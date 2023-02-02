ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown Happenings: Things to Do in and Around Morristown This Weekend; Feb. 3 - Feb 5

By Susie Scholz
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - It's going to be cold outside this weekend so bundle up and stay warm with these fun events. Have a great weekend everyone!

Friday February 3

A Quilter's Journey; A Morning with Master Quilters; Morris County Library; 10am - 12pm

Free Food Distribution sponsored by Table of Hope; 299 Webro Road in Parsippany; 10:30am - 11:30am (free and open to everyone)

Morristown Wrestling vs Hackettstown High School at Hackettstown; 6pm

A Night at The Museum; Morris Museum; 7pm - 10pm

Troubadour Presents Valentine's Day Extravaganza; Morrisotwn Unitarian Fellowship; 7:30pm

Live Music with The Strangers; Tavern Off the Green in Morristown; 8pm

Saturday February 4

Craft Day with Hands on History (Make cards and pictures with stencils, stamps and stickers); Fosterfields; 3 sessions (10am - 2pm)

Kids in the Wild: Maps and Compasses; Great Swamp in Chatham; 10am - 11am

Morristown Wrestling Quad vs TBD; Morristown High School; 10am

Used Book Sale; Morristown Library; 10am - 2pm

Free Talk to Celebrate Black History Month with Anne Motto of the Morris County Historical Society; Morristown Headquarters Plaza; 1pm

Maple Sugaring Demos; Great Swamp in Chatham; 1pm - 2pm and 2:30pm - 3:30pm

Onesie Bar Crawl through Morristown; Starts at Horseshoe Tavern; 2:30pm

Sunday February 5

Morris County Winter Farmers Market; Parking Lot of Convent Station Train Station; 9:30am - 1pm

Pinkalicious Party- decorate a Cupcake Bank and Tiara; Learning Express Morristown; 12pm and 5pm ($10) call to reserve your spot

Pinkalicious; Mayo Performing Arts Center; 1pm and 4:30pm ($12 and up)

Maple Sugaring Demos; Great Swamp in Chatham; 1pm - 2pm and 2:30pm - 3:30pm

NJSIAA District Tournament; Morristown High School Fencing vs TBD at North Hunterdon High School; 1pm

Book Talk with Civil War Historian and Author William Styple discussing General Philip Kearny: A Very God of War; Macculloch Hall; 2pm ($6 and up/free for members)

Winter Organ Recital;Corpus Christi CHurch  234 Southern Boulevard in Chatham; 4:30pm - 5:30pm,

Choral Evensong; St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Morristown; 6pm

