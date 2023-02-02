Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge man with murder following shooting in McDowell Co.
SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg family asks for body cam footage and transparency after deadly deputy involved shooting
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A family torn apart by grief spoke out Monday along with area racial justice leaders after a deputy-involved shooting ended Darius Holcomb's life. "We want transparency and accountability," said Elder James Johnson, CEO of the Racial Justice Network Monday. "We don't want to wait on the body cams and the dash cams."
WLOS.com
Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
Conover man charged with trafficking heroin
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Conover man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a warrant was executed on his home last week, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. A warrant was executed at the home of 40-year-old Victor Leatherman on Highway 16 in Conover on Friday. 48 grams of […]
WLOS.com
'Careless & reckless:' Mother urges safety precautions after bullet strikes kids' bedroom
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview Sunday. “I mean, we moved the Barbie house out of course and we weren’t allowed to touch anything until the officers left,” said Hannah Blankenship.
WLOS.com
BOOM! Bomb squad disposes of decades-old dynamite found in Barnardsville barn
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the Barnardsville community late Saturday evening after a call about what looked like decaying dynamite. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office called the bomb squad after someone cleaning out a barn found what was believed to be explosives,...
Police: Grandmother faces charges after child overdoses on fentanyl
An Upstate grandmother is facing charges after police said a child overdosed on fentanyl.
WLOS.com
Update: Rutherford County authorities confirm missing man found safe
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities confirm Christopher Bomer has been located and is safe. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, John Christopher Bomer. The sheriff's office says Bomer is a 52-year-old Black male, standing 6’1’’...
WLOS.com
'I would just pray to die:' Ex-girlfriend of Haywood County murder suspect speaks out
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect is speaking out about her experience with him. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. His mother, Jeanie Bolden is being charged with accessory after...
860wacb.com
Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
Florida murder suspect given $2M bond after multi-county police chase in NC
A murder suspect out of Florida was arrested Thursday night after a police chase across three counties in North Carolina.
860wacb.com
Hudson Woman Gets Federal Prison Time For Raiding Mailboxes
31-year-old Phyllis Ann Garcia of Hudson was sentenced Thursday (February 2) to 54 months in prison for bank fraud and related charges. The announcement was made by Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Garcia was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after she completes her prison term and to pay $18,418.16 in restitution.
WLOS.com
Video footage shows moments suspect threatened motorists with fake gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 has obtained new footage from the moments an Asheville man is accused of threatening and pointing a gun at multiple people in a business parking lot on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Asheville Police Department said Wednesday that multiple calls were made to 911 around...
Suspect wanted for murder in Florida apprehended in WNC
A suspect wanted on murder charges in Florida is in custody following a police chase in Western North Carolina. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in a chase to apprehend Matthew Scott Flores, Thursday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
3 hurt, 1 killed in head-on crash in Greenville
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
WLOS.com
WLOS.com
18-year-old wanted in Asheville drive-by shooting that involved juvenile
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2023. Police have identified Zachary Carson Waters, 18, as the suspect who has also been charged in the drive-by shooting Monday. A juvenile was also involved.
WLOS.com
Animal rescue raises enough funds for full repairs following tragic electrical fire
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal rescue in McDowell County that recently suffered the loss of a mother dog and puppies in an electrical fire shared good news in an update this weekend. Rusty's Legacy Dog Rescue, in Marion, shared Feb. 1 that a fire, determined to be caused...
