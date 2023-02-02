ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 13

Related
wdrb.com

Coalition of Kentucky educators present lawmakers with plan to reduce teacher shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coalition of Kentucky educators is set to present Kentucky lawmakers with its plans to address the state's teacher shortage. The Kentucky Association of School Administrators created the Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession last fall. The 125 volunteers split into nine sub-groups and came up with six recommendations to ease Kentucky's teacher shortage. Those recommendations are being shared with the House Education Committee during its Feb. 7 meeting.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity

Why must someone laid off from a job be further penalized by the state? To be denied long-established unemployment benefits? To be pressured to take an available job rather than find one that advanced a career? Yet Kentucky lawmakers decided the state must become a harsh taskmaster, snapping a whip to get people back into […] The post Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Junior Achievement to open KFC in Finance Park for students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Kentucky Fried Chicken location is coming to Kentuckiana, but this one will be a little different. According to a news release Monday, Junior Achievement (JA) of Kentuckiana and KFC joined forces to open a mock restaurant inside of Finance Park. Finance Park is a...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
spectrumnews1.com

How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
KENTUCKY STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Kentucky

There is a pulse that flows through Kentucky like the beat of a thoroughbred’s heart moments before the race begins. It’s rich like a fine small-batch bourbon filled with notes of Corvette leather and chocolate. And there is an undercurrent of a life that flows strong like the Kentucky River or echoes in our veins like a whoop of celebration reverberating off the ancient walls of Mammoth Cave… If you are ready for an adventure, you will be enthralled with some of the best places to stay in Kentucky we have featured below.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
SOMERSET, KY
wdrb.com

DeSantis expected to control Disney district governing board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could take control over the board of a special governing district Walt Disney World operates over its theme parks in the state. A new bill introduced Monday as part of a special legislative session would require the Republican governor to appoint a five-member governing board over the Disney government. The proposal comes after a high-profile feud between DeSantis and Disney over the entertainment giant's criticism of a law dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay." Lawmakers are also expected to expand the governor's controversial migrant relocation program. DeSantis has focused heavily on cultural issues ahead of his potential 2024 presidential run.
FLORIDA STATE
WKYT 27

County by County, Pt. 1 (2/6/2023)

It’s the first full week of February kicking off and it’s doing so with windy and fairly nice weather. WATCH | Sexual assault and kidnapping suspect appears in court. The man charged in connection with three cold case abductions and sexual assaults appeared in court Monday. WATCH |...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Disney faces losing control of its kingdom with Florida bill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney’s government in Florida has been the envy of any private business, with its unprecedented powers in deciding what to build and how to build it at Walt Disney World. Those days are numbered as a new bill released this week puts the entertainment...
FLORIDA STATE
kcountry1057.com

Grant money will help clean 62 illegal dumps in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet on Thursday announced the awarding of approximately $534,000 in grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the state. The grant funding is used to clean sites where household solid waste items such as couches,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wftgam.com

Gov. Andy Beshear Announces The ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour’

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour starts February 14th in Hopkinsville. It will make its way to Eastern Kentucky on March 7th in Hazard, March 8th in London, March 13th in Prestonsburg and March 14th in Morehead. All of the local stops will be from 1-3 p.m. You will need to register to attend each stop. You can do that here. Gov. Beshear said access to reliable high-speed internet is critical to the state’s future economic growth and will vastly improve the daily lives of all Kentuckians. The six-week listening tour hosted by the state’s Office of Broadband Development, in collaboration with the Education and Labor Cabinet, aligns with planning requirements laid out in the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program as Kentucky develops a state high-speed internet plan. Visit broadband.ky.gov to learn more.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy