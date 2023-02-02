Read full article on original website
New tax changes mean more cash for most Washington residentsR.A. HeimWashington State
The Best Neighborhoods in SeattleAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
seattlerefined.com
3 beautiful bars you'll want to visit in Seattle
Seattle has plenty of amazing spots to visit, depending on your mood: sports bars, tapas bars, dive bars, you name it. But this article is dedicated to the most beautiful bars in Seattle. Treat yourself to memorable cocktails and spirits while immersed in a stunning setting suited for main character energy.
secretseattle.co
The Top 30 Things To Do In Fremont
Well, you’re in the right place! Welcome to the Secret Seattle guide to Fremont. Known as Seattle’s quirkiest neighborhood, Fremont is full of fun things to do year-round. Fremont has some of Seattle’s best public art and sculptures, so you can go on a self-guided tour or even join the monthly art walk. If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Fremont, we rounded up our favorites in addition to cafes and bakeries. Planning a night out in Fremont? We have some incredible bars and live music venues on this list. We also included plenty of shopping recommendations, including the weekend market.
seattlemet.com
Seattle Rents Fell in January—the Fifth Month in a Row
It was a wild 2022 rental market that saw both an extensive rent increase streak and a run of rent drops. So how did 2023 start? It all depends on where in the Puget Sound area you live. Seattle proper saw continued declines, according to the most recent Apartment List...
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State
Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
What is Seattle Washington famous for?
What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
Amazing Dream Home Price Drop $1.2M Now $11,999,000 in Seattle
Are you living in your dream home? If not, do you have one in mind?. Well, if you're not already living the dream, and you don't have your eye set on a prize just yet, there is a very dream-worthy home in Seattle that has just brought you $1.2M closer to making it all happen. Price drop!
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
shorelineareanews.com
Big Chicken coming to Shoreline
According to reporting in The Seattle Times, sports legend Shaq O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant chain will be opening a location in Shoreline this year. The restaurant, which serves chicken sandwiches and tenders, already has a location at Climate Pledge Arena for Kraken games. They have expanded to The Landing in Renton. Next is Shoreline and Mukilteo.
momswhothink.com
19 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In Seattle
Big port cities like Seattle can have so many activities for visitors and locals alike. When birthdays roll around, there are lots of fun places for birthday parties in Seattle. From educational to creative, entertaining to physical – keep on reading to find out some of the best picks for your child’s special day.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Photo bySpencer BackmanonUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is often thought of as a cold and rainy city, but is it really cold all year round? In this article, we'll take a closer look at the climate in Seattle and what you can expect weather-wise if you live or visit there.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?
A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary Demands
Seattle, Washington is one of the most thriving cities in the United States, with a robust economy and a thriving tech industry. However, with the high cost of living, it can be challenging to determine what salary you need to live comfortably in the city. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the salary demands in Seattle and what it takes to make ends meet.
King County and City of Seattle announce update to employee vaccine mandate
As a condition of employment, King County and City of Seattle employees will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19, according to a media release. The announcement is effective Monday. According to the media release, King County and the City of Seattle officials have used the latest recommendations from Public Health to inform their decisions, including the 2021 requirement that all county and city employees, contractors, and volunteers show proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to recent lower levels of community spread of the virus and hospitalizations having remained at lower levels, officials believe the overall risk was low enough to lift the mandate.
KOMO News
Winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Auburn Fred Meyer
SEATTLE — Check your tickets! You could be the newest millionaire in Washington state. The Washington Lottery confirmed with KOMO News that a single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Auburn. Lottery officials said the single winning ticket was sold on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer located at 801 Auburn Way North.
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
Get the DUCK Outta Here! A Hidden Gem Restaurant in Tacoma
Put this hidden gem BBQ place in Tacoma on your 'Must Try' list. We have been hearing reports that people are willing to wait in long lines at a tiny family-owned shop hidden in Tacoma. Some are saying that it is some of the best place for BBQ in the entire state of Washington. The food at this must-try place is known for being so good that many items on the menu are constantly sold out well before the evening comes. Have you been there yet?
fixhomelessness.org
Even After Multiple Sweeps, No End in Sight for Encampment
A few days ago, I was in downtown Seattle covering another encampment sweep on the problematic stretch along 3rd Avenue between James and Cherry streets. An axe-wielding homeless man, who was lingering around after cleanup crews left, spotted me filming and chased me down the street. I managed to get away.
