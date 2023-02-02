ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mila Kunis Totally Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Over Those "Awkward" Red Carpet Pics

Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.
Ben Affleck Is Once Again a Meme After Looking Bored at the 2023 Grammys

Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Another day, another Ben Affleck meme. Whether at an event or making a frequent Dunkin' run, the Gone Girl star often ends up making the rounds on the internet for his totally relatable expressions. And following his trip to the 2023 Grammys there's a new clip making waves online.
Drew Barrymore's Dream Charlie's Angels 3 Co-Star Might Surprise You

Watch: Drew Barrymore Invites Savannah Guthrie to Join Charlie's Angels 3. It's been almost two decades since Drew Barrymore last kicked butt with Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz on the big screen. And while she's currently dominating the small screen with her synonymous daytime talk show and brand-new Netflix children's...
Madelyn Cline Confirms Her Relationship Status

Madelyn Cline has found a new leading man. Amid romance rumors with Jackson Guthy, the Outer Banks star recently shared an update on her relationship status. "I am happily taken," Madelyn revealed...
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out

Watch: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3. Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
