Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.

23 HOURS AGO