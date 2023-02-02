Read full article on original website
Hundreds across the globe slide into Camden for US National Toboggan Championships
CAMDEN, Maine — Despite the weekend's cold conditions, hundreds gathered in Camden to take part in the 32nd annual U.S. National Championships. Hosted at the Camden Snow Bowl, sledders waxed their toboggans to perfection to line up to a makeshift snowbank chute when the original led to unfrozen pond, a last-minute effort by volunteers.
Live streaming brings Maine high school sports to a larger audience
BANGOR, Maine — On the hardwood at the Cross Insurance Center, John Bapst High School and Old Town High School are battling in basketball. A small crowd is in the seats of the cavernous auditorium. Many rows above the floor, Dale Duff handles the play-by-play announcing as a video...
Skijoring competition returns to Topsham this weekend with added events
TOPSHAM, Maine — Skijoring is returning to the Topsham Fairgrounds on Saturday for a second straight year, and there will be some added events to keep the crowd engaged and entertained. A sport of Norwegian origin, skijoring translates to "ski driving." Skiers and snowboarders are pulled by horses and...
WMTW
Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle
GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine
Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
50th annual Dysart's Snowmobile Ride-In adjusts for frigid temps
HERMON, Maine — It was survival of the warmest for the 50th annual Dysart's Snowmobile Ride-In Saturday afternoon in Hermon. The event took place this year with a couple of modifications because of temperatures well below zero and only worsened by wind chill. The annual ride from Hermon to...
mainebiz.biz
Word on the street: Downtown rebound, office conversions top Maine development trends
From downtown retail to office-building conversions into other uses, commercial development is sizzling across Maine. For a lowdown on what’s trending in 2023, Mainebiz asked experts including mayors, economic development directors and those working in real estate for the trends they’re most excited about this year. Here’s what...
Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023
Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
OnlyInYourState
This Ocean Town Tourist Store In Maine Sells The Most Amazing Homemade Fudge You’ll Ever Try
Imagine for a second you are on a road trip through a scenic ocean route in Maine. The time period is sometime in the 1930s and you have seen thousands of pine trees, craggy shorelines, and seemingly endless oceans. Then you stumble upon a fairly normal-looking building but you are intrigued by the sign to look a little further. Roadside attractions have been in a boom for a couple of years now and curiosities are a popular thing. The sign leads you to some tasty Georgia pecans, but once you are inside, you are greeted by a large alligator hide — something that you don’t see every day in Maine — and a buffalo that was shot by Teddy Rosevelt. This is Perry’s Nut House in Belfast, Maine, and it is still as nutty as it was back then.
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
WMTW
Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years
There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
3D-Printed home could be potential solution to Maine housing crisis
BANGOR, Maine — Finding housing in Maine is not an easy task, but there's a new approach in the works to help the housing crisis. UMaine, MaineHousing, and Penquis are partnering to build a 3D-printed neighborhood. The pilot neighborhood will consist of nine 600-square-foot homes intended to house people experiencing homelessness.
WPFO
Missing Bangor woman found safe
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police are asking for help finding a missing Bangor woman who was last seen leaving a Maine hospital last Friday. Police say 28-year-old Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she left Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family...
The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival
One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
Why Is This Maine City On The List Of 15 Towns To Stay Away From?
Recently, Ranker put out a list of 15 towns and cities to "stay away from". Unlike many of their lists, this one was not localized to just one part of the country, or to just the United States. This list featured cities and towns from all over the world. And, sadly, one of our Central Maine cities made the list.
Yikes! Do You Remember The Enormous Ski Jump That Used To Be In Orono?
I grew up in Orono, moving there when I was in the 4th grade. My folks lived on Middle Street, behind Pat's Pizza till well after I was out of college. Growing up there, I learned a lot about the town. So I was absolutely flabbergasted when I came across a picture of this insane-looking ski jump on a friend's Facebook page, and learned that it used to stand right on Bennoch Road in Orono.
Lewiston DHHS office closes due to water, electrical damage
LEWISTON, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday morning its district office on Main Street in Lewiston is temporarily closed due to water and electrical damage from extreme cold weather this past weekend. In a news release, DHHS spokesperson Jackie Farwell said the office...
Water damage closes Boothbay Region Elementary School
BOOTHBAY, Maine — A sprinkler system break in the Boothbay Region Elementary School caused major damage to the building, forcing the school to close for the upcoming week. In a message to families, Principal Shawna Kurr said crews are assessing the damage and there is no timeline on when staff or students can return.
