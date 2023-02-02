Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville postal carrier sentenced for theft of mailDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins new road project in Green Cove Springs, announces 5 projects starting soonZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
New shops to open in San Marco neighborhood in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Comments / 0