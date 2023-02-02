ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews battling large fire at suburban Chicago warehouse

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago official says fire crews are battling a large fire at a warehouse that produced a towering smoke plume visible for miles around. Chicago Heights spokesman David Ormsby says the Morgan Li warehouse was fully engulfed in flames and multiple fire departments responded to the fire in the south Chicago suburb. He says no injuries have been reported. Ormsby says fire crews were still working Monday morning to bring the fire under control at the warehouse, which he said had furniture and fabrics stored inside. Aerial television footage showed the fire burning in several spots producing heavy smoke that rose high above Chicago Heights.
Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November

CHICAGO (AP) — Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season. Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced that the Wildcats’ home game would be played Nov. 4. Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB ballpark’s first college football game since 1938 and the Wildcats hosted Purdue there in 2021. Wrigley Field has a long history of hosting football games. The Chicago Bears played there from 1921 to 1970. The old Chicago Cardinals also played at Wrigley as well as DePaul until its program folded in 1939.
