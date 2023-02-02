Read full article on original website
Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation
Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
OnePlus 11 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Which Cameras Take Better Photos?
The OnePlus 11 is a great flagship Android phone that packs some serious power, a slick new design and great extras like hyper-fast charging. Photography is a crucial element for any top-end phone and the OnePlus 11's triple camera array has taken some shots that have looked great. You can read more in the full review for the OnePlus 11, but I wanted to see how it stacks up against its main rival, the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What to Know About the iPhone Update
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its September "Far Out" event, when the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Twitter Temporarily Suspends Sen. Steve Daines' Account Over Hunting Photo
Twitter suspended and then restored Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines' account over a profile picture that showed the lawmaker posing with his wife while hunting. The photo shows the pair with a dead antelope that has tiny specks of blood, an image that Twitter initially said violated its rules against posting "graphic violence," according to a press release from the senator. The company defines graphic violence as content that includes depictions of "bodily fluids including blood." Twitter suspended Daines' account on Monday night before restoring it on Tuesday, his office said.
Upgrade for Less With This 1-Day Refurb iPhone and Apple Watch Sale
Apple's most recent iPhone tends to be one of the best phones to buy and its various Apple Watch models pepper our list of the best smartwatches. That premium experience comes at a price, though, and Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash on your next Apple product with this one-day sale at Woot. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
Galaxy S23 Models Compared: Every Difference Between the Base, Plus and Ultra
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Samsung's new Galaxy S23 family is here and available for preorder. The smartphone line, which was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event in San Francisco alongside the Galaxy Book 3, consists of three models: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the top-specced Galaxy S23 Ultra. But, what's the difference between each model?
Google Is Feeling the Heat From Its Own Employees
On the heels of Google laying off 12,000 employees in January, a series of protests took place last week in New York, California and Texas that showed mounting worker unrest. Google's raters, who evaluate the quality of search and ads, submitted a petition Wednesday at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, that demands better pay. The following day, a protest took place outside Google's offices in New York criticizing the search giant over mass layoffs. Capping off the work week on Friday, more than 40 YouTube Music workers with Cognizant, a company that contracts under YouTube owner and Google parent Alphabet, went on strike in Austin, Texas, over a new return-to-office policy.
Tinder Will Now Let You Hide From Your Boss
Nothing quite kills the mood while you're swiping around on Tinder like seeing your boss' name and photo pop up. Now, daters can hide from the people they don't want to see while searching for matches, be they co-workers, exes or family members. Block profile is one of four new...
Microsoft's ChatGPT Plans for Bing Could Surface on Tuesday
CEO Satya Nadella is hosting an event that will detail some "exciting projects." Microsoft is hosting an event Tuesday that's expected to reveal the fusion of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT and Microsoft's search engine Bing. Invites to the event were sent last week, and attendees were told there will...
Fake Online Recruiters Looking to Scam Job Seekers
At first glance, the job might look great: Generous pay and benefits, flexible hours and the ability to work from home. Best of all, the recruiter in charge of filling the position thinks you'd be so perfect for it that they went to the trouble of tracking down your email address or finding you on social media.
