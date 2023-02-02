Read full article on original website
thelocalne.ws
No middle or high school Monday
IPSWICH — The severe freeze claimed a number of victims over the weekend — the water pipes at the middle and high school among them. As a result, there will be no school for grades six through 12 on Monday. Elementary school students will be able to attend as normal.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee names Marcus Ware new superintendent of schools
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The Chicopee School Committee voted Monday to make Marcus Ware the district's new superintendent. The vote was previously deadlocked between interim superintendent Alvin Morton and Ware, who is currently the superintendent at the Windham Public Schools in Connecticut. Two committee members switched their votes Monday night to...
Woburn wants $250,000 from striking teachers union
WOBURN - Whether Woburn students will be able to go back to school on Monday hinges on whether the city and the teachers union can agree on a deal covering costs incurred during the weeklong strike.Mayor Scott Galvin said tentative agreements have been reached regarding teachers and paraprofessionals, but the Woburn Teachers Association is opposed to paying $250,000 as part of a return to work agreement."The one sticking point is the financial part, which is something that is a must for the city," Galvin said in a Saturday news conference. "We're looking to get our costs back. . . this...
homenewshere.com
School start times to change in 2023
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee voted in favor of changing school start times with a new schedule for the 2023-2024 school year at their meeting last week. The Wildwood will now start at 7:45 a.m.; the high school and middle school at 8:05 a.m.; the Boutwell, Shawsheen, and West at 8:30 a.m.; and the Woburn Street and the North will begin at 9:05 a.m. next year.
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'
The playground will honor Laney Ladd.Photo by(DEPP / The Love For Laney Project) (DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester city manager's new plan puts focus on diversity, equity and inclusion
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester's city manager is presenting a plan to reorganize city rolls and offices in an effort to put a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. City Manager Eric Batista will present the plan to the city council this week. It involves reorganizing the executive office of diversity,...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
Freezing temperatures led to burst pipes throughout Mass. over the weekend: ‘It was non-stop’
This weekend’s record-setting cold temperatures were the cause of hundreds of emergency calls in Massachusetts this weekend, with the most common being burst or frozen pipes leading to leaks and flooding. In Worcester, Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche said the Fire Department responded to 558 total emergency calls from...
What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Rats are prompting some parents to keep their kids out of a South Shore elementary school
“Having rats in the cafeteria is a big one to really kind of rein in and get under control." What school officials have described as a “small” rat infestation at a Plymouth elementary school has some parents keeping their children home as the issue is addressed. “Having rats...
spectrumnews1.com
In effort to keep everyone warm, Worcester church leaves free hats, gloves, scarves downtown
WORCESTER, Mass. - A local church and members of its youth group are doing their part to make sure everyone is warm this winter. Members of the Universalist Unitarian Church in Worcester spent a night last week tying hats, scarves and gloves to some of the light posts, fences and benches along the Worcester Common. The clothing items were available for anyone to take. There were also encouraging notes saying "I am not lost. If you need this to stay warm, please take it or share with someone who does."
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: who is responsible for damage from toppling trees?
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dangerous winds have been toppling trees and causing extensive damage throughout western Massachusetts. Following the damaging winds in our area just days ago, we spoke with an insurance agent to find out who is liable in these types of situations. The strong winds on Friday caused...
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Many schools closing their doors on Friday due to freezing cold weather
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
