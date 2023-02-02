ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

WLOS.com

Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
WLOS.com

Enrollment for Asheville City Schools open from Feb. 6 - March 13

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Feb. 6 marks the first day of online open enrollment for students and families of the Asheville City Schools district. The enrollment period continues until March 13. Students must be five years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2023 to be considered for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Registration now open for Zaniac summer camps

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Learning really NEVER stops at Zaniac Learning Center in Asheville!. From helping students with their dual language activities, coding and cool experiments, the campus located in Biltmore Park offers kindergarten through eighth grade programs and camps. The kids participate in a number of activities and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Report of weapon on bus unfounded, Jackson County officials say

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers secured and searched a bus Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, after reports of a student in possession of a weapon. But no weapon was found, officials said. Jackson County Public Schools said in a Facebook post that Smoky Mountain High School and Fairview School administrators...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview on Sunday and struck the room where their two children sleep. Hannah Blankenship doesn’t believe the shooting was targeted or intentional, instead thinks it was an accident with someone firing on the nearby mountain or in the woods. She’s thankful no one was hurt and hopes the person responsible realizes the danger the incident caused.
FAIRVIEW, NC
WLOS.com

Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

What's happening to the Smith-McDowell House Museum?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A piece a history that has been shut down is at the center of Monday's Ask 13. “What's happened to the Smith-McDowell House Museum? It is closed and severely renovated inside,” News 13 viewer D Holcombe said. The mansion, built in the 1840s, has...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Catamounts Used Balanced Offensive Effort to Defeat Chattanooga

Cullowhee — (WLOS) Tre Jackson led five Western Carolina players in double figures with 18 points as WCU earned an 83-68 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center in front of a season-high 3,157 fans. WCU improves to 13-12 overall and 6-6 in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WLOS.com

Bulldogs battle but fall on the road at USC Upstate, 76-70

Spartanburg — (WLOS) The UNC Asheville men’s basketball team battled but fell on the road to USC Upstate on Saturday afternoon by a score of 76-70. With the loss, the Bulldogs move to 18-7 overall and 10-2 in Big South play. Drew Pember led the way for the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny’s Winter Prediction

Oh sure, that Pennsylvania rodent, noted weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil may get all the national publicity on February 2nd, after all it is Groundhog Day, but we all know who to REALLY pay attention to. “Pisgah Pete,” Brevard, North Carolina’s official white squirrel ambassador, had predicted the remaining length of winter and football games since 2015. However, according to The Transylvania Times, in 2022, “that most famous member of the white squirrels species unique to Brevard announced his early retirement due to age.”
BREVARD, NC

