Roads military played key roles in the takedown and recovery of the suspected Chinese spy balloon. The Pentagon said the device was carrying sensors and surveillance equipment, was maneuverable, and showed it could change course. The United States shot the orb down...
The rise and fall of Virginia's 'Green Book' locations. What's been lost, and what can still be preserved
NORFOLK, Va. — Marion Randall still remembers what the now-abandoned building off Route 17 in Gloucester County used to look like. “It's not demolished, but over the years it’s come to fall down," Randall said. Randall, born in the 1940s in Gloucester County, can still remember the lively...
Man arrives at Norfolk hospital with gunshot wound
Police in Norfolk are now investigating a shooting that injured one person overnight.
US Postal Service facility in Chesapeake cited for labor violation
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The US Department of Labor recently cited a US Postal Service facility in Chesapeake for not providing running water for an employee for more than a month. According to a Department of Labor spokesperson, an investigation was opened on August 30, 2022, after a report was received that the employer wasn't providing water that was safe to drink or water to the bathroom.
VA Senate passes resolution dedicated to Newport News teacher shot by student
The resolution commended Abby Zwerner for her bravery and her devotion to the safety of her students during the shooting.
U.S. plans to stop buying COVID vaccines: how Hampton Roads is prepared
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The federal government plans to stop buying COVID tests, treatments, and vaccines as early as this coming summer or fall. According to White House officials, the plan is to shift away from the "emergency" phase of the pandemic and move toward a private market stance. Most...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1