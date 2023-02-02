Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Jackson County does not have a middle school -- but there is a push to change that
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County Public Schools is just one of a half a dozen districts in North Carolina that does not have a formal middle school. But there's movement to change that, as leaders argue a middle school would bring more quality teaching to students. Superintendent Dr....
WLOS.com
ACS board members indicate willingness to discuss vacant school with Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City School Board of Education members talked about the future of the former Asheville Primary School during a special called meeting Monday night. Buncombe County has expressed interest in the property. A recommendation was made for the board to be willing to meet with...
WLOS.com
Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
WLOS.com
Enrollment for Asheville City Schools open from Feb. 6 - March 13
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Feb. 6 marks the first day of online open enrollment for students and families of the Asheville City Schools district. The enrollment period continues until March 13. Students must be five years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2023 to be considered for...
WLOS.com
Registration now open for Zaniac summer camps
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Learning really NEVER stops at Zaniac Learning Center in Asheville!. From helping students with their dual language activities, coding and cool experiments, the campus located in Biltmore Park offers kindergarten through eighth grade programs and camps. The kids participate in a number of activities and...
WLOS.com
Report of weapon on bus unfounded, Jackson County officials say
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers secured and searched a bus Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, after reports of a student in possession of a weapon. But no weapon was found, officials said. Jackson County Public Schools said in a Facebook post that Smoky Mountain High School and Fairview School administrators...
WLOS.com
Henderson County wants state to make board of education candidates list party affiliation
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County continues on its path toward making school board races partisan. Commissioners approved a resolution Monday night supporting the identification of party affiliation by candidates running for school board seats. But not everyone is on board with the decision. The League of Women Voters...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview on Sunday and struck the room where their two children sleep. Hannah Blankenship doesn’t believe the shooting was targeted or intentional, instead thinks it was an accident with someone firing on the nearby mountain or in the woods. She’s thankful no one was hurt and hopes the person responsible realizes the danger the incident caused.
WLOS.com
Funding available for organizations working with youth in juvenile justice system
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is making a $600,000 investment into getting juvenile offenders on the right track. It’s part of an effort to move kids out of the juvenile justice system and keep them from becoming repeat offenders. “We definitely know it works," Tiffany Iheanacho,...
WLOS.com
State, local leaders react after county's biggest renter stops accepting rental assistance
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s largest renter has made a significant decision that could affect whether vulnerable residents will have access to affordable housing. Hawthorne Residential Properties owns and rents more apartments in Buncombe County than any other landlord. Until recently, they did accept rental assistance...
WLOS.com
Sheriff honors student who provided lifesaving first aid in fatal crash involving 3 teens
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County Sheriff's Office honored a local high school student last week with a Lifesaving Award for his heroic actions on Dec. 8, 2022, when he witnessed a fatal car crash in Henderson County that involved three teenagers and immediately stopped to help. Dominic...
WLOS.com
'Careless & reckless:' Mother urges safety precautions after bullet strikes kids' bedroom
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview Sunday. “I mean, we moved the Barbie house out of course and we weren’t allowed to touch anything until the officers left,” said Hannah Blankenship.
WLOS.com
Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
WLOS.com
Sunday brunch serves as time for fun, friendship and community during Black History Month
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Black History Month provides an opportunity and space for communities to come together and celebrate. Fun, friendship and community were the goals of Sunday's brunch hosted by Black Wall Street AVL. The event aimed to be a time and place for people to meet and...
WLOS.com
What's happening to the Smith-McDowell House Museum?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A piece a history that has been shut down is at the center of Monday's Ask 13. “What's happened to the Smith-McDowell House Museum? It is closed and severely renovated inside,” News 13 viewer D Holcombe said. The mansion, built in the 1840s, has...
WLOS.com
Girls of all ages get chance to try out sports as part of Women & Girls in Sports Day
National Women and Girls in Sports Day was celebrated earlier this week, and on Saturday, Feb. 4, Asheville had its own interactive celebration. Asheville Parks and Recreation invited those interested to Carrier Park for the annual day that encourages girls and women to participate in sporting activities. For several hours...
WLOS.com
Catamounts Used Balanced Offensive Effort to Defeat Chattanooga
Cullowhee — (WLOS) Tre Jackson led five Western Carolina players in double figures with 18 points as WCU earned an 83-68 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center in front of a season-high 3,157 fans. WCU improves to 13-12 overall and 6-6 in...
WLOS.com
Bulldogs battle but fall on the road at USC Upstate, 76-70
Spartanburg — (WLOS) The UNC Asheville men’s basketball team battled but fell on the road to USC Upstate on Saturday afternoon by a score of 76-70. With the loss, the Bulldogs move to 18-7 overall and 10-2 in Big South play. Drew Pember led the way for the...
WLOS.com
Coffee & Clothes: Retro Coffee holds community clothing swap for patrons
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Retro Coffee is brewing up a new way for people to shop secondhand. The coffee shop, located at 2619 Sweeten Creek Road, held a community clothes swap Sunday, Feb. 5. Anyone who purchased a coffee or pastry was also invited to browse and take home...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny’s Winter Prediction
Oh sure, that Pennsylvania rodent, noted weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil may get all the national publicity on February 2nd, after all it is Groundhog Day, but we all know who to REALLY pay attention to. “Pisgah Pete,” Brevard, North Carolina’s official white squirrel ambassador, had predicted the remaining length of winter and football games since 2015. However, according to The Transylvania Times, in 2022, “that most famous member of the white squirrels species unique to Brevard announced his early retirement due to age.”
