Local safety experts weigh in on train derailment in east Ohio
OHIO, USA — The train derailment in eastern Ohio runs the risk of being an even bigger disaster. Ten of the 50 cars that derailed contained hazardous materials and some are at risk of explosion. "The fire department's going to be involved for a long time, until the fire...
Central Avenue near Wildwood Metropark to close for 150 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video first aired Feb. 6 and is regarding a proposed project in Oregon. A section of Central Avenue in west Toledo will close at the end of the month for approximately 150 days. The Ohio Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge...
City of Toledo Deputy Safety Director no longer working with city
TOLEDO, Ohio — A key figure in Toledo's fight to stop gun violence is no longer employed by the city. WTOL 11 has learned that Angel Tucker had his position terminated after serving in it for a little over one year with the city. He will remain on paid administrative leave through May 5, but will not be working.
Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo
Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
Girl shot at east Toledo apartment complex, in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in east Toledo. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert Monday night in the 600 block of Leach Avenue, according to a Toledo Police Department report. While en route to the scene, the call changed to a person shot.
Jefferson Schools: Gunfire near middle school a 'freak accident' involving goose hunters
MONROE, Michigan — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office gave an "all clear"' following reports of a stray bullet fired near Jefferson Middle School in Monroe, Michigan Tuesday morning while parents were dropping students off to school. According to Jefferson Schools superintendent Nelson Henry, an accidental shooting involving goose hunters...
180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
Lucas County sees Ohio's 5th highest amount of fatal car crashes in past 5 years
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal car accidents have been a rising trend for years and the newest data has shown no improvement. "Since 2018 there's over 60,000 distracted driving-related crashes across the state," Sgt. Ryan Purpura said. From phones to DUIs, Highway Patrol...
“Giant of Community” | Long-time Toledo barber honored for decades of service to his neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a special day in the Englewood and Roosevelt Neighborhoods of Toledo as the community honored long-time barber Henry Clark. Clark opened “Poor Clark Barber & Beauty Shop” on the corner of Detroit Ave. and Lincoln Ave. in 1971. Generations of family’s got...
TPD: one juvenile female hospitalized after shooting in Weiler Homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile female was shot in Weiler Homes, Monday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. TPD remains on the scene and has no possible suspect at this moment. Anyone with information is...
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
TPD: Vehicle shot at, crashes in west Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 25, 2023. Police responded to a call for shots fired in west Toledo on Saturday at approximately 9:15 p.m. They spoke with two residents who said they had been shot at while driving.
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
Toledo jazz scene makes a comeback with new lounge downtown
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Glass City’s Jazz scene has been quiet since 2011. However, an emergence is underway with the opening of a new jazz lounge in downtown Toledo. Toledo’s jazz scene went dark after Murphy’s Place closed its doors for good. However, jazz enthusiasts now have a new lounge to call home, thanks to Lucille’s Jazz Lounge.
Town center proposal beginning to take shape in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — City leaders are hoping a town center would become somewhat of a downtown for Oregon. Talks have been ongoing since 2019 but picked up steam on Monday. The plan is to create a new space for people to gather, shop and eat all in the same area.
Feeding Tube Awareness Week: Meet Ariya Ruffin
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ariya Ruffin is just like any other one-year-old. She's full of energy, has an infectious baby smile and she melts the hearts of anyone around her. But there's one major difference, she has short bowel syndrome or short gut. "Short gut is when you're missing a...
Coins for Kaboom aims to raise money for Fourth of July fireworks in Port Clinton
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The city of Port Clinton is already working on holiday plans for this summer with the help of area restaurants. A new fundraising initiative is aiming to raise money for city's annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration. The Ala Carte Cafe in Port Clinton is...
19-year-old deceased, two others injured in Blissfield Twp. crash Monday afternoon
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has identified a 19-year-old killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. Two others were injured in the crash. According to a report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Carrol Road in Blissfield Township at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff deputies determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Berry Road.
Nearly 2,000 orchids coming to Toledo Zoo Orchid Show
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a previous year's coverage of the Toledo Zoo Orchid Show, which aired on Feb. 16, 2022. Even with days of unseasonably warm weather to come, spring still hasn't quite arrived. If you're anxious to see the first signs of the season, you can catch a sneak peek at the Toledo Zoo, where nearly 2,000 orchids will be on display.
TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue. Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off. The occupants added that they...
