KGET 17
Elaina’s Experiments: Make elephant toothpaste at home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Melanie Pitcher with the Idea Lab Bakersfield joined 17 News for Elaina’s Experiments with a science experiment you can do at home. This week, learn how to make elephant toothpaste with items that may be around your home!
KGET 17
Bakersfield Black American History Parade returns
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Bakersfield Black American History Parade is coming up on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Last year hundreds marched through the streets to celebrate black history, and the parade had the street packed with floats, horses, and groups from around the community to celebrate the accomplishments of the black community.
KGET 17
‘Walk In Wednesday’ welcomes new, experienced nurses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Director of Staff Development Laura Cunanan and Nurse Residency Coordinator Lindsey Muir of Kern Medical joined 17 News to discuss beginner and experienced nurse recruitment events. Kern Medical is looking for kind, compassionate and highly skilled nurses to help take care of patients in the...
KGET 17
Local business offers prominent community charity much-needed help
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local business has given one of Bakersfield’s most important charities a crucial lifeline just in the nick of time. Toys for Tots had until the end of the month to move out of its previous storage facility and into a new space, and as a result the organization urgently needed someone to provide a warehouse where they could store the toys.
KGET 17
Conflicting views after release of docuseries “Killing County”
BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — You may or may not have had a chance to watch “Killing County,” but a few people have the Bakersfield Police Department and the Ramirez family, whose son’s death is one of the series focuses. However, their response to the docuseries is...
KGET 17
BPD seeks help in finding adult male suspect in Kern Street standoff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A standoff occurred between the Bakersfield Police and an adult male Sunday at 3:37 a.m. that involved shots being fired between the officers and the suspect. According to a release by the BPD, officers were called to the scene by a gunfire activation in the...
KGET 17
Bakersfield Police screen 600 vehicles in DUI checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit conducted a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Friday night. More than 600 vehicles were screened by officers between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m in the 300 block of East Truxtun Avenue. Of these vehicles, 11 drivers were detained for. evaluation...
Man gets 2 years in deadly hit-and-run crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, pleaded no contest last month to hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, […]
KGET 17
Adult male found dead after shooting on Baker Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adult male was found dying Saturday at 1:30 a.m. after a shooting in East Bakersfield. According to a Bakersfield Police Department release, police officers responded to a shooting at 600 Baker St. and found the adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical aid...
KGET 17
Expect cloudy skies, warmer weather expected this week
Some clouds will hang around this morning, but we should see clearing this afternoon around Kern County. Temperatures today will be in the lower 50’s in the Valley, with 40’s in the Mountain areas. High pressure will build into the area the next few days, this will bring temps back into the upper 60’s by the middle of the week.
