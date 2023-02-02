ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WGME

Rare bird returns to Maine, exciting bird watchers

The Maine Audubon says we were lucky last year when a rare bird spent the winter in Maine. Well now lightning has struck twice. The Steller’s sea eagle was spotted Saturday between Arrowsic and Georgetown on the Midcoast. The large bird was spotted on almost the exact same tree...
ARROWSIC, ME
WGME

These Maine towns used to have different names

As a state with some of the oldest examples of European colonization in U.S. history, most towns and cities in Maine have been around for around 200 years — even 300 or more years in some cases. York, Kittery, Wells, Kennebunkport and Scarborough were all incorporated in the 17th...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Wind chill records broken across Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (BDN) -- The weekend’s bitter cold snap broke wind chill records on both ends of the state, but by Sunday morning the freeze was gone. Wind chills in Frenchville bottomed out at minus 61 degrees about 6 a.m. Saturday, breaking the town’s 2004 record of minus 54.3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Study finds Maine is top state for animal protection laws

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Many people know Maine is a great place to enjoy with a pet, and one group found it is also a great place to protect our four-legged friends. The Animal Legal Defense Fund ranked Maine as the top state in the country for the strongest animal protection laws for a third year in a row. The advocacy group publishes a yearly report after combing through animal protection laws in every state.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine lawmakers debate new push for voter ID rules

AUGUSTA (WGME) – There's a new effort in Augusta to require Maine voters to show a photo ID at the polls proving who they are. Supporters and opponents met in committee Monday in Augusta. The bill would require a license or some form of government ID, like a special...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
UTAH STATE
WGME

Coffee shop steps up to help Lisbon Falls firefighters

LISBON FALLS (WGME) -- Icicles now cover a Lisbon Falls apartment duplex Sunday. But Saturday morning the building was engulfed in flames. Lisbon Falls firefighters say 14 people are left without homes after the duplex caught fire. Officials say there were no major injuries but at least five pets perished...
LISBON FALLS, ME
WGME

2 Mainers win Grammy awards

Two Mainers were awarded on music's biggest stage on Sunday. Portland-based audio engineering master Bob Ludwig won his 13th Grammy for Best Historical Album for remastering the 20th anniversary reissue of Wilco’s album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.”. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Boothbay school closes all week after sprinklers cause severe flooding damage

BOOTHBAY (WGME) - A Midcoast elementary school will be closed all week after the sprinklers caused severe flooding damage this weekend. Shawna Kurr, Principal of Boothbay Region Elementary School blames the extreme cold for setting off the sprinklers. They say there is major water damage to rooms, equipment, and instructional...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WGME

Missouri begins recreational marijuana sales

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KRCG) — Recreational marijuana sales started Friday in Missouri after emergency rules were put into place by the state Department of Health and Senior Services. In December, about 90% of dispensaries requested comprehensive licenses for adult use and medical use. MDHSS began approving or denying applications...
NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO

