Mendocino County Fire Safe Council offers free training March 13 – 14 for contractors, architects, building supply stores and more

Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
[UPDATE]Vehicle Overturns Off Highway 101 North of Willits Trapping Woman Inside
A vehicle has overturned off the side of Highway 101 near the intersection with Reynolds Highway north of Willits trapping a woman inside. Scanner traffic beginning at 8:03 p.m. indicates emergency personnel are en route to the scene where a green vehicle has flipped upside down coming to rest off the side of the roadway.
Willits News
Mendocino County added to ‘major disaster declaration’ for latest winter storms
Mendocino County has been added to the “major disaster declaration” for the 2022-2023 Winter Storms, county officials reported this week. According to the press release, “the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), and Mendocino County Disaster Recovery and OES have been tracking, documenting, and verifying storm damages for several weeks with the goal of bringing additional recovery resources to Mendocino County.”
mendofever.com
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Residents of Brooktrails, Covelo, Potter Valley, Laytonville, and Hopland: Comment on Proposed Transporation Solutions for Your Community
The following is a press release by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. During the week of February 6th, virtual community workshops will be held with each of the target communities to present the findings of the needs assessment and preview potential mobility solutions.
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
mendofever.com
Screaming Heard, Theft Of Mail – Ukiah Police Logs 01.31.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Feb. 3, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. RAPE: Shane E. Britton, 29, of Covelo, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Feb. 2 on suspicion of rape, burglary, false imprisonment, witness intimidation and assault with intent to rape. He was held under $1 million bail. He was arrested by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
kymkemp.com
60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It
A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
Comments / 0