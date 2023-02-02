ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, WA

98.3 The KEY

Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?

Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Regional airport committee member: "In all honesty, I think it's a long shot."

YAKIMA--City leaders are continuing to sell their pitch for the state's new regional airport. They recently traveled up to Olympia to share that pitch with Senator Curtis King, who was just appointed to the state's commercial aviation coordinating commission recently. But he isn't as his optimistic as city leaders about...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Crash near Benton City causes traffic delay Monday

A truck was seen on its side in the middle of the roadway and traffic was being moved onto the shoulder near Exit 93, just outside of Benton City. At this time, injuries are not known and it's not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
BENTON CITY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading

(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
KENNEWICK, WA
Chronicle

Yakima Man Held on Suspicion of Poaching Black Bear, Offering Skull for Sale

Authorities have accused a Yakima man of illegally killing a black bear and offering its skull for sale. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials opened their case against the 45-year-old man in June, when a Yakima resident found a cooler with four bear paws in it in a shared backyard, according to a probable cause statement.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Helicopter hits power lines, lands in river near Naches

NACHES, Wash.- Naches Fire crews responded to reports of a helicopter crash near the 8400 block of US Highway 12 around 5 p.m. on February 5. The helicopter clipped power lines along the roadway and then went down towards the river. According to Naches Fire crews were heading towards the...
NACHES, WA
yaktrinews.com

Yakima police investigating after homeowner shoots armed man

YAKIMA, Wash. - Investigators with the Yakima Police Department are looking into a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning. According to information from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 a.m. By Erin Wencl.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg

A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
92.9 The Bull

Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park

Yakima Police Department officials say the 22-year-old victim, identified as Daniel Ortega of Yakima, was shot after a man in the dog park reportedly began acting aggressively toward an unidentified man, his son, and other people at the dog park as well. After interrogation with YPD detectives, the man who...
YAKIMA, WA

