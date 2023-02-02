Read full article on original website
Mila Kunis Totally Called Out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Over Those "Awkward" Red Carpet Pics
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, have received flak from social media users who think they look so uncomfortable together on the red carpet.
Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer Says Zach Shallcross Is "Very, Very Happy" With How His Journey Ends
Watch: Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date. There might be a happy ending in Zach Shallcross' future. While the current Bachelor's journey is just starting to play out for viewers at home, host Jesse Palmer teased exclusively to E! News that Zach is "very, very happy" with how things eventually play out.
2023 Grammys: You’ll Be Lucky, Lucky to See Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ "Unholy" Performance
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles. We are latching on to this onstage moment. Sam Smith and Kim Petras made a lasting mark on the 2023 Grammys with their Feb. 5 performance of "Unholy." During the show, Sam donned a red, patent-leather-textured ensemble, while Kim rocked a red, mini dress paired with matching boots and gloves.
Ashton Kutcher Says There Would Be Affair Rumors If He Put His Arm Around Reese Witherspoon on Red Carpet
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Ashton Kutcher is discussing his place on the red carpet next to co-star Reese Witherspoon. In case you missed it, the pair—who co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine—have recently posed together in red...
Tyler Cameron Addresses His Relationship Status After Spending Time With "Amazing" Kristin Cavallari
Watch: Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors. Receiving a rose from Tyler Cameron this Valentine's Day may be easier said than done. As the most romantic holiday of the year approaches, fans are curious to find out if The Bachelorette star is single and ready to mingle. His candid answer may surprise you.
Ben Affleck Is Once Again a Meme After Looking Bored at the 2023 Grammys
Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Another day, another Ben Affleck meme. Whether at an event or making a frequent Dunkin' run, the Gone Girl star often ends up making the rounds on the internet for his totally relatable expressions. And following his trip to the 2023 Grammys there's a new clip making waves online.
How Katherine Schwarzenegger Really Feels About Critics of Her and Husband Chris Pratt
Watch: Katherine Schwarzenegger REACTS to Critics of Her Husband Chris Pratt. Katherine Schwarzenegger is shutting the negative comments out. The author recently got candid on how she deals with the scrutiny she and husband Chris Pratt have faced over the years. "I see what people say," Katherine told The New...
Kim Kardashian Shares Glam Session With Daughter North in Cute TikTok
As a hairdresser, Kim Kardashian is a cut above the rest. After posting numerous makeup tutorials and skincare secrets on TikTok, the SKIMS founder recently showcased another beauty skill: How she...
Harry Styles' Dancers Address Performance Mishap at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles' Grammys performance apparently wasn't the same as it was in rehearsals. After seeing some less than golden reactions to his "As It Was" number, the singer's dancers are speaking out,...
Best Believe Taylor Swift Is Still Bejeweled at the 2023 Grammys
Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammys is something out of our wildest dreams. The "Anti-Hero" singer graced the red carpet for the Trevor Noah-hosted event Feb. 5 in a gorgeous Custom Roberto Cavalli...
Below Deck's Alissa Humber Sets the Record Straight on the Ross-Katie Love Triangle
Watch: Below Deck's Fraser Olender on Becoming Show's First Male Chief Stew. Alissa Humber is a happily single stew. The Below Deck star is shutting down love triangle talk after she flirted with Bosun Ross McHarg amid his ongoing romance with Deckhand Katie Glaser on season 10 of the hit Bravo series.
How Rebecca Black Is Putting Her Own Stamp on Pop Music After “Friday”
It may not be Friday, but Rebecca Black is ready to have some fun, fun, fun. No, she's not hoping her 2011 viral single gets stuck in your head again. Rather, the 25-year-old is ready to show how...
Drew Barrymore's Dream Charlie's Angels 3 Co-Star Might Surprise You
Watch: Drew Barrymore Invites Savannah Guthrie to Join Charlie's Angels 3. It's been almost two decades since Drew Barrymore last kicked butt with Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz on the big screen. And while she's currently dominating the small screen with her synonymous daytime talk show and brand-new Netflix children's...
Madelyn Cline Confirms Her Relationship Status
Madelyn Cline has found a new leading man. Amid romance rumors with Jackson Guthy, the Outer Banks star recently shared an update on her relationship status. "I am happily taken," Madelyn revealed...
Why Meghan Trainor Worried She Was Experiencing Pregnancy Loss With Baby No. 2
Watch: Meghan Trainor Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2. Meghan Trainor thought she knew what to expect when expecting, having already welcomed son Riley in February 2021. She even wrote the literal book on the subject, penning April's Dear Future Mama to help guide mothers-to-be through the wild, confusing...
See How Taylor Swift Supported Harry Styles' 2023 Grammys Win
Haylor fans know this former couple all too well. Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were both in attendance during tonight's 2023 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 (see...
Rita Ora Recalls Keeping Taika Waititi Marriage "Super Private"
Rita Ora appears to still be on a first time high while discussing her relationship with Taika Waititi. More than a week after the singer confirmed that she and the Thor: Ragnarok director had...
Why Matthew McConaughey Almost Lost How to Lose a Guy Role
Kate Hudson may have tried and failed to lose a guy in 10 days, but she succeeded in cementing her status as one of Hollywood's rom-com queens. No bulls--t, it really has been 20 years since How...
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Call Her Daddy Interview Fake Out
Watch: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3. Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine—and that the musician would publicly address last year's cheating scandal.
Queen Latifah Shares Heartfelt Advice to Younger Female Artists Being Pitted Against Each Other
Queen Latifah is all about that U.N.I.T.Y. At the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, the seven-time nominee shared a few heartfelt words for younger artists in the music industry, especially when it comes to younger women being pitted against each other as their respective careers continue to grow. (See every star hit the red carpet here).
