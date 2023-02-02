Mendocino County Fire Safe Council offers free training March 13 – 14 for contractors, architects, building supply stores and more

The following is a press release by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. During the week of February 6th, virtual community workshops will be held with each of the target communities to present the findings of the needs assessment and preview potential mobility solutions.

LAYTONVILLE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO