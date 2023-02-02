ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

WLOS.com

Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
Queen City News

Conover man charged with trafficking heroin

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Conover man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a warrant was executed on his home last week, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. A warrant was executed at the home of 40-year-old Victor Leatherman on Highway 16 in Conover on Friday. 48 grams of […]
CONOVER, NC
WLOS.com

Update: Rutherford County authorities confirm missing man found safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities confirm Christopher Bomer has been located and is safe. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, John Christopher Bomer. The sheriff's office says Bomer is a 52-year-old Black male, standing 6’1’’...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hudson Woman Gets Federal Prison Time For Raiding Mailboxes

31-year-old Phyllis Ann Garcia of Hudson was sentenced Thursday (February 2) to 54 months in prison for bank fraud and related charges. The announcement was made by Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Garcia was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after she completes her prison term and to pay $18,418.16 in restitution.
HUDSON, NC
FOX Carolina

3 hurt, 1 killed in head-on crash in Greenville

Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney. Updated: 7 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview on Sunday and struck the room where their two children sleep. Hannah Blankenship doesn’t believe the shooting was targeted or intentional, instead thinks it was an accident with someone firing on the nearby mountain or in the woods. She’s thankful no one was hurt and hopes the person responsible realizes the danger the incident caused.
FAIRVIEW, NC
WLOS.com

18-year-old wanted in Asheville drive-by shooting that involved juvenile

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2023. Police have identified Zachary Carson Waters, 18, as the suspect who has also been charged in the drive-by shooting Monday. A juvenile was also involved.
ASHEVILLE, NC

