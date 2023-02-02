REPORT: 60 percent of children in Montgomery County have considered suicide

Nearly two-thirds of Montgomery County children in grades seven through 12 have considered suicide, according to a study done by local mental health professionals.

The Montgomery County Prevention Coalition, which promotes mental health including in children, produced those results and more in its annual report.

According to the same report, approximately 10 percent of that same cohort of young people have experienced physical abuse, News Center 7′s John Bedell reported Thursday. And only 5 percent of people 24 years old and younger have received mental health treatment after a mental health diagnosis.

“Every time that we do data collection, I think we’re we’re surprised and sobered by the numbers that we’re seeing,” Colleen Oaks, coalition manager, told Bedell.

“But we’re also really happy because some of the data that we have in there is about our volunteer work and the people that are coming together to change some of these numbers and move them in the right direction.”

Oaks and the coalition said children who pull away from participating in things they are interested in is one sign of concern.

“If [children are] really into sports or other activities and they’re just not participating, and you’re seeing those critical changes in behaviors, those are definitely some signs and symptoms for you to start having a conversation with them,” said Tazeen Ahmed, also with the coalition.

How can parents begin to talk with their children when signs of trouble appear?

“You can start it like any basic conversation of if you’re driving them to school or if you have some time alone at home by asking them about their daily activities and then just starting to ask them about how they’re feeling and how they’re facing the challenges that they’re going through,” Ahmed said.

Also, if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can call the Crisis Lifeline 9-8-8. You also may call 1-800-273-8255.



