How to get tickets to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles compete at this year's Super Bowl on February 12.

Super Bowl LVII, which takes place in Glendale, Arizona, is the hottest ticket in town.

The cheapest tickets are rising in cost all the time.

It's the hottest ticket in sports but it comes with a price — and that price is rising with every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles sealed their trips to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for the February 12 showdown after respective NFL playoff wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.

Among the many storylines heading into the Super Bowl are the Kelce brothers, Chiefs tight end Travis and Eagles center Jason, who will become the first brothers to compete against one another in the big game. Elsewhere, the Chief's offense, orchestrated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes , will hope to find flaws in the defensive prowess of the Eagles.

The MVP will be up for grabs, and though Mahomes is already an early favorite, should the Eagles lift the Vince Lombardi trophy, it'll likely be because of their strong offensive and defensive lines .

Tickets are currently fluctuating between $6,000 and $20,000 each

Almost 100 million people in the US viewed last year's Super Bowl, and a similar number will be expected to watch on Fox this month.

But for those with hopes of traveling to State Farm Stadium, which has a capacity of 73,000, be prepared to pay up. Tickets alone will cost a small fortune. When flights, hotels, and other expenses are included, it could be fun that sets you back five figures.

At the time of publication, Gametime — a marketplace app that specializes in last-minute tickets — showed that the cheapest single ticket, inclusive of taxes and fees, was $6,023.

The most expensive ticket on that site is currently $20,801 inclusive of taxes and fees.

Secondary-market tickets are also available on Ticketmaster , SeatGeek , and StubHub , and range in price from $6,000 to $25,000 inclusive of taxes and fees.

According to bookies.com , when airfare and accommodation for two nights are added, general fans could be looking at an extra $1,929.08 each .

If you wanted a hot dog and a beer at the game, then you could be looking at an additional $30.

But, if you've already paid that much for a game-day ticket, flight, and hotel, you might as well go all out and get two hot dogs and two beers for $60.

In total, this would cost one NFL fan a minimum of $8,012.08 to $22,790.08.

Gametime says, though, that while the cheapest tickets appear to rise with every day that passes, the most expensive tickets are coming down in price.

At the start of the week, for example, the most expensive seats were approximately $33,000 each. Now, they're close to $20,000.

Alternatively, you could stay at home, watch the game on TV with your buddies, and eat $20,000 worth of hot dogs instead — like me.

The Super Bowl will start at 6.30 p.m. ET.

Rihanna will perform during the halftime show.