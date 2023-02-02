Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
Early Life of Henry David ThoreauMint MessageConcord, MA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Burst pipe at Worcester Housing Authority property forces nearly 200 elderly people out of homes
WORCESTER, Mass. - The weekend's record breaking cold forced nearly 200 elderly people out of their homes in Worcester. A pipe burst at the Worcester Housing Authority's Elm Park Tower on Pleasant Street. The 16-story building is senior-only housing. The building experienced pipes freezing, power outages, and major flooding Saturday.
spectrumnews1.com
Local plumbing companies facing long list of burst pipe calls
AUBURN, Mass. - Last weekend's sub-zero temperatures lead to pipe bursts in homes, businesses and other buildings across the region, and created a hectic situation for local plumbers and other contractors. What You Need To Know. Local plumbers are still dealing with burst pipes after the weekend's cold weather. Gervais...
spectrumnews1.com
In effort to keep everyone warm, Worcester church leaves free hats, gloves, scarves downtown
WORCESTER, Mass. - A local church and members of its youth group are doing their part to make sure everyone is warm this winter. Members of the Universalist Unitarian Church in Worcester spent a night last week tying hats, scarves and gloves to some of the light posts, fences and benches along the Worcester Common. The clothing items were available for anyone to take. There were also encouraging notes saying "I am not lost. If you need this to stay warm, please take it or share with someone who does."
Worcester PD proposes policy for body cameras hitting streets soon
WORCESTER — Worcester police have developed a recommended policy for the use of body cameras, which are scheduled to hit the streets at the end of the month. “The purpose of this policy is to establish guidelines for the proper use, management, storage, and retrieval of video recorded by (body-worn cameras),” the policy, which is before the City Council Tuesday night, states. “It is the policy of the Worcester Police Department to respect the legitimate privacy interests...
25 Investigates: Exclusive access inside the only Mass. prison unit dedicated to young fathers
Young fathers taking parenting classes, learning life skills, working with mentors. It’s all happening at a Massachusetts prison. Now, 25 Investigates is giving you an exclusive look inside this prison unit that’s the first of its kind in the country.
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Safe spaces for homeless, people in need amid cold emergency in Boston
Boston city leaders have prepared options for people experiencing homelessness and others in need during Saturday’s potentially record-breaking cold.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester city manager's new plan puts focus on diversity, equity and inclusion
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester's city manager is presenting a plan to reorganize city rolls and offices in an effort to put a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. City Manager Eric Batista will present the plan to the city council this week. It involves reorganizing the executive office of diversity,...
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
Talk of Blizzard of '78 heats up with anniversary
The 61-degree swing in temperature readings in Worcester during the weekend - from minus 13 Saturday to 48 degrees Sunday - has made weather a hot topic. Add to that the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of '78. That two-day storm, ending Feb. 7, 1978, dropped 20.2 inches on Worcester and 30 inches on Westborough.
Massachusetts couple with humble beginnings opens new auburn business
A new business in Auburn is making it easier to snap selfies and the married owners have a backstory that’s positively Massachusetts.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
westernmassnews.com
‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some struggling families with high-power costs turn to a local Salvation Army which has a program to help those who qualify reduce their utility bills. According to EnergySage.com, Massachusetts residents are paying six cents more than the national average on energy bills this year. The “Good...
What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
SNAP 'appalled' by Worcester Diocese abuse report that doesn't name accused priests
WORCESTER — An advocacy group for survivors of sexual abuse by priests has condemned the Diocese of Worcester's updated report on cleric abuse throughout the diocese's history because it does not name accused clerics. In a news release, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, said...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee names Marcus Ware new superintendent of schools
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The Chicopee School Committee voted Monday to make Marcus Ware the district's new superintendent. The vote was previously deadlocked between interim superintendent Alvin Morton and Ware, who is currently the superintendent at the Windham Public Schools in Connecticut. Two committee members switched their votes Monday night to...
Winter weather advisory in place as evening commute could be slippery
Much of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory and slippery roads are possible for the Tuesday evening commute. Cities under the advisory include Charlemont, Barre, Gloucester, Springfield, Worcester and Cambridge. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation, including less than an inch of snow and sleet, according to the National Weather Service....
Comments / 2