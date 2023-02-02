ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Local plumbing companies facing long list of burst pipe calls

AUBURN, Mass. - Last weekend's sub-zero temperatures lead to pipe bursts in homes, businesses and other buildings across the region, and created a hectic situation for local plumbers and other contractors. What You Need To Know. Local plumbers are still dealing with burst pipes after the weekend's cold weather. Gervais...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

In effort to keep everyone warm, Worcester church leaves free hats, gloves, scarves downtown

WORCESTER, Mass. - A local church and members of its youth group are doing their part to make sure everyone is warm this winter. Members of the Universalist Unitarian Church in Worcester spent a night last week tying hats, scarves and gloves to some of the light posts, fences and benches along the Worcester Common. The clothing items were available for anyone to take. There were also encouraging notes saying "I am not lost. If you need this to stay warm, please take it or share with someone who does."
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester PD proposes policy for body cameras hitting streets soon

WORCESTER — Worcester police have developed a recommended policy for the use of body cameras, which are scheduled to hit the streets at the end of the month.  “The purpose of this policy is to establish guidelines for the proper use, management, storage, and retrieval of video recorded by (body-worn cameras),” the policy, which is before the City Council Tuesday night, states. “It is the policy of the Worcester Police Department to respect the legitimate privacy interests...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold

BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee names Marcus Ware new superintendent of schools

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The Chicopee School Committee voted Monday to make Marcus Ware the district's new superintendent. The vote was previously deadlocked between interim superintendent Alvin Morton and Ware, who is currently the superintendent at the Windham Public Schools in Connecticut. Two committee members switched their votes Monday night to...
CHICOPEE, MA

