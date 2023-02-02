Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Officers/Firefighters Will Wear Special Badges to Commemorate Sesquicentennial
A special set of badges will be worn by Storm Lake police officers and firefighters to commemorate the city's sesquicentennial year. The badges celebrating Storm Lake's 150th anniversary were authorized by Police Chief Chris Cole and Fire Chief Glen Schlesser, and were announced during today's (Mon) city council meeting. Chief Cole said the badges will be worn during the 2023 calendar year, and were created to replicate those worn by the first Storm Lake police officers and fire fighters in the late 1800's...(audio clip below :28 )
stormlakeradio.com
KAYL 75th Anniversary Chamber Coffee Scheduled This Month
A Storm Lake United Chamber Coffee event will be held at Storm Lake Radio later this month in honor of this being the 75th anniversary of KAYL. The Chamber Coffee will be held on Thursday, February 23rd starting at 9:30am at the stations at 910 Flindt Drive. Information will be given on the history of KAYL, plans for the future, and an update on recent changes including the new general manager Laura Hanks.
stormlakeradio.com
City of Lake View Receives Iowa Great Places Grant
The City of Lake View is among 20 recipients of an Iowa Great Places grant. Lake View's grant of 250-thousand dollars will go toward their community center project. The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has awarded more than one million dollars in Iowa Great Places grants. Iowa Arts Council administrator...
kicdam.com
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
stormlakeradio.com
Harold L. Carstens, age 92, of Alta
Harold L. Carstens, age 92, of Alta, Iowa died Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Wel Life in Alta. Funeral services will take place Monday, February 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will be held...
Five men rescue elderly man and dog after car fell through ice
According to the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, A Jeep went through the ice under the Highway 71 bridge. Five gentlemen pulled the 83 year old driver and his dog from the vehicle.
stormlakeradio.com
Judith “Judy” K. Winterhof, age 86, of Holstein, formerly of Galva
Judith “Judy” K. Winterhof, age 86, of Holstein, Iowa, (formerly of Galva, Iowa) passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Holstein Senior Assisted Living Community of Holstein, Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran...
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Charged with Burglary and Assault
DCI Assisting with Possible Shooting in Greene County
(Grand Junction) The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a press release on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of a possible shooting in Grand Junction. According to the press release, on Saturday, at around 9:52 p.m., the Greene County Communications Center received a call from someone stating they fell and hit their head against a door in the 1000 block of Main Street in Grand Junction. When rescue units arrived and assessed the scene, the individual suffered from a gunshot wound.
KLEM
Accident at 1st and 5th NW
Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
1380kcim.com
Storm Lake Man Charged With Felony For Home Invasion Over The Weekend
A Storm Lake man remains in custody following an alleged home invasion and assault in Buena Vista County over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of W. 4th Street at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers determined a male subject, identified as 31-year-old Stephen Mahadi Ali, forced his way into a residence and assaulted one of the occupants. Witnesses were able to remove Ali from the premises, but a second assault occurred outside before Ali fled the scene in a vehicle. Police located Ali in the area a short time later and took him into custody on charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and assault, a simple misdemeanor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail, where he remains in custody on a $10,300 bond.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
thebestmix1055.com
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
stormlakeradio.com
Tornado Boys Hoops Team Drops Game At West
The Sioux City-West boys basketball team shot 58-percent for the game and defeated Storm Lake 81-45 in a Monday night game played at Sioux City. The Wolverines broke the game open in the 2nd quarter outscoring Storm Lake 27-9 in that stanza. Lamarion Mothershead led three West players in double...
kiwaradio.com
Area farmer defends carbon pipeline projects
Primghar, Iowa — An O’Brien County farmer is speaking out in favor of carbon pipelines. Kelly Nieuwenhuis, who farms near Primghar, is calling on what he says is the silent majority to join him in speaking out for carbon capture utilization and storage, or CCUS. Nieuwenhuis calls opponents...
KCCI.com
Woman arrested on animal abuse charges in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman previously charged with animal abuse has been charged again. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office arrested Billi Beyer on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says Beyer left a dog and cat alone in her apartment in Farnhamville for several days without food and...
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
